Semi-Truck Cited For Obstruction - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An officer responded to the intersection of University and Cafeteria Drive for a semi truck parked in the middle of the road during the morning’s school traffic making a delivery. The driver was advised to move the vehicle and was cited for the obstruction.

Police responded to a report of a missing child in the 5500 block of Misty Valley Drive. A grandparent, caring for their grandchildren while the parents were out of town, discovered that one of the children wasn’t home. It was confirmed that the child had left for school as usual prior to the grandparent waking up. The child was located at Ooltewah Middle School.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant for a disorderly conduct charge.

An individual requested police to accompany them to the First Horizon bank because they had been informed that the bank was going to close their account.

A concerned citizen reported another who had allegedly not been watching their small child at the Little Debbie park when the child had attempted to cross a busy street on its own.

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail and booked on a bond revocation warrant for driving on a revoked license.

Another Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail on four bond revocation warrants from previous drug charges.

A Collegedale fugitive came to city hall to pick up property and was booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant from a previous reckless driving charge

An unknown 911 call came in from the 9300 block of Springhill Drive. The area was checked but no emergencies were found.

Officers responded to a call of power lines down in the 10600 block of Lee Highway. There was no obstruction in the roadway. Officers blocked off the area where the wires were reported down, while Xfinity repaired the issue.

Police responded to 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway for a “road rage” incident. Once on scene the alleged aggressor was no longer there.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original drug charge.

A night shift officer made contact with an elderly individual walking home in the 5400 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road and provided them a courtesy ride the rest of the way.



A traffic stop in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway resulted in the driver’s arrest for felony possession of methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license.

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail on bond revocation warrants for failure to appear, driving on a suspended license, and unlawful removal of tag.



