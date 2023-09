A 59-year-old woman died after being hit by a car Friday morning in the 1300 block of Central Avenue.

Gena Brown, of Whitwell, was crossing Central Avenue in a crosswalk at 6:30 a.m. when she was struck by a black Toyota Corolla heading south on Central Avenue.

The Chattanooga Police Traffic Unit responded as did Hamilton County EMS and Ms. Brown was transported to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

The investigation is continuing and charges are pending.