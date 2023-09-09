Bands, Dignitaries, Military Leaders Among Those Honoring Hero Larry Taylor In Monday Parade

|Flyover
|Army Cobra
|Army
|Apache's from Ft Campbell
|Chattanooga Police Dept
|ESCORT
|US Army 1st Infantry Division Mounted Color Guard from Ft Riley, Kansas
|US Army 1st Infantry Division Band from Ft Riley, Kansas
|Captain Larry Taylor Medal of Honor Receipent Grand Marshall is in the stand
|Medal of Honor Recipient Leroy Petryrepresenting the National Medal of Honor Society
|David Hill Surviving Member of LRRP unit Rescued by Capt Larry Taylor
|Major General Bill Raines Past Chairman Medal of Honor Heritage Center
|Noah Long Past Chairman of the Medal of Honor Heritage Center
|Frank Hughes Chairman Medal of Honor Heritage Center
|Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Wayn Belk
|Soddy Daisy Cadets with Grand Flag
|Hamiliton County Band from Lookout Valley, Red Bank & Signal Mountain
|
|Sale Creek JROTC with LT. David S. Story
|Medal of Honor Heritage Center
|7 ton troop carrier Staff of MOHHC
|Military Officers Association of America (MOAA)
|Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 203 Charlie Hobbs President
|Barry Rice TN State President VVA
|Chapter 240 President
|State of Tennessee Vietnam Veterans
|Chapter 240
|Bob Schricker Marine Jeep 1948
|Chapter 240 Sumner County
|James Dean President
|Chapter 596 Cleveland, TN
|Randolf Hicks President
|Chapter 1053 Humphreys County
|Ray Albrecht
|President
|Chapter 1089 Rutherford County, TN
|Royce Davenport President
|Chapter 1112 McMinnville, TN
|
|JROTC East Hamilton with Major Eric Redlin
|Gold Star Wives
|241 EIS TNANG
|CMSgt William Ammons
|Signal Mtn Veterans
|Military Vehicles
|Louis Varnell
|KZ, Talk, New Country 107.9
|Post 214 Fort Oglethorpe
|Jack Staples Commander
|Chattanooga Armory TNARNG
|4 Vehicle 8 Soldiers
|HHC 2340th SBDE
|JROTC Soddy Daisy with LTC Scott T. Glass
|Sanofi Vets ERG of Chattem Drugs with Robert Haynes Donna.Baker@sanofi.com
|Young Marines
|with Sanofi
|University of Tennessee, Knoxville Military Science & Leadership Army
|
|TSSAR Sevier Chapter
|Cliff Kent
|JROTC Ooltewah with 1st Sgt Hardy
|City of Fort Oglethorpe
|Paula Stinnet Council Woman
|Patsy & June Griffin
|Tennessee Sheriffs Association
|Chattanooga Regents Council, Daughters of the American Revolution
|5 Chapters of Regents Council
|JROTC Howard High School
|LCDR Dirk Ames
|TN Valley Camaros Club
|JROTC Hixon
|LT Col. John Fann
|Wreaths across Chattanooga
|Goal to Honor All Veterans ain National Cemetery
|Casey Corker Jarvis
|River City Corvettes
|ronkellogg@epbfi.com
|JROTC Central High
|Maj David E. Spencer
|Misty Medicare
|Misty Bolt
|Boyd Bucannan Honor Guard and Cadets
|Silverdale Baptist School
|JROTC Brainerd High
|Maj Wilford Blowe
|Reserve Organization of America (ROA)
|John & Judy Davenport
|Mission BBQ
|Stacey Kehoe
|TRI State Womens Veterans # 157
|JROTC East Ridge Col. Victor D. Irvin
|Marine Corps League Chattanooga
|Detachment 518 vols412@charter.net
|Knights of Columbus 3250 & 1084
|American Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 36
|JROTC Red Bank High
|Maj John Simpsom
|Freedom Sings
|Bobby Allison
|American Legion Post 291
|Senic City Heroes
|Civil Air Patrol
|https://tn187.cap.gov/
|David Breedlove Commander
|We will be Marching on foot. We will not have a vehicle in the parade
|Chattanooga Fire Department
|TVA
|Vehicles
|Representing Dark Horse 1st Infantry Paul Morgan truck & trailor
|Waldens Ridge Emergency service
|Sherman Ford
|Jeff Yauman Antique Tractors Group
|Combat Veterans Motorcycle Assoc. Chapter 18-11
|SPECIAL THANKS TO:
|Chattanooga Area Veterans Council
|Mayor Kelly city of Chattanooga
|Mayor Wamp Hamilton County
|Chattanooga Police Department
|Medal of Honor Hertiage Center
|Vietnam Veterans Chapter 203
|Military Officers Association of America MOAA
|Post 14 American Legion
|MOHHC Coordinator Vince Butler
|Bill Norton Parade Coordinator
|Special Thanks to all who served and worked on the Larry Taylor MOH Committee
