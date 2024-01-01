Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADCOCK, CYRUS M
7200 TENDERFOOT TRL OOLTEWAH, 373639122
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BOWMAN, JAVIER LAMONTE
5730 LEE HWY, APT 125 Chattanooga, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
BOYD, CARINA NICOLE
1417 MARKET STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BRASWELL, ASHLEY NICOLE
3430 PLUMWOOD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROWN, TORRIE DEONDRE
4905 HWY 58 APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DUFFY, DERRICK ALAN
1507 KARWILL STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FITZGERALD, JOHN DAVID
5335 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102230
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
HANSON, WILLIE C
3115 HAMILL RD HIXSON, 373433330
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JONES, STEPHANIE R
210 TIM JONES RD DEER LODGE, 37726
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
LAGOS ESCOTO, OLMAN
4447 COMET CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
LAGOS-SCOTO, JOSE DANIEL
1103 S. HIGHLAND PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE
439 SEVIER ST HIXSON, 373431652
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCCLENDON, JAMES TYRONE
5615 OLD MITION RD APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
PRATT, KADEEM KASLEF
3676 BENNETT RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REDDING, LAKORIA UNIQUE
3315 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
REEVES, DEMETRIUS CORTEZ
3914 JUANDELL CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED
RODRIGUEZ, YOBANY
637 VILLAGE GREEN DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
SANDERFUR, MICHAEL V
716 N KELLEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
SPEEDING
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
RECKLESS DRIVING
SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SIMS, DEDDRICK L
1104 CARTERWOOD LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
SMITH, KARLEE DION
5248 ROTARTY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STANLEY, NOAH RICHARD
25 DEPOC STREET WILTON, 04294
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
HOMLESS CHATTANOOGA, 374032612
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TOWNSEND, AKIM M
510 SHANNON AVE Chattanooga, 374112815
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
WALKER, PETER ERALDO
2175 VISTORIA DR HOMELESS CUMMING, 30041
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WATKINS, JAYQUIS LEBRON
3810 CLIO AC CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
WENTZ-RICHARDSON, JENNIFER NICOLE
727 E. WALNUT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WILLIAMS, AUBRE ALISE
751 ANDERSON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, MICHELLE
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Here are the mug shots:
|ADCOCK, CYRUS M
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 11/15/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|BOWMAN, JAVIER LAMONTE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/11/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|BOYD, CARINA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/24/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BRASWELL, ASHLEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/09/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROWN, TORRIE DEONDRE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|BURNS, AMANDA JOYCE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/23/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DUFFY, DERRICK ALAN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/03/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|FITZGERALD, JOHN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/26/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|HANSON, WILLIE C
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 09/26/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|JONES, STEPHANIE R
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/07/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LUTTRELL, KASEY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/07/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MCCLENDON, JAMES TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/09/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|PRATT, KADEEM KASLEF
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/20/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|REDDING, LAKORIA UNIQUE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/07/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|REEVES, DEMETRIUS CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/15/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RODRIGUEZ, YOBANY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/15/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|SANDERFUR, MICHAEL V
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 05/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
- SPEEDING
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- SURRENDER OF LICENSE OR REGISTRATION UPON REVOCATI
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SIMS, DEDDRICK L
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/18/1978
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|SMITH, KARLEE DION
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 11/24/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|STANLEY, NOAH RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/25/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|
|STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/01/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|TOWNSEND, AKIM M
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/27/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|WALKER, PETER ERALDO
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/25/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|WATKINS, JAYQUIS LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 04/03/1997
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- REGISTRATION, SUSPENDED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|WENTZ-RICHARDSON, JENNIFER NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/14/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WILLIAMS, AUBRE ALISE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/26/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 01/08/1968
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/31/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|