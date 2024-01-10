Latest Headlines

Signal Mountain Takes Steps To Deal With Recently Discovered Deficit Of Over $800,000

  • Wednesday, January 10, 2024
  • Gail Perry

The Signal Mountain Council has approved a plan for repaying a recently discovered deficit of over $800,000.

The State Street Aid fund will repay $420,000 of a debt it owes to the general fund. To cover the remaining $419,495, a resolution was passed that authorizes the issuance, sale and payment of Signal Mountain State Street Aid retroactive capital outlay notes, not to exceed $419,495.

Mayor Charles Poss said that the town has the funds to repay the total amount to the general fund, but by taking out the note, it gives flexibility. The town plans to repay the money each month using the state gas taxes that are paid to Signal Mountain.

The option remains to repay the deficit with a single payment if the council chooses to do so in the future.

The council actions were taken to correct a $481,000 deficit in the town's State Street Aid fund and the failure to pay an interfund loan from a prior year. CPA Jennifer Waycaster, with the town’s new accounting firm, Waycaster CPA, LLC., conducted a financial audit of fiscal year 2023 that verified the town’s other funds had been checked out and were found to be in line.

The deficit in State Street Aid was due to $481,000 for paving never being transferred from the general fund to the State Street Aid fund. This has been done many years in the past and interfund loans are permitted, said Ms. Waycaster. But now that fund must make enough profit, or the town must transfer money into it to show a positive balance or it will be reported as a repeated finding in following years.  

Another audit finding also was caused by an accounting error from a prior year’s interfund loan to the State Street Aid fund. This failure was that $400,000 had never been transferred back to the General Fund from State Street Aid to repay the loan that year. Interfund loans are required to be repaid within one year.

The financial statements were materially correct, said Ms. Waycaster but there were four findings in the audit report. One was an internal control deficiency and there were three matters of non-compliance found. In addition to the deficits caused by the failure of transferring money from the two interfund loans, there were also budgeted expenditures for multiple departments that were in excess of what had been appropriated.

Another deficiency found by the accountants was in Internal Controls. Proper approval should come from more than one person reviewing the financial reports to prevent errors.

Other prior year errors were found, as well. The audit showed that the city-owned land that is leased to the Signal Mountain Golf Club had not been reported for fiscal year 2022. And that land had never been put on the capital assets list.

Also, writing off a stormwater construction project had begun, but Ms. Waycaster said that should not be done until the job has been completed. There were also a couple of re-statements in the fund balance due to accounting errors from the prior period that were not recorded correctly. And, this year, because of investment losses due to market conditions, the pension fund changed from a prior year asset of $187,000 to a $1.4 million liability at the end of 2023.

The town is moving forward with the process of hiring a new town manager with help from Honna Rogers with Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS). At the monthly meeting, the council reviewed and revised the town’s pay scale to increase the salary range to $113,000-$146,000, for the town manager. The new range is expected to help get good applicants. Now that has been decided, the job can be advertised. It will be advertised for four weeks into the first week of February. The council will have two weeks to review the resumes before an applicant is selected. Interviews are expected to take place in mid-March in open meetings.

Quarterly reports were given by each department head. Some highlights from the reports show that the town will now have two locations that can provide notary services. Jennifer Broomfield, financial director, is a notary at city hall and the new notary service will be offered at the library. The charge for both locations will be $20 per signature.

Fire Chief Larry Sloan, who joined the town this month, reported that the department had responded to 163 incidents in December, 16 of which were fire related and 67 were rescue related. There are now two open positions in the fire department that are close to being filled and there will be two part time firefighters hired to fill staffing needs.

Police Chief Mike Williams said two new officers have been hired to replace two who retired. He said he had received over 60 applications because of the pay increase that was implemented last year. The department plans to conduct active shooter training at each school on the mountain during the coming year in conjunction with the fire department.  He said that drivers license scanners and printers are now in the police vehicles, bought using a THSO grant along with anti-choking devices provided by Hamilton County.

Wesley Stokes, the town’s new director of the public works department who has been on the job five days, told the council members that former Public Works Director Loretta Hopper left the department with great people. He said the department is running efficiently and keeping up with the town’s needs. His goal is to make it even better, he said. The first item to be tackled is to stop stormwater from coming into the town hall building.

The water department is fully staffed now, said department head Matt Justice. Because of the cooler weather the last quarter had a reduction of water usage that resulted in a reduction of electric costs because of less water pumping. The department is also now offering assistance with water and sewer bills to low-income residents and there were fewer non-payment turn offs this quarter, he said. Coming up will be a survey of water lines to every meter for lead detection.

Casper Kittle, who has been the town librarian for four months, has hired a part time library clerk. He said the new notary service at the library should be a significant revenue stream and the library has also been approved to be a passport servicing center with a fee of $35 for each application.

A resolution was passed authorizing the conversion of two tennis courts at Althaus Park to three pickle ball  courts. The cost was approved to be no more than $33,007, including resurfacing, striping and nets. Work on the courts is expected to start in late spring.

The appointment and reappointment of members to fill multiple town boards were made at the meeting. Doug Fuston was re-appointed  to the Board of Zoning Appeals and Scott Ferguson was re-appointed to the Condemnation Board. Marci Cooper and Bill Brouillard were both reappointed to the Construction Board of Appeals. Melissa Hartmann was re-appointed to  the Design Review Committee, Rita Irvin to the Historical Committee, and Eddie Smith to the Planning Commission.

The new Parks and Recreation Board will consist of nine members. There are more applicants than openings on the board. Six people who served on the prior Parks and Recreation Board were re-appointed. They are Cheryl Carico, Don Close, Chelsea Coyle, Rachel Crumbliss, Laura Davis and Aaron Westrate. Three more members will be selected after the council has had time to review the applications.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

