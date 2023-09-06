Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABRAMS, NICKOLAS OLEG 
3843 TUNNEL HILL RD SW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BAKER, NOLEY E 
600 HWY 104 W DYERSBURG, 38024 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BLACKMON, AUSTIN SHADRICK 
289 WATERWALK PL APT 313 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BOWERS, ETHAN STORM 
216 CALBOUGH CIRCLE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CALLOWAY, CHARKEDIA L 
3631 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CALLOWAY, DARRYL DEWAYNE 
1508 ARLINGTON AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSUALT)

CARDONA, SAMUEL A 
3412 SHADOWLAWN DR EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST

DALTON, TERRY RAY 
HOMELESS WILLIAMSBURG, 23185 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DOONIS, NICHOLAS ALEXANDER 
136 LAUREL DRIVE SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DRAPER, TAYLOR EUGENE 
398 FAIRHILL DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOWLER, DAGEN CARROLL 
9112 RIVER OAKS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GARRETT, LEMONTE MICHAEL 
3003 E 30TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071621 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GIBSON, MARCUS CODY 
1805 CLEMMER STREET CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALFACRE, KEVIN ANTWAN 
6324 FRANCES DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

HARRIS, JIMMY THOMAS 
888 ARLINGTON AVE UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

HUDSON, CRISTY RENEE 
888 ARLINGTON AVE UNIT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HUERTA, GABRIEL NICHOLAS 
140 MARYLAND DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KESSEL, CARL LAMAR 
236 HALL CEMETERY RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777644 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

KING, JARED DANIEL 
113 MALLORY DR APT A DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

KISSELBURG, JEFFERY WILLIAM 
1362 PASSENGER STREET, 1010 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

KLING, JONATHON PAUL 
4002 MICHELIN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374153117 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KUEHN, GREGORY RYAN 
6735 DUPRE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212556 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

LAMB, JAMES DYLAN 
122 SILVEY RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777727 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

LINDSEY, JAVIYNA Z 
19 TUNNEL BLVD APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCCAIN, LAMAR ANTONIO 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCCULLOUGH, JERRY CANTRELL 
3013 WILSIDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT

MCDANIEL, MONEESHA U 
1411 N CHAMBERLIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

NEIGHBORS, AUTUMN S 
3613 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF HERION FOR RESALE (CAPIAS FOR ARREST
POSSESSION OF METH/ RESALE (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)
POSSESSION OF HEROIN/ RESALE (FORFEITURE CAPIAS)
POSSESSION OF SCH V/ GABAPENTIN/ RESALE

NOCHO, JAMEY RASHOD 
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD 1306 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PASCUAL, DOMIGO ESCOBAR 
4808 16TH AVE APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

PATTON, CHARLES EDWARD 
1500 WISDOM ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064053 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING 
1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REED, BILLY JOE 
10620 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RICHARDS, JEREMY JAMES 
6310 6TH AVE ROSSVILLE, 37041 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RIVERS BEACH, MARZJAHN J 
727 BEAUTIFUL PLACE APT 117 RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SANJOJO, ALEJANDRO ROMON 
1600 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
STATUTORY RAPE

SLATON, JUSTIN RICHARD 
3157 FLARITY ROAD MELO, 30731 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)

STALLINGS, KENDRA MELISSA 
6170 SAB DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)

SWAFFORD, WHITNEY DASHA 
4304 DORRIS ST Chattanooga, 374101751 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD 
8221 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 373639098 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMPSON, TYLER J 
4619 ARDMORE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

WILLIAMS, NIGEL MARKELL 
82 PHELPS DR.

DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBER

WILLIAMS, TAVIAS DEMON 
3200 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WOODALL, TESSAH SAVANA 
4808 APPIAN WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

YARBER, LARRY ANDREW 
17223 N 31ST LN PHOENIX, 85053 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

