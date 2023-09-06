Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABRAMS, NICKOLAS OLEG

3843 TUNNEL HILL RD SW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BAKER, NOLEY E

600 HWY 104 W DYERSBURG, 38024

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BLACKMON, AUSTIN SHADRICK

289 WATERWALK PL APT 313 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BOWERS, ETHAN STORM

216 CALBOUGH CIRCLE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



CALLOWAY, CHARKEDIA L

3631 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CALLOWAY, DARRYL DEWAYNE

1508 ARLINGTON AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSUALT)



CARDONA, SAMUEL A

3412 SHADOWLAWN DR EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST



DALTON, TERRY RAY

HOMELESS WILLIAMSBURG, 23185

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DOONIS, NICHOLAS ALEXANDER

136 LAUREL DRIVE SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



DRAPER, TAYLOR EUGENE

398 FAIRHILL DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FOWLER, DAGEN CARROLL

9112 RIVER OAKS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37341

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL

3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071621

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GIBSON, MARCUS CODY

1805 CLEMMER STREET CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HALFACRE, KEVIN ANTWAN

6324 FRANCES DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE



HARRIS, JIMMY THOMAS

888 ARLINGTON AVE UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT



HUDSON, CRISTY RENEE

888 ARLINGTON AVE UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HUERTA, GABRIEL NICHOLAS

140 MARYLAND DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KESSEL, CARL LAMAR

236 HALL CEMETERY RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777644

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



KING, JARED DANIEL

113 MALLORY DR APT A DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



KISSELBURG, JEFFERY WILLIAM

1362 PASSENGER STREET, 1010 CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

HARASSMENT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



KLING, JONATHON PAUL

4002 MICHELIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374153117

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



KUEHN, GREGORY RYAN

6735 DUPRE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212556

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT



LAMB, JAMES DYLAN

122 SILVEY RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777727

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



LINDSEY, JAVIYNA Z

19 TUNNEL BLVD APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MCCAIN, LAMAR ANTONIO

727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MCCULLOUGH, JERRY CANTRELL

3013 WILSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTEMPT OF COURT



MCDANIEL, MONEESHA U

1411 N CHAMBERLIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



NEIGHBORS, AUTUMN S

3613 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF HERION FOR RESALE (CAPIAS FOR ARREST

POSSESSION OF METH/ RESALE (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)

POSSESSION OF HEROIN/ RESALE (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)

POSSESSION OF SCH V/ GABAPENTIN/ RESALE



NOCHO, JAMEY RASHOD

7310 STANDIFER GAP RD 1306 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



PASCUAL, DOMIGO ESCOBAR

4808 16TH AVE APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



PATTON, CHARLES EDWARD

1500 WISDOM ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064053

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING

1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



REED, BILLY JOE

10620 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



RICHARDS, JEREMY JAMES

6310 6TH AVE ROSSVILLE, 37041

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



RIVERS BEACH, MARZJAHN J

727 BEAUTIFUL PLACE APT 117 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



SANJOJO, ALEJANDRO ROMON

1600 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

STATUTORY RAPE



SLATON, JUSTIN RICHARD

3157 FLARITY ROAD MELO, 30731

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)



STALLINGS, KENDRA MELISSA

6170 SAB DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)



SWAFFORD, WHITNEY DASHA

4304 DORRIS ST Chattanooga, 374101751

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT OF PROPERTY



TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD

8221 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 373639098

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



THOMPSON, TYLER J

4619 ARDMORE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT



WILLIAMS, NIGEL MARKELL

82 PHELPS DR.

