Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, January 1, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADCOCK, CYRUS M 
7200 TENDERFOOT TRL OOLTEWAH, 373639122 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BOWMAN, JAVIER LAMONTE 
5730 LEE HWY, APT 125 Chattanooga, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

BOYD, CARINA NICOLE 
1417 MARKET STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BRASWELL, ASHLEY NICOLE 
3430 PLUMWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, TORRIE DEONDRE 
4905 HWY 58 APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DUFFY, DERRICK ALAN 
1507 KARWILL STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FITZGERALD, JOHN DAVID 
5335 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102230 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

HANSON, WILLIE C 
3115 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 373433330 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JONES, STEPHANIE R 
210 TIM JONES RD DEER LODGE, 37726 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

LAGOS ESCOTO, OLMAN 
4447 COMET CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

LAGOS-SCOTO, JOSE DANIEL 
1103 S. HIGHLAND PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE 
439 SEVIER ST HIXSON, 373431652 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MCCLENDON, JAMES TYRONE 
5615 OLD MITION RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

PRATT, KADEEM KASLEF 
3676 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REDDING, LAKORIA UNIQUE 
3315 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

REEVES, DEMETRIUS CORTEZ 
3914 JUANDELL CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED

RODRIGUEZ, YOBANY 
637 VILLAGE GREEN DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SANDERFUR, MICHAEL V 
716 N KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
SPEEDING
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
RECKLESS DRIVING
SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SIMS, DEDDRICK L 
1104 CARTERWOOD LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SMITH, KARLEE DION 
5248 ROTARTY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STANLEY, NOAH RICHARD 
25 DEPOC STREET WILTON, 04294 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON 
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 374032612 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TOWNSEND, AKIM M 
510 SHANNON AVE Chattanooga, 374112815 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

WALKER, PETER ERALDO 
2175 VISTORIA DR HOMELESS CUMMING, 30041 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WATKINS, JAYQUIS LEBRON 
3810 CLIO AC CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING

WENTZ-RICHARDSON, JENNIFER NICOLE 
727 E. WALNUT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, AUBRE ALISE 
751 ANDERSON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILLIAMS, MICHELLE 
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

Here are the mug shots:

ADCOCK, CYRUS M
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/15/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BOWMAN, JAVIER LAMONTE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/11/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
BOYD, CARINA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BRASWELL, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/09/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, TORRIE DEONDRE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
BURNS, AMANDA JOYCE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/23/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DUFFY, DERRICK ALAN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/03/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FITZGERALD, JOHN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/26/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
HANSON, WILLIE C
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/26/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JONES, STEPHANIE R
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/07/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCCLENDON, JAMES TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/09/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
PRATT, KADEEM KASLEF
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REDDING, LAKORIA UNIQUE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/07/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
REEVES, DEMETRIUS CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/15/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED
RODRIGUEZ, YOBANY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/15/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SANDERFUR, MICHAEL V
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
  • SPEEDING
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SIMS, DEDDRICK L
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/18/1978
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
SMITH, KARLEE DION
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/24/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STANLEY, NOAH RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/25/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TOWNSEND, AKIM M
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • STOP SIGN VIOLATION
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
WALKER, PETER ERALDO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WATKINS, JAYQUIS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/03/1997
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
WENTZ-RICHARDSON, JENNIFER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/14/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, AUBRE ALISE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/26/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/08/1968
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/1/2024
Police Blotter: Couple In Self Checkout Scanning Clothing With Wrong Tags; Couple Fight Over Finances And Infidelity
  • Breaking News
  • 12/31/2023
Tennessee's Jabari Small Entering NFL Draft
  • Sports
  • 12/31/2023
Mocs Fall To Auburn 101-66
  • Sports
  • 12/31/2023
Maryland Torches Auburn, 31-13, Without Tagovailoa
  • Sports
  • 12/31/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 12/31/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: "Amazon Employee" Tells Woman To Get $1,000 In Gift Cards; Man's Stolen Vehicle Found At Liquor Store
  • 1/1/2024

A woman on French Quarter Court told police she received a call from someone claiming to be from Amazon. The person told her to go to Walmart and pick up gift cards. Upon getting the gift cards, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/1/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADCOCK, CYRUS M 7200 TENDERFOOT TRL OOLTEWAH, 373639122 Age at Arrest: 55 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD POSS. OF HANDGUN ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/31/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABBOTT, ADAM LEE 3003 BATES PIKE SE CLEVELAND, 37323 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Man Falsely Accused Of Being Porch Thief; Man Fed Up With Neighbor Cursing Him Out
  • 12/30/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/30/2023
Police Blotter: Man 'Catfished' For $400; Officers Provide Blankets For Those In Need
  • 12/29/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/29/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 12/28/2023
Opinion
Border Breaking Bad
  • 12/30/2023
Stop The Car Pursuits - And Response (3)
  • 12/30/2023
New School Plan For Red Bank
  • 12/31/2023
Build A Chattanooga Bypass, But In Georgia
  • 12/31/2023
Profiles Of Valor: Major General James E. Livingston
Profiles Of Valor: Major General James E. Livingston
  • 12/29/2023
Sports
Tennessee's Jabari Small Entering NFL Draft
  • 12/31/2023
Maryland Torches Auburn, 31-13, Without Tagovailoa
  • 12/31/2023
Randy Smith: CFB Playoff Preview
Randy Smith: CFB Playoff Preview
  • 12/30/2023
Mocs Fall To Auburn 101-66
  • 12/31/2023
Johnson Leads Lee Women Over Bethel University
  • 12/30/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Reading Nights
Life With Ferris: Reading Nights
  • 1/1/2024
Hunter Museum: Art For All
  • 12/30/2023
Jerry Summers: Pollution Patrol
Jerry Summers: Pollution Patrol
  • 1/1/2024
Stacey Alexander: Hurry Up 2024 - I’m Losing It
  • 12/30/2023
Volunteers Needed To Retire Wreaths At Chattanooga National Cemetery
Volunteers Needed To Retire Wreaths At Chattanooga National Cemetery
  • 12/29/2023
Entertainment
New Things Coming To Barking Legs Theater In 2024
  • 12/29/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 12/27/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Buying A House
Best Of Grizzard - Buying A House
  • 12/29/2023
WGOW/Talk Radio 102.3 FM’s Jed And JR Mornings Celebrates Howard High School Welding Student
WGOW/Talk Radio 102.3 FM’s Jed And JR Mornings Celebrates Howard High School Welding Student
  • 12/30/2023
Annual Love Groove Spoken Word Event With Live Music And Dinner Is Feb. 2 And 3
  • 12/28/2023
Opinion
Border Breaking Bad
  • 12/30/2023
Stop The Car Pursuits - And Response (3)
  • 12/30/2023
New School Plan For Red Bank
  • 12/31/2023
Dining
Jacob Myers On The River Restaurant In Dayton Closes After Operating Nearly 25 Years
  • 12/22/2023
Five Star Food Service Celebrates Milestone With Opening Of 4,000th Micro Market
Five Star Food Service Celebrates Milestone With Opening Of 4,000th Micro Market
  • 12/21/2023
Helping Hands Ending Hunger Receives Donation From Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation
  • 12/21/2023
Business/Government
Chattanooga Fire Department Gears Up For Productive 2024
  • 12/29/2023
Wesley Stokes Named Public Works Director For Signal Mountain
  • 12/29/2023
Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest For Possession Of Drugs - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 12/29/2023
Real Estate
Market At Collegedale Sells For $6.7 Million
  • 12/28/2023
Business Center On Amnicola Highway Sells For $11.5 Million
  • 12/28/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Dec. 21-27
  • 12/28/2023
Student Scene
HHSAA Presents $2,500 Check At "Christmas Coffee Break" For HMS And HHS Employees
HHSAA Presents $2,500 Check At "Christmas Coffee Break" For HMS And HHS Employees
  • 12/28/2023
STEM Classroom Grant Program Awards $1 Million In STEM Grants To Local Schools
  • 12/19/2023
Craven Named GNTC’s Adult Education Teacher Of The Year For 2nd Time
Craven Named GNTC’s Adult Education Teacher Of The Year For 2nd Time
  • 12/19/2023
Living Well
Hamilton Health Care System Opens New Hamilton Health – Calhoun
Hamilton Health Care System Opens New Hamilton Health – Calhoun
  • 12/29/2023
Morning Pointe Campuses To Virtual Travel To Olympic City Sites In 2024
  • 12/29/2023
Hamilton Accepting Volunteer Applications
Hamilton Accepting Volunteer Applications
  • 12/29/2023
Memories
Linda Liles Courvoisier Recalls Access Road Days Of Old
  • 12/29/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Jim Sadler Shares Memories Of Hill City
Earl Freudenberg: Jim Sadler Shares Memories Of Hill City
  • 12/19/2023
John Wilson Signs Copies Of New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos At Zarzours
John Wilson Signs Copies Of New Book Of Old Chattanooga Photos At Zarzours
  • 12/21/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: And The Year Ends
White Oak Mountain Ranger: And The Year Ends
  • 12/30/2023
Knoxville Man Indicted On Felony Charges Following Boating Collision
  • 12/29/2023
Nearly 1,000 Volunteers Set Records Of Trash Removal, Helping KTNRB In 2023
Nearly 1,000 Volunteers Set Records Of Trash Removal, Helping KTNRB In 2023
  • 12/29/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium Launches Complimentary Wheelchair Service With Support From Morning Pointe Senior Living
Tennessee Aquarium Launches Complimentary Wheelchair Service With Support From Morning Pointe Senior Living
  • 12/19/2023
Ranches, Reindeer, And Rainforests: A Smoky Mountain Holiday Adventure
  • 12/16/2023
140 Years After Disappearing, A Missing Christmas Book Is Returned To Historic Rugby's Library
  • 12/13/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: All The Best-Laid Plans And Goals – Tempered By Trust
Bob Tamasy: All The Best-Laid Plans And Goals – Tempered By Trust
  • 1/1/2024
"Where Do We Go From Here?" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 12/27/2023
Jane Henegar Named Scenic City Women's Network Lydia Award Honoree
Jane Henegar Named Scenic City Women's Network Lydia Award Honoree
  • 12/26/2023
Obituaries
Criss Anne McBride
Criss Anne McBride
  • 12/31/2023
Marsha Ann Frazier
Marsha Ann Frazier
  • 12/31/2023
Robert Lane Niswonger
Robert Lane Niswonger
  • 12/31/2023
Area Obituaries
Prince, Ruben Ray (Guild)
Prince, Ruben Ray (Guild)
  • 12/30/2023
Cottrell, Linda Mae (Cleveland)
Cottrell, Linda Mae (Cleveland)
  • 12/30/2023
Lanier, Betty Lane Raney (Cleveland)
Lanier, Betty Lane Raney (Cleveland)
  • 12/30/2023