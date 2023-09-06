Latest Headlines

  Wednesday, September 6, 2023
County Commissioner Jeff Eversole on Wednesday won a close election over Joe Graham to become the next chairman of the commission. The vote was 6-5.

Commissioner Eversole got the votes of himself, David Sharpe, Steve Highlander, Lee Helton, Ken Smith and Chip Baker.

Commissioner Graham was supported by himself, Mike Chauncey, Warren Mackey, Greg Beck and Gene-o Shipley.

Mike Chauncey is the new vice chairman.

The panel voted 7-4 to spend $62,500 of county funds aiding the town of Lookout Mountain, Tn., with a project to replace several light poles at The Commons recreation area.

Commissioner Sharpe questioned the allocation, saying it appeared to be "discretionary" spending. He said, if approved, there should be similar spending "in every district."

He said it would set a precedent for "pet projects" in the various districts.

Commissioner Mackey called it "a lot of home cooking." He said Chattanooga residents were not going to be going up on Lookout Mountain to use the fields. He said, "People are leaching off the city of Chattanooga."

Commissioner Baker said one of the light poles fell, then it was found that the other poles were rotten and had to be replaced. He said county parks had readily agreed to help out and had shown the town how to make significant savings on the purchases.

Commissioner Baker noted that the town of Signal Mountain had financial straits as well. He said the town had to dip into savings by $900,000 to meet the last budget.

County Mayor Weston Wamp was in support, saying the county needed to partner more with the municipalities. He said the $62,500 had been put in the county budget.

The measure was opposed by Commissioners Sharpe, Mackey, Baker and Eversole.

 

Eversole Wins Tight Race For County Commission Chairman; County Panel Approves $62,500 For Lookout Mountain
Teen Killed In Confrontation With Police Identified As David Mendez Lopez
  • 9/6/2023

The 17-year-old shot and killed by Chattanooga Police in a confrontation on South Kelley Street has been identified as David Mendez Lopez. Chattanooga Police said the youth twice pointed a ... more

