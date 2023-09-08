Latest Headlines

4 Chattanooga Police Department Officers On Administrative Leave Following SWAT Response Last Week

  • Friday, September 8, 2023

Four Chattanooga Police officers are on paid administrative leave after the domestic disorder standoff last weekend on South Kelley Street that resulted in the suspect being shot when he pointed a gun at police. Administrative leave is protocol following an officer involved shooting.

Sergeant Jeramiah Cook, Officer Camy Barber, Officer Christian Burgeson, and Officer Nicholas Wilde are on leave.

Officers got the call to the 1900 block of South Kelley Street at 11:35 p.m.

on Saturday. They were able to escort family members out of the residence, during which the suspect pointed his gun at the officers. After the other members had been escorted out, the suspect came out a back door and again pointed his gun at police, officers engaged and shot the suspect.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is handling the investigation at the request of the 11th Judicial District Attorney Coty Wamp. The TBI is the independent, fact-finding state agency that handles the investigations into most of the state’s use-of-force cases.

Rape and kidnapping charges against a Bible history teacher at Tyner Middle Academy were dismissed in Criminal Court on Wednesday. Kadarius Desean Scott, who was 23 at the time, lost his job

The city of Soddy Daisy and surrounding area continues to grow. Commissioner Gene Shipley said that in August the city issued building permits of almost $11 million. This included $8 million

Legendary singer John Hiatt was injured in a fall while hiking in Grundy County. His website said he "sustained lacerations, bruising and a debilitating fracture. Thanks to the amazing efforts

