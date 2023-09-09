Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARNOLD, CODY SHANE
9322 SMITH CEMETERY CIR SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
BAUTISTA, RICKY JACINTO
1903 MULBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374063031
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BLAKE, LISA MARIE
1107 LULLWATER ROAD RED BANK, 37405
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE FENTANYL
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSIN OF METH
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
BURNETT, JEREMY DOUGLAS
3414 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CUMMINGS, LEKEDRA SHANA
1519 RYAN ST APT 526 CHATTANOOGA, 374045408
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
DAVIS, JOSHUA MICHAEL
1135 STRING STREET APT 11 J CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SEXUAL BATTERY
DEERING, CAYDEN ZANDER
4314 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 30747
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT UNDER $500
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DURASINOVIC, EDIN NMN
5442 TOWNE HILLS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVER LICENSE LAW CITATION)
EPPS, LEONTA DEMON
2808 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045631
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
FITZPATRICK, RACHELE DENISE
2324 GEORGETOWN ROAD NW APT 904 CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FOOTES, CHIQUITA L
1204 POPLAR STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FOSTER, DEANGELO MARCEL
1016 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111428
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FOUNTAIN, LATIKA LAREE
511 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
GFRAVELY, JAMICIA NATE
2612 GLENNWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GILLESPIE, GREGORY LAMAR
2308 EAST 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
HARASSMENT PHONE CALLS
HARASSMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ROBBERY
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
GIST, TAYLOR ARMANI
1690 CHASE MEADOWS CIR HIXSON, 373433693
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GOFORTHN, BRUCE ALLEN
6751 OLD DUNLAP RD HOMLESS WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
GOULD, DARRYN ALISE
118 CHICKAMAUGA RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215115
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
HALL, ALESHIA QUASHUN
700 MINISON CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HANDLEY, DONALD WILLIAM
46 LAKE AVENUE RINGGOLD, 30706
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARPER, BRANDON TAYLOR
117 BAXTER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
HARRIS, CEDRIC TERRELL
1237 WILLOW AVE UNIT B HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JAMES, JEFFREY SCOTT
2814 4th Ave Chattanooga, 374071511
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
JARRETT, SHAWN MITCHELL
1707 CRAWDAD HOLW EAST BRAINERD, 37421
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
JERKE, JERKE JAMES
779 E MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD APT 20E CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JOHNSON, JAQUESHA SHONTEON
2300 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LEWIS, SKYLAR BLAKE
6317 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MARCHMAN, LAVON
2306 GREEN FORREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MATEO-ANTONIO, FRANCISCO
812 AIRPORT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MATTHEWS, LONDON MENEE
5223 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061501
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCCULLOUGH, PAUL BRIAN
295 ARD RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MITCHELL, BILLY JAMES
2012 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MITCHUM, HUNTER OBRIEN
4780 KENTEEN SOUTH FULTON, 38257
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
NORRIS, DEVONTA ARDARREL
5208 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PATRICK, KEVIN DANIEL
3339 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112634
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
INDECENT EXPOSURE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ILLEGAL PARKING
PATTERSON, ZACHARY DEAN
5223 HICKORY WOODS LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
PENDERGRASS, JEFFREY ALAN
403 DEE LN HIXSON, 373431703
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBINSON, KIERA MARLISE
508 EAST 52TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374121367
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SANDERFUR, BRANDON DEVON
3808 BRIARCLIFF WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374062711
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SCOTT, ZACHARY RYAN
805 KAY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374214219
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SEDMAN, THOMAS D
7489 BRITISH RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CHILD NEGLECT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
SMITH, DEMICO DONTAE
5434 TOWN HILL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE
944 FORTWOOD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES
1801 HOLLISTER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37377
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
STAMPER, TRA JAN D ANDRE
1008 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TWIDDY, THOMAS E
400 WILDFLOWER RIDGE LN SAVANNAH, 38372
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D
WADE, CADARIUS LAMONT
3932 DALLAS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILSON, KEVIN LEE
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT D1 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
YOC CASTANON, ABIMAEL UBALDO
UNKNOWN ADDRESS ,
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Here are the mug shots:
|ARNOLD, CODY SHANE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/04/1992
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|BAUTISTA, RICKY JACINTO
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/24/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BLAKE, LISA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/07/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE FENTANYL
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSIN OF METH
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
|
|BURNETT, JEREMY DOUGLAS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/13/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DAVIS, JOSHUA MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/19/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DEERING, CAYDEN ZANDER
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/29/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- THEFT UNDER $500
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|FITZPATRICK, RACHELE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 03/16/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FOOTES, CHIQUITA L
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 10/30/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|FOSTER, DEANGELO MARCEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|FOUNTAIN, LATIKA LAREE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/11/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|GFRAVELY, JAMICIA NATE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/16/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GILLESPIE, GREGORY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/22/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- HARASSMENT PHONE CALLS
- HARASSMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- ROBBERY
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|GIST, TAYLOR ARMANI
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/18/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GOFORTHN, BRUCE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 03/18/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GOULD, DARRYN ALISE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 02/28/2002
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HALL, ALESHIA QUASHUN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/03/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HANDLEY, DONALD WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 01/29/1964
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HARPER, BRANDON TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/31/1980
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OFFOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|HARRIS, CEDRIC TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 02/04/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|JAMES, JEFFREY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|JARRETT, SHAWN MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/14/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
|
|JERKE, JERKE JAMES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 07/02/2000
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|JOHNSON, JAQUESHA SHONTEON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/31/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LEWIS, SKYLAR BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/02/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MARCHMAN, LAVON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/08/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|MATEO-ANTONIO, FRANCISCO
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 10/22/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MATTHEWS, LONDON MENEE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/30/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MITCHELL, BILLY JAMES
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/24/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MITCHUM, HUNTER OBRIEN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/13/1998
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|NORRIS, DEVONTA ARDARREL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/16/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|PATRICK, KEVIN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/08/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- ILLEGAL PARKING
|
|PATTERSON, ZACHARY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|PENDERGRASS, JEFFREY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/04/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBINSON, KIERA MARLISE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/08/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SANDERFUR, BRANDON DEVON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/23/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SCOTT, ZACHARY RYAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 05/24/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SEDMAN, THOMAS D
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/01/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- CHILD NEGLECT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- CHILD NEGLECT
|
|SMITH, DEMICO DONTAE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 10/29/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/20/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/13/1985
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|STAMPER, TRA JAN D ANDRE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/06/1998
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TWIDDY, THOMAS E
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/18/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D
|
|WADE, CADARIUS LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/09/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|WILSON, KEVIN LEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/02/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|YOC CASTANON, ABIMAEL UBALDO
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/16/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/08/2023
Charge(s):
|