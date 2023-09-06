Latest Headlines

Chattanooga Man Charged In Death Of 11-Month-Old Daughter

  • Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Nicholas Peter Merrill
Nicholas Peter Merrill

A Chattanooga man has been charged in the death of his 11-month-old daughter.

Nicholas Peter Merrill was charged with second-degree murder and child neglect in the July 23 death of Malaysia Denise Nicole Merrill.

Police said the autopsy indicated that the child had been left in a hot area.

She was dead when she was taken to Children's Hospital.

The child's mother said in an earlier GoFundMe page:

"I left off to work Friday July 21 afternoon, kissed my daughter goodbye expecting to see her again Sunday evening July 23d only to answer my door to a detective at 12 am to tell me my daughter will not be coming home. While sleeping she took her last breath Sunday afternoon."

Merrill is under bonds totaling $150,000.

Malaysia Denise Nicole Merrill
Malaysia Denise Nicole Merrill
