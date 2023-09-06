Fleeing Shoplifter Haleigh Gentry-McCord Causes 6-Vehicle Wreck On I-75

A shoplifting suspect, Haleigh Gentry-McCord, 29, caused a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 South resulting in a shutdown of the Interstate for three hours on Tuesday night.

A CPD officer located a black Nissan Armada suspected in a store theft and initiated a traffic stop on the Interstate near East Brainerd Road just before 6:30 p.m. Ms. Gentry-McCord, who was driving the Nissan, tried to flee, pulling away, changing lanes, and causing a crash involving five other vehicles.

Ms. Gentry-McCord and a passenger in her vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in another vehicle was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Three vehicles, including the Nissan, were towed. The others were able to be driven from the scene.

Ms. Gentry-McCord has been arrested and booked at the Hamilton County Jail on traffic charges, felony evading, and theft.

Traffic was re-routed onto East Brainerd Road from southbound I-75 during the closure.