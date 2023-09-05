Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)JUAREZ-MENDEZ, OLMA DAVID1255 E 35TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONSTALKINGKING, ERICA VICTORIA3211 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111317Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)LIGHTFORD, CHRISTOPHER LOPEZ4237 KAYLA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffEVADING ARRESTLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONSPEEDINGLOPEZ VELASQUEZ, SILVIA A4316 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECTMATHIS, SAMUEL EUGENEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SMCCULLOUGH, KEVIN DEWAYNE458 W 38TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374101359Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAOWENS, DANZEL TYRIST91 CLARENCE CIR DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNAUTHORIZED OF AUTMOBILE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUREADUS, DERRON LIKUEZ4554 OAKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101823Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTRYAN, JASON MICHAEL2092 MUD SPALSH RD GLENDALE, 42740Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSTOVER, JAMARRION L3899 MOSS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALERECKLESS DRIVINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARETHOMPSON, MICHAEL GREGORY301 CROLL CT CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDTURNER, DWIGHT NMN6320 SHOREMANOR LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTWALKER, ROBERT LEE1711 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063136Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWATKINS, TEVIN TREMAYNE1501 LILLIAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111504Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWILEY, CLARENCE3701 TAYLOR ST Chattanooga, 374061408Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

ABERNATHY, COREY CORTEZ

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 07/02/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023

Charge(s):

ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY BROCK, JORDAN LASHAY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/31/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023

Charge(s):

PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF METH) BUCKNER, BRANDON LEE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/24/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SPEEDING

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION CARDONA, SAMUEL A

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/04/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST DALTON, TERRY RAY

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 05/11/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DEFORE, ZACHARY SHAKIAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/24/1994

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE DYAL, ROAYL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 05/19/1992

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023

Charge(s):

ESCAPE

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FOWLER, DAGEN CARROLL

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/26/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FRANCIS, SAMANTHA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/30/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER FULLER, LINDSAY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/17/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/22/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION GOSS, AMANDA DELEIGH

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 04/28/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 GREEN, LAURA ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/08/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) HALL, TANIA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 08/05/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS HOOD, LACEY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/20/1982

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (METH)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HORTON, MAURISA TAMICE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/29/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023

Charge(s):

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HOWARD, BRENDAN ADRIAE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/08/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF IVEY, DANIEL MARK

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/24/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION JOY, JOHN WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/05/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023

Charge(s):

UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) KESSEL, CARL LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 07/18/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/04/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE