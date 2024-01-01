Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Latest Headlines

  • Monday, January 1, 2024
Latest Headlines
Frazier Avenue Trial Lane Shifts To Continue Through Next Monday
  • Breaking News
  • 1/1/2024
Mark Wiedmer: The Era Of The $8 Million QB Begins At Tennessee
Mark Wiedmer: The Era Of The $8 Million QB Begins At Tennessee
  • Sports
  • 1/1/2024
Police Blotter: "Amazon Employee" Tells Woman To Get $1,000 In Gift Cards; Man's Stolen Vehicle Found At Liquor Store
  • Breaking News
  • 1/1/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/1/2024
Police Blotter: Couple In Self Checkout Scanning Clothing With Wrong Tags; Couple Fight Over Finances And Infidelity
  • Breaking News
  • 12/31/2023
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/1/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADCOCK, CYRUS M 7200 TENDERFOOT TRL OOLTEWAH, 373639122 Age at Arrest: 55 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD POSS. OF HANDGUN ... more

Police Blotter: Couple In Self Checkout Scanning Clothing With Wrong Tags; Couple Fight Over Finances And Infidelity
  • 12/31/2023

An employee with Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. told police two people at self-checkout were scanning clothing with the wrong tags on them. Loss prevention apprehended the people as they were ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/31/2023
Police Blotter: Man Falsely Accused Of Being Porch Thief; Man Fed Up With Neighbor Cursing Him Out
  • 12/30/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/30/2023
Police Blotter: Man 'Catfished' For $400; Officers Provide Blankets For Those In Need
  • 12/29/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/29/2023
Build A Chattanooga Bypass, But In Georgia
  • 12/31/2023
Questionable New School Plan For Red Bank
  • 12/31/2023
Stop The Car Pursuits - And Response (4)
  • 12/30/2023
Border Breaking Bad
  • 12/30/2023
Profiles Of Valor: Major General James E. Livingston
  • 12/29/2023
Mark Wiedmer: The Era Of The $8 Million QB Begins At Tennessee
  • 1/1/2024
Tennessee's Jabari Small Entering NFL Draft
  • 12/31/2023
Mocs Fall To Auburn 101-66
  • 12/31/2023
Maryland Torches Auburn, 31-13, Without Tagovailoa
  • 12/31/2023
Johnson Leads Lee Women Over Bethel University
  • 12/30/2023
Life With Ferris: Reading Nights
  • 1/1/2024
Hunter Museum: Art For All
  • 12/30/2023
Jerry Summers: Pollution Patrol
  • 1/1/2024
Stacey Alexander: Hurry Up 2024 - I’m Losing It
  • 12/30/2023
Volunteers Needed To Retire Wreaths At Chattanooga National Cemetery
  • 12/29/2023
New Things Coming To Barking Legs Theater In 2024
  • 12/29/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/27/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Buying A House
  • 12/29/2023
WGOW/Talk Radio 102.3 FM’s Jed And JR Mornings Celebrates Howard High School Welding Student
  • 12/30/2023
Annual Love Groove Spoken Word Event With Live Music And Dinner Is Feb. 2 And 3
  • 12/28/2023
Build A Chattanooga Bypass, But In Georgia
  • 12/31/2023
Questionable New School Plan For Red Bank
  • 12/31/2023
Stop The Car Pursuits - And Response (4)
  • 12/30/2023
Dining
Jacob Myers On The River Restaurant In Dayton Closes After Operating Nearly 25 Years
  • 12/22/2023
Five Star Food Service Celebrates Milestone With Opening Of 4,000th Micro Market
  • 12/21/2023
Helping Hands Ending Hunger Receives Donation From Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation
  • 12/21/2023
Business/Government
Chattanooga Fire Department Gears Up For Productive 2024
  • 12/29/2023
Wesley Stokes Named Public Works Director For Signal Mountain
  • 12/29/2023
K9 Used In Discovery Of Drug Paraphernalia - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 1/1/2024
Real Estate
Market At Collegedale Sells For $6.7 Million
  • 12/28/2023
Business Center On Amnicola Highway Sells For $11.5 Million
  • 12/28/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 21-27
  • 12/28/2023
Student Scene
HHSAA Presents $2,500 Check At "Christmas Coffee Break" For HMS And HHS Employees
  • 12/28/2023
STEM Classroom Grant Program Awards $1 Million In STEM Grants To Local Schools
  • 12/19/2023
Craven Named GNTC’s Adult Education Teacher Of The Year For 2nd Time
  • 12/19/2023
Living Well
Hamilton Health Care System Opens New Hamilton Health – Calhoun
  • 12/29/2023
Morning Pointe Campuses To Virtual Travel To Olympic City Sites In 2024
  • 12/29/2023
Hamilton Accepting Volunteer Applications
  • 12/29/2023
Memories
Linda Liles Courvoisier Recalls Access Road Days Of Old
  • 12/29/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Jim Sadler Shares Memories Of Hill City
  • 12/19/2023
John Wilson Signs Copies Of New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos At Zarzours
  • 12/21/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: And The Year Ends
  • 12/30/2023
Knoxville Man Indicted On Felony Charges Following Boating Collision
  • 12/29/2023
Nearly 1,000 Volunteers Set Records Of Trash Removal, Helping KTNRB In 2023
  • 12/29/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium Launches Complimentary Wheelchair Service With Support From Morning Pointe Senior Living
  • 12/19/2023
Ranches, Reindeer, And Rainforests: A Smoky Mountain Holiday Adventure
  • 12/16/2023
140 Years After Disappearing, A Missing Christmas Book Is Returned To Historic Rugby's Library
  • 12/13/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: All The Best-Laid Plans And Goals – Tempered By Trust
  • 1/1/2024
"Where Do We Go From Here?" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 12/27/2023
Jane Henegar Named Scenic City Women's Network Lydia Award Honoree
  • 12/26/2023
Obituaries
David Joseph Martin
  • 1/1/2024
Michael Kenneth McTaggart
  • 1/1/2024
Dortha Jean Faulk McDonald
  • 1/1/2024
Area Obituaries
Prince, Ruben Ray (Guild)
  • 12/30/2023
Cottrell, Linda Mae (Cleveland)
  • 12/30/2023
Lanier, Betty Lane Raney (Cleveland)
  • 12/30/2023