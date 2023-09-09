Bands, Dignitaries, Military Leaders Among Those Honoring Hero Larry Taylor In Monday Parade

Hero Larry Taylor, after getting presented the Medal of Honor by President Joe Biden at the White House, will be honored with a downtown parade on Monday from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The parade route goes through the heart of downtown Chattanooga on Market Street.

Afterwards, there will be a ceremony at the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center near the Aquarium.

The parade begins with a Cobra flyover - the plane flown by then-Lt. Taylor in a daring rescue of four men in Vietnam against all odds.

Also in the parade will be David Hill, the lone survivor of the four men who were rescued.

Here is the parade lineup:

Flyover Army Cobra

Army Apache's from Ft Campbell





Chattanooga Police Dept

ESCORT











US Army 1st Infantry Division Mounted Color Guard from Ft Riley, Kansas









US Army 1st Infantry Division Band from Ft Riley, Kansas









Captain Larry Taylor Medal of Honor Receipent Grand Marshall is in the stand



Medal of Honor Recipient Leroy Petryrepresenting the National Medal of Honor Society



David Hill Surviving Member of LRRP unit Rescued by Capt Larry Taylor









Major General Bill Raines Past Chairman Medal of Honor Heritage Center



Noah Long Past Chairman of the Medal of Honor Heritage Center



Frank Hughes Chairman Medal of Honor Heritage Center



Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Wayn Belk









Soddy Daisy Cadets with Grand Flag

Hamiliton County Band from Lookout Valley, Red Bank & Signal Mountain





Sale Creek JROTC with LT. David S. Story









Medal of Honor Heritage Center

7 ton troop carrier Staff of MOHHC





Military Officers Association of America (MOAA)









Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 203 Charlie Hobbs President



Barry Rice TN State President VVA

Chapter 240 President State of Tennessee Vietnam Veterans

Chapter 240 Bob Schricker Marine Jeep 1948

Chapter 240 Sumner County James Dean President

Chapter 596 Cleveland, TN Randolf Hicks President

Chapter 1053 Humphreys County Ray Albrecht President Chapter 1089 Rutherford County, TN Royce Davenport President

Chapter 1112 McMinnville, TN





JROTC East Hamilton with Major Eric Redlin









Gold Star Wives









241 EIS TNANG

CMSgt William Ammons





Signal Mtn Veterans









Military Vehicles

Louis Varnell KZ, Talk, New Country 107.9



Post 214 Fort Oglethorpe

Jack Staples Commander Chattanooga Armory TNARNG

4 Vehicle 8 Soldiers HHC 2340th SBDE



JROTC Soddy Daisy with LTC Scott T. Glass









Sanofi Vets ERG of Chattem Drugs with Robert Haynes Donna.Baker@sanofi.com



Young Marines with Sanofi

University of Tennessee, Knoxville Military Science & Leadership Army



TSSAR Sevier Chapter

Cliff Kent





JROTC Ooltewah with 1st Sgt Hardy









City of Fort Oglethorpe

Paula Stinnet Council Woman Patsy & June Griffin

Tennessee Sheriffs Association Chattanooga Regents Council, Daughters of the American Revolution



5 Chapters of Regents Council









JROTC Howard High School

LCDR Dirk Ames





TN Valley Camaros Club









JROTC Hixon

LT Col. John Fann Wreaths across Chattanooga

Goal to Honor All Veterans ain National Cemetery Casey Corker Jarvis



River City Corvettes

ronkellogg@epbfi.com JROTC Central High

Maj David E. Spencer





Misty Medicare

Misty Bolt Boyd Bucannan Honor Guard and Cadets



Silverdale Baptist School









JROTC Brainerd High

Maj Wilford Blowe





Reserve Organization of America (ROA)

John & Judy Davenport





Mission BBQ

Stacey Kehoe





TRI State Womens Veterans # 157









JROTC East Ridge Col. Victor D. Irvin









Marine Corps League Chattanooga

Detachment 518 vols412@charter.net





Knights of Columbus 3250 & 1084



American Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 36







JROTC Red Bank High

Maj John Simpsom Freedom Sings

Bobby Allison American Legion Post 291

Senic City Heroes





Civil Air Patrol https://tn187.cap.gov/ David Breedlove Commander We will be Marching on foot. We will not have a vehicle in the parade









Chattanooga Fire Department























TVA

Vehicles



Representing Dark Horse 1st Infantry Paul Morgan truck & trailor





















Waldens Ridge Emergency service

Sherman Ford





Jeff Yauman Antique Tractors Group









Combat Veterans Motorcycle Assoc. Chapter 18-11













SPECIAL THANKS TO:



Chattanooga Area Veterans Council



Mayor Kelly city of Chattanooga



Mayor Wamp Hamilton County

Chattanooga Police Department

Medal of Honor Hertiage Center



Vietnam Veterans Chapter 203



Military Officers Association of America MOAA



Post 14 American Legion



MOHHC Coordinator Vince Butler



Bill Norton Parade Coordinator

Special Thanks to all who served and worked on the Larry Taylor MOH Committee







































































































