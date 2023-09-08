Latest Headlines

  • Friday, September 8, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, JOHN QUINCY
1065 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373798036
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

ARNOLD, JENNIFER LUCINDA
1708 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BEST, COLLIN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BIRT, JAQUITA LASHAE
1243 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BOEHM, EDWARD W
803 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STALKING

BOYD, JAMIUS MAURQUIS
302 DUNLAP AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BRADLEY, CHRISTOPHER STEPHAN
1185 GARRETTS CHAPEL RD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY)

CAMP, LEE ANDREW
1094 NORTH HAWTHORNE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COLLIS, ROGER WESLEY
20069 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

COX, JENNIFER LYNN
1089 BANCROFT RD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DELEONE, STEPHANIE
1705 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DEMPSEY, JAMES EUGENE
1072 MACKEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374214274
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

ELDRIDGE, NATHAN LAMONT
6013 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

GREER, MARK ANTHONY
8412 IRIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

HOLDER, JUSTIN FARRON
7026 GRASSHOPPER RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER
402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
EVADING ARREST
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON

HOWARD, CODY RICHARD LEE
5516 OLEARY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102223
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JACKSON, ZECHARIAH DAVID
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JESUS, JOSE LUIS
64 SUNTRUST DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KENNEDY, JHOSSELYN M
4881 TAYLOR CIRCLE COLLEGEDALE, 37363
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAWRENCE, MATTHEW LEWELL
1703 CLAYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213004
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

LAYNE, RANDY LEE
312 JACKSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LUU, KIEM C
8075 SAWYER BROWN NASHVILLE(BELLVIEW), 37221
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
HARASSMENT
STALKING
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MANGHANE, JARVARISE DEVON
4518 HIXSON PK APT A2 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MARONEY, DANIEL KEITH
9353 BARBEE RD.

SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE

MCCULLUM, JOHNNY NMN
101 EVENINGSIDE DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY

MENDOZA, DAFNY
213 MTN DR STONE MTN, 30087
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBS

MEZO, AUDREY NICOLE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 FOR RESALE

MOORE, KENNETH Z
7474 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

OGBEKA, CHIMDI OBUMNEME
1089 BANCROFT RD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARKER, CHRISTOPHER LEVI
1747 WHITE OAK RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRESLEY, DANIEL KEITH
2310 ROBON HOOD DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAINES, GARY LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RITCHIE, KAITLYN ASHLEY
7717 LEE HIGHWAY UNIT 120 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (PETITION TO RE

ROBERTS, ANGELA LENITA
1605 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062753
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBERTS, BAILEY LYNN
416 SOUTH CAYLEE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency:
EMBEZZELMENT

SCHWARK, NATHAN VLADIMIR
2819 HIDDEN TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SMITH, BRISTON JAYML
1219 HAMILTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STURDIVANT, TRAMMELL LAMONT
1708 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062622
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WILSON, DYLAN RAY
936 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN,
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED STALKING
THEFT OF PROPERTY

YARBOUGH, REBECCA ANNE
732 MUNRO ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

