Latest Headlines

Bands, Dignitaries, Military Leaders Among Those Honoring Hero Larry Taylor In Monday Parade

  • Saturday, September 9, 2023

Hero Larry Taylor, after getting presented the Medal of Honor by President Joe Biden at the White House, will be honored with a downtown parade on Monday from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The parade route goes through the heart of downtown Chattanooga on Market Street. 

Afterwards, there will be a ceremony at the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center near the Aquarium.

The parade begins with a Cobra flyover - the plane flown by then-Lt. Taylor in a daring rescue of four men in Vietnam against all odds.

Also in the parade will be David Hill, the lone survivor of the four men who were rescued.

Here is the parade lineup:

Flyover Army Cobra

Army Apache's from Ft Campbell



Chattanooga Police Dept
ESCORT






US Army 1st Infantry Division Mounted Color Guard from Ft Riley, Kansas




US Army 1st Infantry Division Band from Ft Riley, Kansas




Captain Larry Taylor Medal of Honor Receipent Grand Marshall is in the stand

Medal of Honor Recipient Leroy Petryrepresenting the National Medal of Honor Society

David Hill Surviving Member of LRRP unit Rescued by Capt Larry Taylor




Major General Bill Raines Past Chairman Medal of Honor Heritage Center

Noah Long Past Chairman of the Medal of Honor Heritage Center

Frank Hughes Chairman Medal of Honor Heritage Center

Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Wayn Belk




Soddy Daisy Cadets with Grand Flag
Hamiliton County Band from Lookout Valley, Red Bank & Signal Mountain



Sale Creek JROTC with LT. David S. Story




Medal of Honor Heritage Center
7 ton troop carrier Staff of MOHHC



Military Officers Association of America (MOAA)




Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 203 Charlie Hobbs President

Barry Rice TN State President VVA
Chapter 240 President
State of Tennessee Vietnam Veterans
Chapter 240
Bob Schricker Marine Jeep 1948
Chapter 240 Sumner County
James Dean President
Chapter 596 Cleveland, TN
Randolf Hicks President
Chapter 1053 Humphreys County
Ray Albrecht President Chapter 1089 Rutherford County, TN
Royce Davenport President
Chapter 1112 McMinnville, TN



JROTC East Hamilton with Major Eric Redlin




Gold Star Wives




241 EIS TNANG
CMSgt William Ammons



Signal Mtn Veterans




Military Vehicles
Louis Varnell
KZ, Talk, New Country 107.9

Post 214 Fort Oglethorpe
Jack Staples Commander
Chattanooga Armory TNARNG
4 Vehicle 8 Soldiers
HHC 2340th SBDE

JROTC Soddy Daisy with LTC Scott T. Glass




Sanofi Vets ERG of Chattem Drugs with Robert Haynes Donna.Baker@sanofi.com

Young Marines with Sanofi
University of Tennessee, Knoxville Military Science & Leadership Army

TSSAR Sevier Chapter
Cliff Kent



JROTC Ooltewah with 1st Sgt Hardy




City of Fort Oglethorpe
Paula Stinnet Council Woman
Patsy & June Griffin
Tennessee Sheriffs Association
Chattanooga Regents Council, Daughters of the American Revolution

5 Chapters of Regents Council




JROTC Howard High School
LCDR Dirk Ames



TN Valley Camaros Club




JROTC Hixon
LT Col. John Fann
Wreaths across Chattanooga
Goal to Honor All Veterans ain National Cemetery
Casey Corker Jarvis

River City Corvettes
ronkellogg@epbfi.com
JROTC Central High
Maj David E. Spencer



Misty Medicare
Misty Bolt
Boyd Bucannan Honor Guard and Cadets

Silverdale Baptist School




JROTC Brainerd High
Maj Wilford Blowe



Reserve Organization of America (ROA)
John & Judy Davenport



Mission BBQ
Stacey Kehoe



TRI State Womens Veterans # 157




JROTC East Ridge Col. Victor D. Irvin




Marine Corps League Chattanooga
Detachment 518 vols412@charter.net



Knights of Columbus 3250 & 1084

American Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 36



JROTC Red Bank High
Maj John Simpsom
Freedom Sings
Bobby Allison
American Legion Post 291
Senic City Heroes



Civil Air Patrol https://tn187.cap.gov/ David Breedlove Commander
We will be Marching on foot. We will not have a vehicle in the parade




Chattanooga Fire Department











TVA
Vehicles


Representing Dark Horse 1st Infantry Paul Morgan truck & trailor










Waldens Ridge Emergency service
Sherman Ford



Jeff Yauman Antique Tractors Group




Combat Veterans Motorcycle Assoc. Chapter 18-11






SPECIAL THANKS TO:


Chattanooga Area Veterans Council


Mayor Kelly city of Chattanooga


Mayor Wamp Hamilton County

Chattanooga Police Department

Medal of Honor Hertiage Center


Vietnam Veterans Chapter 203


Military Officers Association of America MOAA


Post 14 American Legion


MOHHC Coordinator Vince Butler


Bill Norton Parade Coordinator

Special Thanks to all who served and worked on the Larry Taylor MOH Committee





 















































   
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

