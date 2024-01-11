Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AARON, ANTHONY DARRELL

7712 WIMBERLY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163233

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ARRINGTON, CHRISTINA ELIZEBETH

7410 MOSES RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE



BOWERS, COURTNEY ALISE

8549 KENNERLY CT OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE



BRAGG, ALYVIA

7906 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS RD OOLTEWAH, 37341

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER $1000



BURROWS, BRANDON DEWAYNE

1105 DAVEN POINT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BUTLER, RONNIE ALTON

301 WORTHINGTON GAP ROAD ROCK SPRINGS, 30739

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

ARRINGTON, CHRISTINA ELIZEBETH

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 02/23/1985

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE BOWERS, COURTNEY ALISE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/22/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024

Charge(s):

EXCESSIVE MOTOR VEHICLE NOISE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE THIRD OFFENSE BRAGG, ALYVIA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 07/25/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000 BURROWS, BRANDON DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 12/18/1983

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BUTLER, RONNIE ALTON

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 09/30/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES DEL ROSARIO, VINCENT

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 03/25/1976

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

EDWARDS, DOROTHY CHRISTINE

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 12/05/1964

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT) GROOMS, CASIE LEANN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 04/19/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE HAIRSTON, DAVID EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/26/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HICKMAN, JUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/05/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE HOLMES, SASHA NEKELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 11/16/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HUGHES, MELISSA ANN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/08/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA JACKSON, LATISHA SHAREE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/13/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 09/04/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) JORDAN, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/03/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE LATTIMORE, MASON ANDREW

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/14/1999

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LE, KHANG QUOC

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 12/31/1974

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY MCALLISTER, DANIEL STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 01/28/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) MCDANIEL, ANTAVION DESHAWN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 09/02/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE PERKINS, CALVIN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 07/23/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT PORCH, RUSSELL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/28/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE RIDLEY, MARIO ANTONIO

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/28/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT SENSING, WILLIAM VINCENT

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 12/28/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SHRADER, JAMEY RAY

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 09/29/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) TAYLOR, DOMINIQUE DA SHON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/30/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A W

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF FIREARM WITH INTEN TEASLEY, JOHNNY CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/07/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION WALKER, ROBERT DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/17/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED WALLS, ANDREW TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 06/10/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF WHITAKER, CODY BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/10/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/10/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GOPEN CONTAINER LAWREGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCESDEL ROSARIO, VINCENT5850 S LEE HWY MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)EDWARDS, DOROTHY CHRISTINE850 8TH STREET NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)GROOMS, CASIE LEANN2420 CHARLOTTE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHAIRSTON, DAVID EUGENE6434 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHICKMAN, JUSTIN135 HURST LN APT 1 DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHOLMES, SASHA NEKELL1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHUGHES, MELISSA ANN301 WORTHINGTON GAP ROAD ROCK SPRINGS, 30739Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJACKSON, LATISHA SHAREE2433 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSJOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE362 BACK VALLEY ROAD DAYTON, 37353Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)JORDAN, MICHAEL DEWAYNE10844 SOUTH EBERHART CHICAGO, 60628Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSELATTIMORE, MASON ANDREW2151 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LE, KHANG QUOCHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYMCALLISTER, DANIEL STEVEN1204 NORMAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053610Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)MCDANIEL, ANTAVION DESHAWN523 WOODCROFT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPERKINS, CALVIN EUGENE2917 MICHIGAN AVENUE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTPORCH, RUSSELL1823 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERIDLEY, MARIO ANTONIO100 MOCCASIN BEND ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTROSSER, KRISTEN SARA469 CLIFT RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPEDESTRIANS ON ROADWAYSENSING, WILLIAM VINCENT200 MANUFACTORS RD APT 348 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYSHRADER, JAMEY RAY3471 TIFTONIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)TAYLOR, DOMINIQUE DA SHON2710 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062448Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF FIREARM WITH INTENTAYLOR, KELVIN ORLANDER76663 BISHOP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTTEASLEY, JOHNNY CHRISTOPHERHOMELESS 1250 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISIONWALKER, ROBERT DEWAYNE2004 BRAGG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKEDWALLS, ANDREW TAYLOR398 E VIEW DR UNIT 7 CHATTANOOGA, 374045902Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFWHITAKER, CODY BLAKE428 HOTWATER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYWISSEHR, DAVID MARK320 HIGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031706Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATION





