Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADCOCK, CYRUS M
7200 TENDERFOOT TRL OOLTEWAH, 373639122
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN ... more
An employee with Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. told police two people at self-checkout were scanning clothing with the wrong tags on them. Loss prevention apprehended the people as they were ... more