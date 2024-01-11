Latest Headlines

Fugitive Who Took His Own Life As Officers Waited Outside Home Was Wanted For Murder

  • Thursday, January 11, 2024
A fugitive on Appling Street took his own life on Wednesday afternoon as officers waited outside. Police identified him as 36-year-old Dewayne Campbell, who was wanted for first-degree murder.

Police said since last Nov. 20, homicide investigators continued to investigate the death of 67-year-old Deborah Smith which led them to identifying Dewayne Campbell as the suspect. Ms. Smith was shot and killed while she was inside her residence.
At 5:16 p.m.
on Wednesday, Chattanooga Police Department's Fugitive Unit was attempting to serve an arrest warrant at a residence in the 2100 block of Appling Street. Campbell was observed at the residence and refused to surrender to officers on scene.

When he failed to follow commands and exit the residence, CPD's SWAT and HNT teams were requested to respond. The officers stayed outside the residence and waited for SWAT and HNT to respond.

Officers on scene heard a gunshot inside the residence.

When SWAT checked the residence, they found Campbell dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Cleveland City Schools Will Be Closed Friday Due To Severe Weather Forecast
  • Breaking News
  • 1/11/2024
TSSAA Board Of Control Meets; Discusses Classification, Office Building
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/11/2024
Charles Fant Steps Down As Notre Dame Football Coach
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/11/2024
Stadium Group Says Project Still Viable Despite Sharp Cost Increase
  • Breaking News
  • 1/11/2024
Mark Wiedmer: The Rest Of The SEC Just Got Out Of Football Prison
  • Sports
  • 1/11/2024
Randy Smith: Who Replaces Nick Saban?
  • Sports
  • 1/11/2024
Cleveland City Schools Will Be Closed Friday Due To Severe Weather Forecast
  • 1/11/2024

Cleveland City Schools announced they will be closed tomorrow in light of forecasted severe weather. Officials said, "With the safety of our students and staff as our top priority, Cleveland ... more

Unlocked Car Stolen On Lookout Mountain Found In Downtown Chattanooga; Chimney Fires Increase
  • 1/11/2024

Lookout Mountain, Tn. Commissioner of Fire and Police Jim Bentley said an unlocked vehicle that was stolen in the town on Dec. 12, was recovered by Dec. 24 in downtown Chattanooga and involved ... more

2 Cleveland Men Charged With 2nd-Degree Murder In Jail Fentanyl Death
  • 1/11/2024

An investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, along with investigators with the office of the 10 th Judicial District Attorney ... more

  • 1/11/2024
Police Blotter: Woman Thinks She Sees A Hit And Run On Cummings Highway; Kids Notice Dad’s Car Has Dented Bumper
  • 1/11/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/11/2024
Local Rapper Dies After Being Shot In A Vehicle On North Bishop Drive
  • 1/10/2024
County Gets $260,000 From The State For Security Upgrades
  • 1/10/2024
Thank You For Giving To The S. M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund
  • 1/10/2024
Jerry Summers: Let One Remain?
  • 1/11/2024
Disproportionate Arrests - And Response
  • 1/11/2024
Don't Give A Dime More To The Lookouts Stadium Project
  • 1/10/2024
The Media Matters To Educators
  • 1/10/2024
Mark Wiedmer: The Rest Of The SEC Just Got Out Of Football Prison
  • 1/11/2024
Chattanooga Women Knock Off Mercer, 66-57
  • 1/10/2024
Randy Smith: Who Replaces Nick Saban?
  • 1/11/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 1/30/2024
PHOTOS: Vols Fall At Mississippi State
  • 1/11/2024
John Shearer: An Architectural and Historical Look At Center For Creative Arts Building In The News
  • 1/11/2024
Youth Photography Showcase Opens Sunday
  • 1/11/2024
Jerry Summers: Annexation/Similarities
  • 1/11/2024
Spring City Lions Club Hosts Luncheon For Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Spring City Lions Club Hosts Luncheon For Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
Paintings By Local Artists Montgomery And Keefe Showcased At Southern Adventist University
  • 1/11/2024
U.S. Navy’s Premier Band To Perform In Chattanooga Valentine's Day
  • 1/11/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Seven Guitars Comes To Chattanooga Theatre Centre Feb. 2-18
  • 1/11/2024
Chattanooga Girls Choir Invites Area Girls To Join Its Musical Family
  • 1/11/2024
The Color Purple Production Set For Feb. 10 At The Howard School
  • 1/10/2024
Thank You For Giving To The S. M. Robertson Police And Fire Christmas Fund
  • 1/10/2024
Jerry Summers: Let One Remain?
  • 1/11/2024
Disproportionate Arrests - And Response
  • 1/11/2024
Gondolier Pizza On Lee Highway Has New Owners
  • 1/4/2024
Totto Sushi And Grill Brings Back All You Can Eat Sushi And Hot Bar For Lunchtime
  • 1/2/2024
Jacob Myers On The River Restaurant In Dayton Closes After Operating Nearly 25 Years
  • 12/22/2023
TSA Sees Notable Decreases In Firearm Detection Totals At Tennessee Airports In 2023
  • 1/11/2024
Whitfield County Board Of Assessors Announces Mailing Of Personal Property Return Forms & New E-Returns Portal
  • 1/11/2024
Hamilton Place Seeks Vendors For Black-Owned Business Expo
  • 1/11/2024
County Commission To Vote Next Wednesday On 2 Large Soddy Daisy Residential Projects
  • 1/10/2024
Kadi Brown: Igniting Positivity In Others In 2024
  • 1/10/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 4-10
  • 1/11/2024
Dr. Bernice King And Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz To Headline UTC MLK Day
  • 1/11/2024
Lee To Honor, Celebrate MLK Jr. With Week Of Activities
  • 1/10/2024
UTC's Probasco Distinguished Chair of Free Enterprise To Host J. Brandon Bolen In First Educational Event Of 2024
  • 1/9/2024
Blood Assurance Says Blood Donations Needed Immediately
  • 1/10/2024
Legacy Senior Living Announces Stacey Swinney As Regional Director Of Operations
  • 1/9/2024
Forest Bathing
  • 1/11/2024
Properties Considered For National Register Of Historic Places
  • 1/11/2024
Politics Of Yellow Fever Exhibition Opens At Library Jan. 9
  • 1/9/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Gus Chamberlain - Colorful Radio Broadcaster
  • 1/2/2024
Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest Open Now And An Update on 2024 Trout Stocking
  • 1/10/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: One More Sit
  • 1/8/2024
TWRA Commission Set For 1-Day Meeting At Dyersburg
  • 1/8/2024
Tennessee Tourism Unveils 2024 Vacation Guide
  • 1/10/2024
Jazzed Up February At Huntsville Botanical Garden Pairs Symphony Of Flavors And Soulful Melodies
  • 1/9/2024
Sandhill Crane Festival Set For Jan. 13-14
  • 1/8/2024
Bob Tamasy: Maybe We Need An Outbreak Of FOMO - And JOMO
  • 1/11/2024
"Men's Health" Is Focus At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church's Men's Breakfast Jan. 20
  • 1/11/2024
Local Church Builds Affordable Housing For The Underserved
  • 1/10/2024
Anna Ruth McEwen Marr
  • 1/11/2024
Anne Elizabeth Crimmins Awad
  • 1/11/2024
Barbara J. Rea
  • 1/11/2024
Sellers, Dr. Larry C. (Whitwell)
  • 1/11/2024
Parker, Horace Wayne (South Pittsburg)
  • 1/11/2024
Lambert, Annette (Jasper)
  • 1/11/2024