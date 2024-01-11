Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, January 11, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, ANTHONY DARRELL
7712 WIMBERLY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163233
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ARRINGTON, CHRISTINA ELIZEBETH
7410 MOSES RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency:
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE

BOWERS, COURTNEY ALISE
8549 KENNERLY CT OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE

BRAGG, ALYVIA
7906 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS RD OOLTEWAH, 37341
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT UNDER $1000

BURROWS, BRANDON DEWAYNE
1105 DAVEN POINT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BUTLER, RONNIE ALTON
301 WORTHINGTON GAP ROAD ROCK SPRINGS, 30739
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

DEL ROSARIO, VINCENT
5850 S LEE HWY MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EDWARDS, DOROTHY CHRISTINE
850 8TH STREET NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

GROOMS, CASIE LEANN
2420 CHARLOTTE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HAIRSTON, DAVID EUGENE
6434 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HICKMAN, JUSTIN
135 HURST LN APT 1 DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HOLMES, SASHA NEKELL
1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HUGHES, MELISSA ANN
301 WORTHINGTON GAP ROAD ROCK SPRINGS, 30739
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JACKSON, LATISHA SHAREE
2433 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
362 BACK VALLEY ROAD DAYTON, 37353
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

JORDAN, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
10844 SOUTH EBERHART CHICAGO, 60628
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LATTIMORE, MASON ANDREW
2151 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LE, KHANG QUOC
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCALLISTER, DANIEL STEVEN
1204 NORMAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053610
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

MCDANIEL, ANTAVION DESHAWN
523 WOODCROFT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

PERKINS, CALVIN EUGENE
2917 MICHIGAN AVENUE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

PORCH, RUSSELL
1823 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RIDLEY, MARIO ANTONIO
100 MOCCASIN BEND ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ROSSER, KRISTEN SARA
469 CLIFT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAY

SENSING, WILLIAM VINCENT
200 MANUFACTORS RD APT 348 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SHRADER, JAMEY RAY
3471 TIFTONIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

TAYLOR, DOMINIQUE DA SHON
2710 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062448
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A W
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF FIREARM WITH INTEN

TAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDER
76663 BISHOP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

TEASLEY, JOHNNY CHRISTOPHER
HOMELESS 1250 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION

WALKER, ROBERT DEWAYNE
2004 BRAGG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED

WALLS, ANDREW TAYLOR
398 E VIEW DR UNIT 7 CHATTANOOGA, 374045902
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WHITAKER, CODY BLAKE
428 HOTWATER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

WISSEHR, DAVID MARK
320 HIGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031706
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

