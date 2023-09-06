Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABRAMS, NICKOLAS OLEG
3843 TUNNEL HILL RD SW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BAKER, NOLEY E
600 HWY 104 W DYERSBURG, 38024
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BLACKMON, AUSTIN SHADRICK
289 WATERWALK PL APT 313 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BOWERS, ETHAN STORM
216 CALBOUGH CIRCLE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
CALLOWAY, CHARKEDIA L
3631 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CALLOWAY, DARRYL DEWAYNE
1508 ARLINGTON AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSUALT)
CARDONA, SAMUEL A
3412 SHADOWLAWN DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST
DALTON, TERRY RAY
HOMELESS WILLIAMSBURG, 23185
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DOONIS, NICHOLAS ALEXANDER
136 LAUREL DRIVE SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRAPER, TAYLOR EUGENE
398 FAIRHILL DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FOWLER, DAGEN CARROLL
9112 RIVER OAKS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL
3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071621
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GIBSON, MARCUS CODY
1805 CLEMMER STREET CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HALFACRE, KEVIN ANTWAN
6324 FRANCES DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
HARRIS, JIMMY THOMAS
888 ARLINGTON AVE UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
HUDSON, CRISTY RENEE
888 ARLINGTON AVE UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HUERTA, GABRIEL NICHOLAS
140 MARYLAND DR RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KESSEL, CARL LAMAR
236 HALL CEMETERY RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777644
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
KING, JARED DANIEL
113 MALLORY DR APT A DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
KISSELBURG, JEFFERY WILLIAM
1362 PASSENGER STREET, 1010 CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
KLING, JONATHON PAUL
4002 MICHELIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374153117
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KUEHN, GREGORY RYAN
6735 DUPRE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212556
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
LAMB, JAMES DYLAN
122 SILVEY RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777727
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
LINDSEY, JAVIYNA Z
19 TUNNEL BLVD APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCCAIN, LAMAR ANTONIO
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCCULLOUGH, JERRY CANTRELL
3013 WILSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT
MCDANIEL, MONEESHA U
1411 N CHAMBERLIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
NEIGHBORS, AUTUMN S
3613 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF HERION FOR RESALE (CAPIAS FOR ARREST
POSSESSION OF METH/ RESALE (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)
POSSESSION OF HEROIN/ RESALE (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)
POSSESSION OF SCH V/ GABAPENTIN/ RESALE
NOCHO, JAMEY RASHOD
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD 1306 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PASCUAL, DOMIGO ESCOBAR
4808 16TH AVE APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
PATTON, CHARLES EDWARD
1500 WISDOM ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064053
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING
1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REED, BILLY JOE
10620 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RICHARDS, JEREMY JAMES
6310 6TH AVE ROSSVILLE, 37041
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RIVERS BEACH, MARZJAHN J
727 BEAUTIFUL PLACE APT 117 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SANJOJO, ALEJANDRO ROMON
1600 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STATUTORY RAPE
SLATON, JUSTIN RICHARD
3157 FLARITY ROAD MELO, 30731
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
STALLINGS, KENDRA MELISSA
6170 SAB DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)
SWAFFORD, WHITNEY DASHA
4304 DORRIS ST Chattanooga, 374101751
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD
8221 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 373639098
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMPSON, TYLER J
4619 ARDMORE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
WILLIAMS, NIGEL MARKELL
82 PHELPS DR.
DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
WILLIAMS, TAVIAS DEMON
3200 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WOODALL, TESSAH SAVANA
4808 APPIAN WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
YARBER, LARRY ANDREW
17223 N 31ST LN PHOENIX, 85053
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
Here are the mug shots:
|ABRAMS, NICKOLAS OLEG
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/27/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BAKER, NOLEY E
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/15/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BLACKMON, AUSTIN SHADRICK
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/03/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BOWERS, ETHAN STORM
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/15/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|CALLOWAY, CHARKEDIA L
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 02/09/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CALLOWAY, DARRYL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/09/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSUALT)
|
|DOONIS, NICHOLAS ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/01/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|DRAPER, TAYLOR EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/22/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GIBSON, MARCUS CODY
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/08/1985
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HALFACRE, KEVIN ANTWAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/28/1978
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
|
|HARRIS, JIMMY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 10/09/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|HUDSON, CRISTY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/10/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HUERTA, GABRIEL NICHOLAS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/02/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|KING, JARED DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/15/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|KISSELBURG, JEFFERY WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/24/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|KLING, JONATHON PAUL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/01/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|KUEHN, GREGORY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/02/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|
|LAMB, JAMES DYLAN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/21/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|LINDSEY, JAVIYNA Z
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/25/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCCAIN, LAMAR ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/07/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCCULLOUGH, JERRY CANTRELL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/21/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCDANIEL, MONEESHA U
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/08/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|NEIGHBORS, AUTUMN S
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/11/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
|
|NOCHO, JAMEY RASHOD
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/21/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PASCUAL, DOMIGO ESCOBAR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/31/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|PATTON, CHARLES EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 06/07/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/12/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RICHARDS, JEREMY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/27/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RIVERS BEACH, MARZJAHN J
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 02/29/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SANJOJO, ALEJANDRO ROMON
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 07/01/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SLATON, JUSTIN RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/14/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Charge(s):
|
|STALLINGS, KENDRA MELISSA
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/05/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)
|
|TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, NIGEL MARKELL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/10/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Charge(s):
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER
|
|WILLIAMS, TAVIAS DEMON
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/10/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|WOODALL, TESSAH SAVANA
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 04/24/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Charge(s):
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|YARBER, LARRY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/10/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/05/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|