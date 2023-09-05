Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ
959 GATEWAY AVE Chattanooga, 374023462
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
APARICIO, CECILIA GUADALUPE
1150 VULTEE BLVD NASHVILLE, 37211
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain
SPEEDING
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BROCK, JORDAN LASHAY
208 DURHAM RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN,
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF METH)
BROCK, WALTER EDWARD
4714 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BUCKNER, BRANDON LEE
2609 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SPEEDING
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
CRUZ-VELASQUEZ, GABRIEL
6859 ROBIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DEFORE, ZACHARY SHAKIAN
1185 LOWER COVE LOOP DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DYAL, ROAYL
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ESCAPE
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
FRANCIS, SAMANTHA
4615 OLD MISSION DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
FULLER, LINDSAY MICHELLE
1023 BAKERS BRIDGE RD DOUGLASVILLE, 30134
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL
3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071621
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GOSS, AMANDA DELEIGH
7005 PINEBROOK DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
GREEN, LAURA ELIZABETH
HOMELSS CHATTANOOGA, 374161752
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
HALL, TANIA
6510 RINGGOLD RD APT 110 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
HOOD, LACEY MICHELLE
4136 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (METH)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HORTON, MAURISA TAMICE
1401 E 47TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HOWARD, BRENDAN ADRIAE
1220 WHEELER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
IVEY, DANIEL MARK
932 SHERRY CIRCLE HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JOY, JOHN WILLIAM
2607 E 45TH ST Chattanooga, 374073025
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
UNL.
CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
JUAREZ-MENDEZ, OLMA DAVID
1255 E 35TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
STALKING
KING, ERICA VICTORIA
3211 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111317
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
LIGHTFORD, CHRISTOPHER LOPEZ
4237 KAYLA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
SPEEDING
LOPEZ VELASQUEZ, SILVIA A
4316 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
MATHIS, SAMUEL EUGENE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
MCCULLOUGH, KEVIN DEWAYNE
458 W 38TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374101359
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OWENS, DANZEL TYRIST
91 CLARENCE CIR DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED OF AUTMOBILE)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
READUS, DERRON LIKUEZ
4554 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101823
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RYAN, JASON MICHAEL
2092 MUD SPALSH RD GLENDALE, 42740
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STOVER, JAMARRION L
3899 MOSS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
THOMPSON, MICHAEL GREGORY
301 CROLL CT CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
TURNER, DWIGHT NMN
6320 SHOREMANOR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WALKER, ROBERT LEE
1711 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063136
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WATKINS, TEVIN TREMAYNE
1501 LILLIAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111504
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILEY, CLARENCE
3701 TAYLOR ST Chattanooga, 374061408
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 07/02/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
- ROBBERY
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
|
|BROCK, JORDAN LASHAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 10/31/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
- PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF METH)
|
|BUCKNER, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/24/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- SPEEDING
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|CARDONA, SAMUEL A
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/04/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- RESISTING ARREST
|
|DALTON, TERRY RAY
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 05/11/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|DEFORE, ZACHARY SHAKIAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/24/1994
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
|
|DYAL, ROAYL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 05/19/1992
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
- ESCAPE
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- BURGLARY
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|FOWLER, DAGEN CARROLL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/26/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|FRANCIS, SAMANTHA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/30/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
|
|FULLER, LINDSAY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/17/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/22/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GOSS, AMANDA DELEIGH
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/28/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000
|
|GREEN, LAURA ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|HALL, TANIA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/05/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|HOOD, LACEY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/20/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (METH)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HORTON, MAURISA TAMICE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/29/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HOWARD, BRENDAN ADRIAE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|IVEY, DANIEL MARK
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/24/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|JOY, JOHN WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/05/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
- UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|KESSEL, CARL LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 07/18/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|KING, ERICA VICTORIA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|LIGHTFORD, CHRISTOPHER LOPEZ
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/08/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- SPEEDING
|
|LOPEZ VELASQUEZ, SILVIA A
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/07/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
|
|MATHIS, SAMUEL EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 09/06/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|MCCULLOUGH, KEVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION OF ORDER PROTECT
|
|MOSS, RIKI KALE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/09/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|OWENS, DANZEL TYRIST
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/24/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED OF AUTMOBILE)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
|
|READUS, DERRON LIKUEZ
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|REED, BILLY JOE
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 10/29/1951
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|RYAN, JASON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/17/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STOVER, JAMARRION L
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/20/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|THOMPSON, MICHAEL GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 10/23/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|TURNER, DWIGHT NMN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/15/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WATKINS, TEVIN TREMAYNE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 10/31/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILEY, CLARENCE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/11/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023
Charge(s):
|