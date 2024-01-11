Fugitive Who Took His Own Life As Officers Waited Outside Home Was Wanted For Murder

A fugitive on Appling Street took his own life on Wednesday afternoon as officers waited outside. Police identified him as 36-year-old Dewayne Campbell, who was wanted for first-degree murder.



Police said since last Nov. 20, homicide investigators continued to investigate the death of 67-year-old Deborah Smith which led them to identifying Dewayne Campbell as the suspect. Ms. Smith was shot and killed while she was inside her residence.

At 5:16 p.m.on Wednesday, Chattanooga Police Department's Fugitive Unit was attempting to serve an arrest warrant at a residence in the 2100 block of Appling Street. Campbell was observed at the residence and refused to surrender to officers on scene.





When he failed to follow commands and exit the residence, CPD's SWAT and HNT teams were requested to respond. The officers stayed outside the residence and waited for SWAT and HNT to respond.





Officers on scene heard a gunshot inside the residence.





When SWAT checked the residence, they found Campbell dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.



