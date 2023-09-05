Latest Headlines

Deputy Injured, Car Rammed In High-Speed Chase As Pursuit Goes Into Georgia, Back To Tennessee

  • Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Brandon Buckner
Brandon Buckner

A Hamilton County deputy was injured on Labor Day as his car was rammed by a man fleeing law enforcement at high speeds. The chase went into Georgia and back into Tennessee.

Sheriff Austin Garrett said, "At approximately 5:50 p.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel were made aware of a vehicle being pursued by the Soddy Daisy Police Department on Highway 27 South. The driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old Brandon Buckner, had multiple outstanding warrants in Tennessee and Georgia. Soddy Daisy Police indicated he would also have new charges for assaulting officers.

"Deputies took the lead in the pursuit on Highway 27 near the Tennessee River. The pursuit continued to I-24 East then I-75 South at speeds exceeding 100 mph. Buckner would eventually lead deputies and additional law enforcement personnel on a pursuit that would take them into Georgia and back through East Brainerd and parts of Collegedale. At some points throughout the pursuit, Buckner drove on the wrong side of the road posing great danger to oncoming motorists and law enforcement.

"Due to the continued reckless nature of his pursuit, HCSO deputies made the decision to use a PIT maneuver to protect the public. Once the PIT was conducted, Buckner’s vehicle struck a guardrail and bounced back into the side of a HCSO vehicle. This collision caused damage to the HCSO vehicle and the deputy received minor injuries from the deployment of the airbags.

"Buckner then began driving the wrong way and sideswiped a Soddy Daisy Police vehicle and glanced off the push bumper of another HCSO vehicle. Seeing his path was completely blocked by two more HCSO vehicles and guardrails on either side, Buckner stopped and was taken into custody."

Sheriff Garrett said, “Yesterday’s pursuit is one of several HCSO deputies have had to engage in recently to stop violent offenders. Let this be a lesson to those who think they can run from my deputies and endanger the innocent motorists and families who utilize our roadways… My deputies are trained to stop a pursuit and we will pursue you and we will remove you from our roadways.”

Soddy Daisy Police took custody of Buckner and transported him to the Hamilton County Jail on their original charges. In addition to Soddy Daisy Police Department personnel, Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies also participated in the pursuit of Buckner.

Buckner was charged with the following yesterday’s pursuit:

  • Felony Evading Arrest
  • Driving on Revoked License
  • Aggravated Assault (x4)
  • Speeding (x2)
  • Reckless Driving
  • Reckless Endangerment (x2)
  • Vandalism (x2)
  • Stop Sign Violation
  • Diving on Roadway Laned for Traffic

In addition to the aforementioned new charges, Buckner had additional warrants for the following:

  • Probation Violation (Georgia)
  • Vehicle Theft (Georgia)
  • Theft of Property (Hamilton County)
Latest Headlines
Stadium Planners Entertaining Bids To Name New Southside Ball Park
Stadium Planners Entertaining Bids To Name New Southside Ball Park
  • Sports
  • 9/5/2023
Chattanooga Hero Larry Taylor Presented With Medal Of Honor By President Biden
Chattanooga Hero Larry Taylor Presented With Medal Of Honor By President Biden
  • Breaking News
  • 9/5/2023
Wiedmer: Georgia’s Need For Speed Needs To Come To A Screeching Halt
Wiedmer: Georgia’s Need For Speed Needs To Come To A Screeching Halt
  • Sports
  • 9/5/2023
Deputy Injured, Car Rammed In High-Speed Chase As Pursuit Goes Into Georgia, Back To Tennessee
Deputy Injured, Car Rammed In High-Speed Chase As Pursuit Goes Into Georgia, Back To Tennessee
  • Breaking News
  • 9/5/2023
Rep. Gloria Johnson Announces Bid For U.S. Senate
Rep. Gloria Johnson Announces Bid For U.S. Senate
  • Breaking News
  • 9/5/2023
Colorful Attorney John Wolfe Dies
Colorful Attorney John Wolfe Dies
  • Breaking News
  • 9/5/2023
Breaking News
Rep. Gloria Johnson Announces Bid For U.S. Senate
Rep. Gloria Johnson Announces Bid For U.S. Senate
  • 9/5/2023

Representative Gloria Johnson, of Knoxville, was traveling around the state on Tuesday announcing that she is a candidate for U.S. Senate. The Democratic will be opposing incumbent Representative ... more

Colorful Attorney John Wolfe Dies
Colorful Attorney John Wolfe Dies
  • 9/5/2023

John Wolfe, Jr., a colorful Chattanooga attorney who made a noted run for president, died Monday. He was a frequent candidate for various offices. He challenged President Barack Obama in ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 9/5/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Breaking News
Bicycle Stolen At Southern Adventist University - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 9/5/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/5/2023
Police Blotter: Chick-fil-A Employees Have Cars Vandalized 4 Times; Stranger Trying To Get In Man’s House Has His Lost Keys
  • 9/5/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Finds Her Stolen Phone On Side Of Road; Neighbors Argue Over Parking
  • 9/4/2023
Road Rage Incident Begins With Littering - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 9/4/2023
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Maj. Joseph Jacob Foss, USMC, MoH
  • 9/2/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review
  • 9/2/2023
Keep The Public In Public Education
  • 9/5/2023
A Price To Pay
  • 9/2/2023
Again, Why, When White Children Are Murdered? - And Response
  • 9/2/2023
Sports
Stadium Planners Entertaining Bids To Name New Southside Ball Park
Stadium Planners Entertaining Bids To Name New Southside Ball Park
  • 9/5/2023
Wiedmer: Georgia’s Need For Speed Needs To Come To A Screeching Halt
Wiedmer: Georgia’s Need For Speed Needs To Come To A Screeching Halt
  • 9/5/2023
Moc Golfers Tied For Fourth At Marquette Intercollegiate
  • 9/4/2023
Chattanooga Titans Fans Celebrate 5th Season
  • 9/4/2023
Dan Fleser: Special Uniforms Will Honor "Artful Dodger" Condredge Holloway
Dan Fleser: Special Uniforms Will Honor "Artful Dodger" Condredge Holloway
  • 9/4/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Massey's Kitchen Is A Destination Restaurant
  • 9/4/2023
Best Cellars And Wine Over Water Return Oct. 7
  • 9/5/2023
Jerry Summers: Yogi Berra’s Greatest Quotes
Jerry Summers: Yogi Berra’s Greatest Quotes
  • 9/4/2023
Polo Matches At Bendabout Farm Sept. 16-17
  • 9/5/2023
Believe Bash 2024 Unveils Next Year’s Enchanting Theme “Paris: The City Of Lights”
Believe Bash 2024 Unveils Next Year’s Enchanting Theme “Paris: The City Of Lights”
  • 9/5/2023
Entertainment
WAPO Radio – The Forgotten Station
WAPO Radio – The Forgotten Station
  • 9/5/2023
Archie Willingham: The Night I Got To Chat With Jimmy Buffett
Archie Willingham: The Night I Got To Chat With Jimmy Buffett
  • 9/5/2023
Chattanooga Bach Choir And Orchestra Has Season Opener Concert Sunday
Chattanooga Bach Choir And Orchestra Has Season Opener Concert Sunday
  • 9/5/2023
PHOTOS: WAPO Radio
  • 9/5/2023
Threefold Has Jazz Performance Sept. 15
Threefold Has Jazz Performance Sept. 15
  • 9/5/2023
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Maj. Joseph Jacob Foss, USMC, MoH
  • 9/2/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review
  • 9/2/2023
Keep The Public In Public Education
  • 9/5/2023
Dining
Five Star Food Service Expands Territory With Acquisition Of Southern Vending
  • 9/4/2023
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
  • 8/26/2023
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
  • 8/23/2023
Business
Gas Prices Rise 5.0 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 9/5/2023
green|spaces Hires New Executive Director
green|spaces Hires New Executive Director
  • 9/5/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 9/4/2023
Real Estate
Mountain T.O.P. Housing Summit Is Thursday, Friday
  • 9/4/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For August
  • 9/1/2023
NAR Honors Realtor From Chattanooga As 2023 Good Neighbor Awards Finalist
  • 8/31/2023
Student Scene
Lee Art Faculty Host Exhibition
Lee Art Faculty Host Exhibition
  • 9/4/2023
Campbell And Patterson Named 2023-24 Tucker Scholars In Nursing
Campbell And Patterson Named 2023-24 Tucker Scholars In Nursing
  • 9/4/2023
GNTC Aviation Maintenance Technology Graduate Soars In Career With Delta
GNTC Aviation Maintenance Technology Graduate Soars In Career With Delta
  • 8/31/2023
Living Well
The Austin Hatcher Foundation Introduces New Staff
  • 9/5/2023
Trident Hosts 6th Cornhole Tournament Benefiting Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
  • 9/5/2023
Dr. Kyle Kesler Joins Center For Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics
Dr. Kyle Kesler Joins Center For Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics
  • 9/5/2023
Memories
Curtis Coulter: How Did Sale Creek And Coulterville Get Their Names?
  • 9/5/2023
18th Annual Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Lineup Announced
  • 9/2/2023
Local Family Celebrates 65 Years Together
  • 9/2/2023
Outdoors
Richard J. Bowers, Jr. Named Executive Director Of green|spaces
Richard J. Bowers, Jr. Named Executive Director Of green|spaces
  • 9/5/2023
Tennessee RiverLine Will Showcase Conceptual Ideas For Riverfront Improvement Projects In 7 Communities
  • 9/5/2023
Comment Period Open For Fishing Regulation Proposals
  • 8/31/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 37: Thanksgiving
  • 9/5/2023
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
  • 8/23/2023
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
  • 8/22/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Time For Celebrating A Labor Of Love
Bob Tamasy: Time For Celebrating A Labor Of Love
  • 9/4/2023
Journey Ministries 12th Annual Fundraiser Golf Tournament Is Sept. 19 At Windstone
  • 9/3/2023
Apison Baptist Church Childrens Awanas Work On Community Project
Apison Baptist Church Childrens Awanas Work On Community Project
  • 9/1/2023
Obituaries
John R. Andrus
John R. Andrus
  • 9/5/2023
Warren Joseph White, Sr.
Warren Joseph White, Sr.
  • 9/5/2023
Tommy Ogle
Tommy Ogle
  • 9/5/2023
Area Obituaries
Plaugher, Carl Jacob (Cleveland)
Plaugher, Carl Jacob (Cleveland)
  • 9/3/2023
Eaves, Edna Mae (Cleveland)
Eaves, Edna Mae (Cleveland)
  • 9/3/2023
Smith, Lynda (Cleveland)
Smith, Lynda (Cleveland)
  • 9/3/2023