Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ 
959 GATEWAY AVE Chattanooga, 374023462 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

APARICIO, CECILIA GUADALUPE 
1150 VULTEE BLVD NASHVILLE, 37211 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
SPEEDING
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BROCK, JORDAN LASHAY 
208 DURHAM RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF METH)

BROCK, WALTER EDWARD 
4714 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BUCKNER, BRANDON LEE 
2609 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SPEEDING
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

CRUZ-VELASQUEZ, GABRIEL 
6859 ROBIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DEFORE, ZACHARY SHAKIAN 
1185 LOWER COVE LOOP DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DYAL, ROAYL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ESCAPE
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FRANCIS, SAMANTHA 
4615 OLD MISSION DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

FULLER, LINDSAY MICHELLE 
1023 BAKERS BRIDGE RD DOUGLASVILLE, 30134 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL 
3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071621 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GOSS, AMANDA DELEIGH 
7005 PINEBROOK DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000

GREEN, LAURA ELIZABETH 
HOMELSS CHATTANOOGA, 374161752 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

HALL, TANIA 
6510 RINGGOLD RD APT 110 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

HOOD, LACEY MICHELLE 
4136 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (METH)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HORTON, MAURISA TAMICE 
1401 E 47TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HOWARD, BRENDAN ADRIAE 
1220 WHEELER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

IVEY, DANIEL MARK 
932 SHERRY CIRCLE HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

JOY, JOHN WILLIAM 
2607 E 45TH ST Chattanooga, 374073025 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

JUAREZ-MENDEZ, OLMA DAVID 
1255 E 35TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
STALKING

KING, ERICA VICTORIA 
3211 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111317 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

LIGHTFORD, CHRISTOPHER LOPEZ 
4237 KAYLA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
SPEEDING

LOPEZ VELASQUEZ, SILVIA A 
4316 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

MATHIS, SAMUEL EUGENE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

MCCULLOUGH, KEVIN DEWAYNE 
458 W 38TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374101359 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OWENS, DANZEL TYRIST 
91 CLARENCE CIR DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED OF AUTMOBILE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

READUS, DERRON LIKUEZ 
4554 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101823 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RYAN, JASON MICHAEL 
2092 MUD SPALSH RD GLENDALE, 42740 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STOVER, JAMARRION L 
3899 MOSS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

THOMPSON, MICHAEL GREGORY 
301 CROLL CT CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

TURNER, DWIGHT NMN 
6320 SHOREMANOR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WALKER, ROBERT LEE 
1711 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063136 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WATKINS, TEVIN TREMAYNE 
1501 LILLIAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111504 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILEY, CLARENCE 
3701 TAYLOR ST Chattanooga, 374061408 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/02/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • ROBBERY
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
BROCK, JORDAN LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/31/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF METH)
BUCKNER, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/24/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • SPEEDING
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
CARDONA, SAMUEL A
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/04/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • RESISTING ARREST
DALTON, TERRY RAY
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 05/11/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DEFORE, ZACHARY SHAKIAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/24/1994
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
DYAL, ROAYL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/19/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • ESCAPE
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • BURGLARY
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FOWLER, DAGEN CARROLL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/26/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FRANCIS, SAMANTHA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/30/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
FULLER, LINDSAY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/17/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/22/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GOSS, AMANDA DELEIGH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
GREEN, LAURA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
HALL, TANIA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/05/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
HOOD, LACEY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/20/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (METH)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HORTON, MAURISA TAMICE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOWARD, BRENDAN ADRIAE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
IVEY, DANIEL MARK
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/24/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JOY, JOHN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/05/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
KESSEL, CARL LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/18/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
KING, ERICA VICTORIA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
LIGHTFORD, CHRISTOPHER LOPEZ
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/08/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • SPEEDING
LOPEZ VELASQUEZ, SILVIA A
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/07/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
MATHIS, SAMUEL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/06/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
MCCULLOUGH, KEVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER PROTECT
MOSS, RIKI KALE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/09/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OWENS, DANZEL TYRIST
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/24/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED OF AUTMOBILE)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
READUS, DERRON LIKUEZ
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
REED, BILLY JOE
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 10/29/1951
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RYAN, JASON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/17/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STOVER, JAMARRION L
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/20/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
THOMPSON, MICHAEL GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 10/23/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
TURNER, DWIGHT NMN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/15/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WATKINS, TEVIN TREMAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/31/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILEY, CLARENCE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/11/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT




Latest Headlines
Bicycle Stolen At Southern Adventist University - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 9/5/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/5/2023
Police Blotter: Chick-fil-A Employees Have Cars Vandalized 4 Times; Stranger Trying To Get In Man’s House Has His Lost Keys
  • Breaking News
  • 9/5/2023
Moc Golfers Tied For Fourth At Marquette Intercollegiate
  • Sports
  • 9/4/2023
Chattanooga Masonic Center Damaged By Arson And Vandalism
  • Breaking News
  • 9/4/2023
Chattanooga Titans Fans Celebrate 5th Season
  • Sports
  • 9/4/2023
Breaking News
Bicycle Stolen At Southern Adventist University - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 9/5/2023

A Southern Adventist University student reported that their bicycle had been stolen from the campus while they had been in class. Officers encountered an individual sleeping on the sidewalk ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/5/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ 959 GATEWAY AVE Chattanooga, 374023462 Age at Arrest: 47 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD ROBBERY ... more

Police Blotter: Chick-fil-A Employees Have Cars Vandalized 4 Times; Stranger Trying To Get In Man’s House Has His Lost Keys
  • 9/5/2023

A shift leader at Chick-fil-A at 5740 Highway 153 called police about vandalism that took place by the parking lot. The man said this was the fourth time that the employees’ cars have been vandalized ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Finds Her Stolen Phone On Side Of Road; Neighbors Argue Over Parking
  • 9/4/2023
Road Rage Incident Begins With Littering - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 9/4/2023
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 9/4/2023
Walker County Arrest Report For Aug. 28-Sept. 3
  • 9/4/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/4/2023
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Maj. Joseph Jacob Foss, USMC, MoH
  • 9/2/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review
  • 9/2/2023
A Price To Pay
  • 9/2/2023
Again, Why, When White Children Are Murdered? - And Response
  • 9/2/2023
Our Expensive County Mayor - And Response (3)
  • 9/1/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Special Uniforms Will Honor "Artful Dodger" Condredge Holloway
Dan Fleser: Special Uniforms Will Honor "Artful Dodger" Condredge Holloway
  • 9/4/2023
Vols Looking For Improvement In All Phases As They Prepare For Home Opener
Vols Looking For Improvement In All Phases As They Prepare For Home Opener
  • 9/4/2023
Rob Desisto Wins FCA 5K In 15:21
Rob Desisto Wins FCA 5K In 15:21
  • 9/4/2023
Moc Golfers Tied For Fourth At Marquette Intercollegiate
  • 9/4/2023
Chattanooga Titans Fans Celebrate 5th Season
  • 9/4/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Massey's Kitchen Is A Destination Restaurant
  • 9/4/2023
Chattanooga Hero Larry Taylor To Receive Medal Of Honor Tuesday; “Welcome Home” Parade Set Sept. 11
  • 9/2/2023
Jerry Summers: Yogi Berra’s Greatest Quotes
Jerry Summers: Yogi Berra’s Greatest Quotes
  • 9/4/2023
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 9/4/2023
John Shearer: An Architectural Look At Threatened Alpine Crest, Clifton Hills, DuPont, Hixson, And Rivermont Elementaries
  • 9/1/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Masonic Center Damaged By Arson And Vandalism
  • 9/4/2023
String Theory At The Hunter Announces Concert Lineup For 15th Season
  • 9/4/2023
Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials To Perform At Songbirds Sept. 24
Lil' Ed & The Blues Imperials To Perform At Songbirds Sept. 24
  • 8/31/2023
Jesse Daniel Edwards Live At Cherry Street Tavern Sept. 16
  • 9/4/2023
Ensemble Theatre Of Chattanooga Presents The Penitent Sept. 8-16
Ensemble Theatre Of Chattanooga Presents The Penitent Sept. 8-16
  • 9/4/2023
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Maj. Joseph Jacob Foss, USMC, MoH
  • 9/2/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review
  • 9/2/2023
A Price To Pay
  • 9/2/2023
Dining
Five Star Food Service Expands Territory With Acquisition Of Southern Vending
  • 9/4/2023
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
  • 8/26/2023
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
  • 8/23/2023
Business
Gas Prices Rise 5.0 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 9/5/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 9/4/2023
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews DeJuan Jordan
  • 9/4/2023
Real Estate
Mountain T.O.P. Housing Summit Is Thursday, Friday
  • 9/4/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For August
  • 9/1/2023
NAR Honors Realtor From Chattanooga As 2023 Good Neighbor Awards Finalist
  • 8/31/2023
Student Scene
Lee Art Faculty Host Exhibition
Lee Art Faculty Host Exhibition
  • 9/4/2023
Campbell And Patterson Named 2023-24 Tucker Scholars In Nursing
Campbell And Patterson Named 2023-24 Tucker Scholars In Nursing
  • 9/4/2023
GNTC Aviation Maintenance Technology Graduate Soars In Career With Delta
GNTC Aviation Maintenance Technology Graduate Soars In Career With Delta
  • 8/31/2023
Living Well
Hamilton County Taking Action To Combat Opioid Epidemic With Incoming Settlement Dollars From State
  • 8/31/2023
Cardiothoracic Surgeon Brett Melnikoff, MD, Joins The Chattanooga Heart Institute
Cardiothoracic Surgeon Brett Melnikoff, MD, Joins The Chattanooga Heart Institute
  • 9/1/2023
CHI Memorial Awarded ‘Thrombectomy Capable’ Certification
CHI Memorial Awarded ‘Thrombectomy Capable’ Certification
  • 8/31/2023
Memories
18th Annual Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Lineup Announced
  • 9/2/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Naman Crowe
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Naman Crowe
  • 8/30/2023
Local Family Celebrates 65 Years Together
  • 9/2/2023
Outdoors
Comment Period Open For Fishing Regulation Proposals
  • 8/31/2023
Labor Day Marks Final Major Holiday Boating Weekend
  • 8/31/2023
Tennessee River Gorge Trust Celebrates Brand-New Mountain Biking Trail System On Aetna Mountain
  • 8/30/2023
Travel
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
  • 8/23/2023
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
  • 8/22/2023
Tourism To Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park Contributes $81,396,000 To Local Economy
  • 8/21/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Time For Celebrating A Labor Of Love
Bob Tamasy: Time For Celebrating A Labor Of Love
  • 9/4/2023
Journey Ministries 12th Annual Fundraiser Golf Tournament Is Sept. 19 At Windstone
  • 9/3/2023
Apison Baptist Church Childrens Awanas Work On Community Project
Apison Baptist Church Childrens Awanas Work On Community Project
  • 9/1/2023
Obituaries
William Edward Alley
William Edward Alley
  • 9/4/2023
Priscilla Hiltz Flanigan
Priscilla Hiltz Flanigan
  • 9/4/2023
Jarrod Ryan Payne
Jarrod Ryan Payne
  • 9/4/2023
Area Obituaries
Plaugher, Carl Jacob (Cleveland)
Plaugher, Carl Jacob (Cleveland)
  • 9/3/2023
Eaves, Edna Mae (Cleveland)
Eaves, Edna Mae (Cleveland)
  • 9/3/2023
Smith, Lynda (Cleveland)
Smith, Lynda (Cleveland)
  • 9/3/2023