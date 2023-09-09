Latest Headlines

  Saturday, September 9, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNOLD, CODY SHANE 
9322 SMITH CEMETERY CIR SODDYDAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

BAUTISTA, RICKY JACINTO 
1903 MULBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374063031 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BLAKE, LISA MARIE 
1107 LULLWATER ROAD RED BANK, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE FENTANYL
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSIN OF METH
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

BURNETT, JEREMY DOUGLAS 
3414 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CUMMINGS, LEKEDRA SHANA 
1519 RYAN ST APT 526 CHATTANOOGA, 374045408 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

DAVIS, JOSHUA MICHAEL 
1135 STRING STREET APT 11 J CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
SEXUAL BATTERY

DEERING, CAYDEN ZANDER 
4314 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 30747 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
THEFT UNDER $500
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DURASINOVIC, EDIN NMN 
5442 TOWNE HILLS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVER LICENSE LAW CITATION)

EPPS, LEONTA DEMON 
2808 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045631 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

FITZPATRICK, RACHELE DENISE 
2324 GEORGETOWN ROAD NW APT 904 CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOOTES, CHIQUITA L 
1204 POPLAR STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FOSTER, DEANGELO MARCEL 
1016 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111428 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FOUNTAIN, LATIKA LAREE 
511 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

GFRAVELY, JAMICIA NATE 
2612 GLENNWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GILLESPIE, GREGORY LAMAR 
2308 EAST 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
HARASSMENT PHONE CALLS
HARASSMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ROBBERY
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

GIST, TAYLOR ARMANI 
1690 CHASE MEADOWS CIR HIXSON, 373433693 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GOFORTHN, BRUCE ALLEN 
6751 OLD DUNLAP RD HOMLESS WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GOULD, DARRYN ALISE 
118 CHICKAMAUGA RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215115 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HALL, ALESHIA QUASHUN 
700 MINISON CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HANDLEY, DONALD WILLIAM 
46 LAKE AVENUE RINGGOLD, 30706 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HARPER, BRANDON TAYLOR 
117 BAXTER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

HARRIS, CEDRIC TERRELL 
1237 WILLOW AVE UNIT B HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

JAMES, JEFFREY SCOTT 
2814 4th Ave Chattanooga, 374071511 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

JARRETT, SHAWN MITCHELL 
1707 CRAWDAD HOLW EAST BRAINERD, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST

JERKE, JERKE JAMES 
779 E MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD APT 20E CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

JOHNSON, JAQUESHA SHONTEON 
2300 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

LEWIS, SKYLAR BLAKE 
6317 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MARCHMAN, LAVON 
2306 GREEN FORREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MATEO-ANTONIO, FRANCISCO 
812 AIRPORT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MATTHEWS, LONDON MENEE 
5223 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061501 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCCULLOUGH, PAUL BRIAN 
295 ARD RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MITCHELL, BILLY JAMES 
2012 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MITCHUM, HUNTER OBRIEN 
4780 KENTEEN SOUTH FULTON, 38257 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

NORRIS, DEVONTA ARDARREL 
5208 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

PATRICK, KEVIN DANIEL 
3339 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112634 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
INDECENT EXPOSURE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ILLEGAL PARKING

PATTERSON, ZACHARY DEAN 
5223 HICKORY WOODS LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

PENDERGRASS, JEFFREY ALAN 
403 DEE LN HIXSON, 373431703 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBINSON, KIERA MARLISE 
508 EAST 52TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374121367 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SANDERFUR, BRANDON DEVON 
3808 BRIARCLIFF WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374062711 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SCOTT, ZACHARY RYAN 
805 KAY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374214219 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SEDMAN, THOMAS D 
7489 BRITISH RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
CHILD NEGLECT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT

SMITH, DEMICO DONTAE 
5434 TOWN HILL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE 
944 FORTWOOD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES 
1801 HOLLISTER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

STAMPER, TRA JAN D ANDRE 
1008 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TWIDDY, THOMAS E 
400 WILDFLOWER RIDGE LN SAVANNAH, 38372 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, D

WADE, CADARIUS LAMONT 
3932 DALLAS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILSON, KEVIN LEE 
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT D1 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

YOC CASTANON, ABIMAEL UBALDO 
UNKNOWN ADDRESS , 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

  • 9/6/2023
