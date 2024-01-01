Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ADCOCK, CYRUS M

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 11/15/1968

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BOWMAN, JAVIER LAMONTE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/11/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) BOYD, CARINA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 08/24/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BRASWELL, ASHLEY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/09/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, TORRIE DEONDRE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/03/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE BURNS, AMANDA JOYCE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/23/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DUFFY, DERRICK ALAN

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/03/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE FITZGERALD, JOHN DAVID

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/26/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS HANSON, WILLIE C

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 09/26/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE JONES, STEPHANIE R

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/07/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/07/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MCCLENDON, JAMES TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 10/09/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS PRATT, KADEEM KASLEF

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/20/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REDDING, LAKORIA UNIQUE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/07/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT REEVES, DEMETRIUS CORTEZ

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/15/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED RODRIGUEZ, YOBANY

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/15/1997

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

PUBLIC INTOXICATION SANDERFUR, MICHAEL V

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 05/19/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

SPEEDING

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

RECKLESS DRIVING

SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SIMS, DEDDRICK L

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/18/1978

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE SMITH, KARLEE DION

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 11/24/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA STANLEY, NOAH RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/25/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 08/01/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION TOWNSEND, AKIM M

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/27/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION WALKER, PETER ERALDO

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/25/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT WATKINS, JAYQUIS LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/03/1997

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING WENTZ-RICHARDSON, JENNIFER NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/14/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILLIAMS, AUBRE ALISE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/26/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WILLIAMS, MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 01/08/1968

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



