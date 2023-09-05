Deputy Injured, Car Rammed In High-Speed Chase As Pursuit Goes Into Georgia, Back To Tennessee

A Hamilton County deputy was injured on Labor Day as his car was rammed by a man fleeing law enforcement at high speeds. The chase went into Georgia and back into Tennessee.

Sheriff Austin Garrett said, "At approximately 5:50 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel were made aware of a vehicle being pursued by the Soddy Daisy Police Department on Highway 27 South. The driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old Brandon Buckner, had multiple outstanding warrants in Tennessee and Georgia. Soddy Daisy Police indicated he would also have new charges for assaulting officers.

"Deputies took the lead in the pursuit on Highway 27 near the Tennessee River. The pursuit continued to I-24 East then I-75 South at speeds exceeding 100 mph. Buckner would eventually lead deputies and additional law enforcement personnel on a pursuit that would take them into Georgia and back through East Brainerd and parts of Collegedale. At some points throughout the pursuit, Buckner drove on the wrong side of the road posing great danger to oncoming motorists and law enforcement.

"Due to the continued reckless nature of his pursuit, HCSO deputies made the decision to use a PIT maneuver to protect the public. Once the PIT was conducted, Buckner’s vehicle struck a guardrail and bounced back into the side of a HCSO vehicle. This collision caused damage to the HCSO vehicle and the deputy received minor injuries from the deployment of the airbags.

"Buckner then began driving the wrong way and sideswiped a Soddy Daisy Police vehicle and glanced off the push bumper of another HCSO vehicle. Seeing his path was completely blocked by two more HCSO vehicles and guardrails on either side, Buckner stopped and was taken into custody."

Sheriff Garrett said, “Yesterday’s pursuit is one of several HCSO deputies have had to engage in recently to stop violent offenders. Let this be a lesson to those who think they can run from my deputies and endanger the innocent motorists and families who utilize our roadways… My deputies are trained to stop a pursuit and we will pursue you and we will remove you from our roadways.”

Soddy Daisy Police took custody of Buckner and transported him to the Hamilton County Jail on their original charges. In addition to Soddy Daisy Police Department personnel, Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies also participated in the pursuit of Buckner.

Buckner was charged with the following yesterday’s pursuit:

Felony Evading Arrest

Driving on Revoked License

Aggravated Assault (x4)

Speeding (x2)

Reckless Driving

Reckless Endangerment (x2)

Vandalism (x2)

Stop Sign Violation

Diving on Roadway Laned for Traffic

In addition to the aforementioned new charges, Buckner had additional warrants for the following: