Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, JOHN QUINCY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/13/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
|
|ARNOLD, JENNIFER LUCINDA
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 01/02/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|BIRT, JAQUITA LASHAE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/22/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BOYD, JAMIUS MAURQUIS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/13/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|BRADLEY, CHRISTOPHER STEPHAN
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/07/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CAMP, LEE ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/20/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COLLIS, ROGER WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/30/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|DELEONE, STEPHANIE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/26/1995
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|DEMPSEY, JAMES EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|ELDRIDGE, NATHAN LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 07/27/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|GREER, MARK ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 05/19/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|HOWARD, CODY RICHARD LEE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 07/11/1996
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JESUS, JOSE LUIS
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/01/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LAYNE, RANDY LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- IMPROPER USE OF REGISTRATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LUU, KIEM C
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 03/15/1971
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- STALKING
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|MANGHANE, JARVARISE DEVON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/25/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|MARONEY, DANIEL KEITH
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/27/1986
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE
|
|MCCULLUM, JOHNNY NMN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 10/10/1959
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
- VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
|
|MENDOZA, DAFNY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/21/1997
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (OBTAINING CONTROLLED SUBS
|
|MEZO, AUDREY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 FOR RESALE
|
|MOORE, KENNETH Z
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/06/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|PARKER, CHRISTOPHER LEVI
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/08/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PRESLEY, DANIEL KEITH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/18/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAINES, GARY LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/21/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|RITCHIE, KAITLYN ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/25/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (PETITION TO RE
|
|ROBERTS, ANGELA LENITA
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/03/1972
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBERTS, BAILEY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/09/1997
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SCHWARK, NATHAN VLADIMIR
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 11/30/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, BRISTON JAYML
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/11/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|STURDIVANT, TRAMMELL LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/26/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WILSON, DYLAN RAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/17/1993
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/07/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED STALKING
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|