Fleeing Shoplifter Causes 6-Vehicle Wreck On I-75 That Shuts Down Freeway For 3 Hours

A shoplifting suspect caused a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 South resulting in a shutdown of the Interstate for three hours on Tuesday night.

A CPD officer located a black Nissan Armada suspected in a store theft and initiated a traffic stop on the Interstate near East Brainerd Road just before 6:30 p.m. The 28-year-old woman driving the Nissan tried to flee, pulling away, changing lanes, and causing a crash involving five other vehicles.

The woman and a passenger in her vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in another vehicle was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Three vehicles, including the Nissan, were towed. The others were able to be driven from the scene.

The investigation is continuing and charges are pending.

Traffic was re-routed onto East Brainerd Road from southbound I-75 during the closure.