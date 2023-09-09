Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNOLD, CODY SHANE

9322 SMITH CEMETERY CIR SODDYDAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

THEFT OF PROPERTY

MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



BAUTISTA, RICKY JACINTO

1903 MULBERRY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374063031

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BLAKE, LISA MARIE

1107 LULLWATER ROAD RED BANK, 37405

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE FENTANYL

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSIN OF METH

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT



BURNETT, JEREMY DOUGLAS

3414 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CUMMINGS, LEKEDRA SHANA

1519 RYAN ST APT 526 CHATTANOOGA, 374045408

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE



DAVIS, JOSHUA MICHAEL

1135 STRING STREET APT 11 J CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SEXUAL BATTERY



DEERING, CAYDEN ZANDER

4314 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 30747

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

THEFT UNDER $500

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



DURASINOVIC, EDIN NMN

5442 TOWNE HILLS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVER LICENSE LAW CITATION)



EPPS, LEONTA DEMON

2808 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045631

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

FALSE IMPRISONMENT



FITZPATRICK, RACHELE DENISE

2324 GEORGETOWN ROAD NW APT 904 CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FOOTES, CHIQUITA L

1204 POPLAR STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FOSTER, DEANGELO MARCEL

1016 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374111428

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



FOUNTAIN, LATIKA LAREE

511 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



GFRAVELY, JAMICIA NATE

2612 GLENNWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GILLESPIE, GREGORY LAMAR

2308 EAST 46TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

HARASSMENT PHONE CALLS

HARASSMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ROBBERY

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



GIST, TAYLOR ARMANI

1690 CHASE MEADOWS CIR HIXSON, 373433693

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GOFORTHN, BRUCE ALLEN

6751 OLD DUNLAP RD HOMLESS WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



GOULD, DARRYN ALISE

118 CHICKAMAUGA RD CHATTANOOGA, 374215115

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HALL, ALESHIA QUASHUN

700 MINISON CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HANDLEY, DONALD WILLIAM

46 LAKE AVENUE RINGGOLD, 30706

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HARPER, BRANDON TAYLOR

117 BAXTER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSHARRIS, CEDRIC TERRELL1237 WILLOW AVE UNIT B HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEJAMES, JEFFREY SCOTT2814 4th Ave Chattanooga, 374071511Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTJARRETT, SHAWN MITCHELL1707 CRAWDAD HOLW EAST BRAINERD, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTJERKE, JERKE JAMES779 E MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD APT 20E CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECRIMINAL TRESPASSINGJOHNSON, JAQUESHA SHONTEON2300 WILSON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTLEWIS, SKYLAR BLAKE6317 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDOMESTIC ASSAULTMARCHMAN, LAVON2306 GREEN FORREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTMATEO-ANTONIO, FRANCISCO812 AIRPORT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MATTHEWS, LONDON MENEE5223 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061501Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMCCULLOUGH, PAUL BRIAN295 ARD RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MITCHELL, BILLY JAMES2012 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARMITCHUM, HUNTER OBRIEN4780 KENTEEN SOUTH FULTON, 38257Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSENORRIS, DEVONTA ARDARREL5208 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHARASSMENTTHEFT OF PROPERTYPATRICK, KEVIN DANIEL3339 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112634Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffINDECENT EXPOSURECRIMINAL TRESPASSINGILLEGAL PARKINGPATTERSON, ZACHARY DEAN5223 HICKORY WOODS LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDPENDERGRASS, JEFFREY ALAN403 DEE LN HIXSON, 373431703Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROBINSON, KIERA MARLISE508 EAST 52TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374121367Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSANDERFUR, BRANDON DEVON3808 BRIARCLIFF WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374062711Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SCOTT, ZACHARY RYAN805 KAY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374214219Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARSEDMAN, THOMAS D7489 BRITISH RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCECHILD NEGLECTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTCHILD NEGLECTSMITH, DEMICO DONTAE5434 TOWN HILL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARSMITH, LAWARREN JESSIE944 FORTWOOD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SNEAD, NATHANIEL JAMES1801 HOLLISTER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37377Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSSTAMPER, TRA JAN D ANDRE1008 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATWIDDY, THOMAS E400 WILDFLOWER RIDGE LN SAVANNAH, 38372Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DWADE, CADARIUS LAMONT3932 DALLAS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYWILSON, KEVIN LEE404 TUNNEL BLVD APT D1 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEYOC CASTANON, ABIMAEL UBALDOUNKNOWN ADDRESS ,Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots: