Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, JOHN QUINCY

1065 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373798036

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)



ARNOLD, JENNIFER LUCINDA

1708 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BEST, COLLIN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BIRT, JAQUITA LASHAE

1243 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BOEHM, EDWARD W

803 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

STALKING



BOYD, JAMIUS MAURQUIS

302 DUNLAP AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BRADLEY, CHRISTOPHER STEPHAN

1185 GARRETTS CHAPEL RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY)



CAMP, LEE ANDREW

1094 NORTH HAWTHORNE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COLLIS, ROGER WESLEY

20069 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



COX, JENNIFER LYNN

1089 BANCROFT RD MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DELEONE, STEPHANIE

1705 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



DEMPSEY, JAMES EUGENE

1072 MACKEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374214274

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



ELDRIDGE, NATHAN LAMONT

6013 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



GREER, MARK ANTHONY

8412 IRIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



HOLDER, JUSTIN FARRON

7026 GRASSHOPPER RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER

402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

EVADING ARREST

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON



HOWARD, CODY RICHARD LEE

5516 OLEARY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102223

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JACKSON, ZECHARIAH DAVID

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



JESUS, JOSE LUIS

64 SUNTRUST DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KENNEDY, JHOSSELYN M

4881 TAYLOR CIRCLE COLLEGEDALE, 37363

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LAWRENCE, MATTHEW LEWELL

1703 CLAYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213004

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE



LAYNE, RANDY LEE

312 JACKSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



LUU, KIEM C

8075 SAWYER BROWN NASHVILLE(BELLVIEW), 37221

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

HARASSMENT

STALKING

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MANGHANE, JARVARISE DEVON

4518 HIXSON PK APT A2 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



MARONEY, DANIEL KEITH

9353 BARBEE RD.

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, JOHN QUINCY

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/13/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT) ARNOLD, JENNIFER LUCINDA

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 01/02/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BIRT, JAQUITA LASHAE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/22/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BOYD, JAMIUS MAURQUIS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/13/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BRADLEY, CHRISTOPHER STEPHAN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 05/07/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY) CAMP, LEE ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/20/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLLIS, ROGER WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/30/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S DELEONE, STEPHANIE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/26/1995

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) DEMPSEY, JAMES EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/11/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR ELDRIDGE, NATHAN LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 07/27/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

GREER, MARK ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 05/19/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT HOWARD, CODY RICHARD LEE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 07/11/1996

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JESUS, JOSE LUIS

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/01/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAYNE, RANDY LEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/24/1983

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE LUU, KIEM C

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 03/15/1971

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

STALKING

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MANGHANE, JARVARISE DEVON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/25/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MARONEY, DANIEL KEITH

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/27/1986

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE MCCULLUM, JOHNNY NMN

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 10/10/1959

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY MENDOZA, DAFNY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/21/1997

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBS MEZO, AUDREY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/23/1989

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 FOR RESALE

MOORE, KENNETH Z

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/06/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR PARKER, CHRISTOPHER LEVI

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/08/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRESLEY, DANIEL KEITH

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/18/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAINES, GARY LEE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/21/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION RITCHIE, KAITLYN ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/25/1995

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (PETITION TO RE ROBERTS, ANGELA LENITA

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 11/03/1972

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBERTS, BAILEY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 05/09/1997

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023

Charge(s):

EMBEZZELMENT SCHWARK, NATHAN VLADIMIR

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 11/30/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT SMITH, BRISTON JAYML

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/11/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STURDIVANT, TRAMMELL LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/26/1973

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WILSON, DYLAN RAY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/17/1993

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED STALKING

THEFT OF PROPERTY



