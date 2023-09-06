Latest Headlines

Teen Killed In Confrontation With Police Identified As David Mendez Lopez

  • Wednesday, September 6, 2023

The 17-year-old shot and killed by Chattanooga Police in a confrontation on South Kelley Street has been identified as David Mendez Lopez.

Chattanooga Police said the youth twice pointed a gun toward officers.

Officers, including members of the Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team, responded overnight to a domestic disorder with a weapon.

Officers got the call to the 1900 block of South Kelley Street at 11:35 p.m. They were able to escort family members out of the residence, during which the suspect pointed his gun at the officers, it was stated.

After the other members had been escorted out, the suspect came out a back door and again pointed his gun at police. Officers engaged and shot the suspect.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was asked to investigate by District Attorney Coty Wamp.

TBI officials said, "Preliminary information indicates that the incident began just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday night when officers with the Chattanooga Police Department responded to a report of a domestic assault in the 1900 block of South Kelley Street.

"Upon arrival, officers made contact with a 17-year-old male who was armed with a gun. The individual refused to comply with verbal commands and would not come out of the residence. The Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team was called, and police negotiators began speaking with the teen in an attempt to get him to surrender. For reasons still under investigation, the situation escalated, and officers discharged their service weapons, striking the teen. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident.

"TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

"The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit."

Latest Headlines
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 9/6/23
  • Breaking News
  • 9/6/2023
Semi-Truck Cited For Obstruction - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 9/6/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 9/6/2023
Red Bank Getting Parks And Recreation Master Plan
  • Breaking News
  • 9/6/2023
Teen Killed In Confrontation With Police Identified As David Mendez Lopez
  • Breaking News
  • 9/6/2023
Covenant Earns 2-1 Win In Season Opener
  • Sports
  • 9/6/2023
Breaking News
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 9/6/23
  • 9/6/2023

more

Semi-Truck Cited For Obstruction - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 9/6/2023

An officer responded to the intersection of University and Cafeteria Drive for a semi truck parked in the middle of the road during the morning’s school traffic making a delivery. The driver ... more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 9/6/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Breaking News
Red Bank Getting Parks And Recreation Master Plan
  • 9/6/2023
Police Blotter: Woman's Vehicle Stolen After Keys Left In It; Husband Locks Door And Drunk Wife Can't Get In The House
  • 9/6/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 9/6/2023
Deputy Injured, Car Rammed In High-Speed Chase As Pursuit Goes Into Georgia, Back To Tennessee
Deputy Injured, Car Rammed In High-Speed Chase As Pursuit Goes Into Georgia, Back To Tennessee
  • 9/5/2023
Rep. Gloria Johnson Announces Bid For U.S. Senate
Rep. Gloria Johnson Announces Bid For U.S. Senate
  • 9/5/2023
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Maj. Joseph Jacob Foss, USMC, MoH
  • 9/2/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review
  • 9/2/2023
Keep The Public In Public Education
  • 9/5/2023
A Price To Pay
  • 9/2/2023
Again, Why, When White Children Are Murdered? - And Response
  • 9/2/2023
Sports
UTC Golfers Win Marquette Intercollegiate
UTC Golfers Win Marquette Intercollegiate
  • 9/5/2023
Stadium Planners Entertaining Bids To Name New Southside Ball Park
Stadium Planners Entertaining Bids To Name New Southside Ball Park
  • 9/5/2023
Wiedmer: Georgia’s Need For Speed Needs To Come To A Screeching Halt
Wiedmer: Georgia’s Need For Speed Needs To Come To A Screeching Halt
  • 9/5/2023
Covenant Earns 2-1 Win In Season Opener
  • 9/6/2023
Covenant Women Tie Birmingham Southern; Sandhoff Breaks All-Time Saves Record
  • 9/6/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Massey's Kitchen Is A Destination Restaurant
  • 9/4/2023
Best Cellars And Wine Over Water Return Oct. 7
  • 9/5/2023
Did You Know? Conflict Of Interests
Did You Know? Conflict Of Interests
  • 9/6/2023
Writing As Conversation Interactive Series Will Be Presented This Week At Schools & Colleges
  • 9/5/2023
Local Resident To Compete For Miss Tennessee USA 2024
Local Resident To Compete For Miss Tennessee USA 2024
  • 9/5/2023
Entertainment
WAPO Radio – The Forgotten Station
WAPO Radio – The Forgotten Station
  • 9/5/2023
Archie Willingham: The Night I Got To Chat With Jimmy Buffett
Archie Willingham: The Night I Got To Chat With Jimmy Buffett
  • 9/5/2023
Chattanooga Bach Choir And Orchestra Has Season Opener Concert Sunday
Chattanooga Bach Choir And Orchestra Has Season Opener Concert Sunday
  • 9/5/2023
PHOTOS: WAPO Radio
  • 9/5/2023
Threefold Has Jazz Performance Sept. 15
Threefold Has Jazz Performance Sept. 15
  • 9/5/2023
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Maj. Joseph Jacob Foss, USMC, MoH
  • 9/2/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review
  • 9/2/2023
Keep The Public In Public Education
  • 9/5/2023
Dining
Five Star Food Service Expands Territory With Acquisition Of Southern Vending
  • 9/4/2023
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
It Won't Be The Same At Countryside Cafe Without Ponder
  • 8/26/2023
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
Sabor Modern Latino & Sushi Restaurant Opens In Red Bank
  • 8/23/2023
Business
Gas Prices Rise 5.0 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 9/5/2023
green|spaces Hires New Executive Director
green|spaces Hires New Executive Director
  • 9/5/2023
Chattanooga Lawyer Brittany Faith Appointed To ABA Commission On Immigration Advisory Committee
Chattanooga Lawyer Brittany Faith Appointed To ABA Commission On Immigration Advisory Committee
  • 9/5/2023
Real Estate
Mountain T.O.P. Housing Summit Is Thursday, Friday
  • 9/4/2023
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For August
  • 9/1/2023
NAR Honors Realtor From Chattanooga As 2023 Good Neighbor Awards Finalist
  • 8/31/2023
Student Scene
Bryan College Announces ABET Accreditation
  • 9/5/2023
Lee Art Faculty Host Exhibition
Lee Art Faculty Host Exhibition
  • 9/4/2023
Campbell And Patterson Named 2023-24 Tucker Scholars In Nursing
Campbell And Patterson Named 2023-24 Tucker Scholars In Nursing
  • 9/4/2023
Living Well
Remote Area Medical’s Free 2-Day Clinic Is Saturday, Sunday
  • 9/5/2023
The Austin Hatcher Foundation Introduces New Staff
  • 9/5/2023
Trident Hosts 6th Cornhole Tournament Benefiting Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
  • 9/5/2023
Memories
Curtis Coulter: How Did Sale Creek And Coulterville Get Their Names?
  • 9/5/2023
18th Annual Moccasin Bend Lecture Series Lineup Announced
  • 9/2/2023
Local Family Celebrates 65 Years Together
  • 9/2/2023
Outdoors
Richard J. Bowers, Jr. Named Executive Director Of green|spaces
Richard J. Bowers, Jr. Named Executive Director Of green|spaces
  • 9/5/2023
Tennessee RiverLine Will Showcase Conceptual Ideas For Riverfront Improvement Projects In 7 Communities
  • 9/5/2023
Comment Period Open For Fishing Regulation Proposals
  • 8/31/2023
Travel
Stop Making Sense And Barbie Coming To The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater
Stop Making Sense And Barbie Coming To The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater
  • 9/6/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 37: Thanksgiving
  • 9/5/2023
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
Parks, Trails And Rivers Of Goldsboro, North Carolina
  • 8/23/2023
Church
Babbie Mason Headlines Hope Unlimited Ministries Fundraising Event On Sept. 28
  • 9/5/2023
Bob Tamasy: Time For Celebrating A Labor Of Love
Bob Tamasy: Time For Celebrating A Labor Of Love
  • 9/4/2023
Journey Ministries 12th Annual Fundraiser Golf Tournament Is Sept. 19 At Windstone
  • 9/3/2023
Obituaries
Donna Hampton Albright
Donna Hampton Albright
  • 9/6/2023
John R. Andrus
John R. Andrus
  • 9/5/2023
Warren Joseph White, Sr.
Warren Joseph White, Sr.
  • 9/5/2023
Area Obituaries
Blanchard, Robin Deanne (Cleveland)
Blanchard, Robin Deanne (Cleveland)
  • 9/5/2023
Kouns, Gary Shawn (South Pittsburg)
Kouns, Gary Shawn (South Pittsburg)
  • 9/5/2023
Brooks, Manuel Pete, Sr. (Jasper)
Brooks, Manuel Pete, Sr. (Jasper)
  • 9/5/2023