Fugitive On Appling Street Takes His Own Life As Officers Wait Outside Home

A fugitive on Appling Street took his own life on Wednesday afternoon as officers waited outside.

At 5:16 p.m., Chattanooga Police Department's Fugitive Unit was attempting to serve an arrest warrant at a residence in the 2100 block of Appling Street. The fugitive was observed at the residence and refused to surrender to officers on scene.





When the fugitive failed to follow commands and exit the residence, CPD's SWAT and HNT teams were requested to respond. The officers stayed outside the residence and waited for SWAT and HNT to respond.





Officers on scene heard a gunshot inside the residence.





When SWAT checked the residence, they found the fugitive dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.



