Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ARRINGTON, CHRISTINA ELIZEBETH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 02/23/1985
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE
|
|BOWERS, COURTNEY ALISE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 06/22/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024
Charge(s):
- EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE
|
|BRAGG, ALYVIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/25/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BURROWS, BRANDON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 12/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BUTLER, RONNIE ALTON
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 09/30/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES
|
|DEL ROSARIO, VINCENT
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 03/25/1976
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|EDWARDS, DOROTHY CHRISTINE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/05/1964
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
|
|GROOMS, CASIE LEANN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 04/19/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|HAIRSTON, DAVID EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/26/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|HICKMAN, JUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/05/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|HOLMES, SASHA NEKELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/16/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HUGHES, MELISSA ANN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/08/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JACKSON, LATISHA SHAREE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/13/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/04/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JORDAN, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/03/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|LATTIMORE, MASON ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/14/1999
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LE, KHANG QUOC
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/31/1974
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|MCALLISTER, DANIEL STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/28/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|MCDANIEL, ANTAVION DESHAWN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 09/02/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|
|PERKINS, CALVIN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/23/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|PORCH, RUSSELL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/28/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|RIDLEY, MARIO ANTONIO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/28/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SENSING, WILLIAM VINCENT
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 12/28/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SHRADER, JAMEY RAY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 09/29/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|TAYLOR, DOMINIQUE DA SHON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/30/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A W
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF FIREARM WITH INTEN
|
|TEASLEY, JOHNNY CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/07/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION
|
|WALKER, ROBERT DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/17/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WALLS, ANDREW TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 06/10/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|WHITAKER, CODY BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/10/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|