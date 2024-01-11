Stadium Group Says Project Still Viable Despite Sharp Cost Increase

Ball field rendering Section of the stadium with seating and suites Foundry Powerhouse is to be incorporated into the stadium Foundries District Layout of section around the stadium Master Planner Jim Irwin Group from Perimeter Properties Previous Next

The team seeking an extended round of public backing for the planned Southside Stadium on Thursday morning responded to a host of questions from members of the Sports Authority at an hour and 45 minute session.

The group confirmed an inflationary jump from $79.5 million to $120 million for the new Lookouts stadium, plus capitalized interest expenses and infrastructure costs around the new stadium.

Jim Irwin, master developer, said he remains confident that there will be so much development at the former U.S. Pipe/Wheland Foundry site that all the stadium costs will be paid off through tax collections in the Tax Increment Financing District.

He said with the new cost estimates it will take around $700 million in development at the site to cover the costs. The estimate from August 2022 was $350 million.

Mr. Irwin said some $300 million in projects are already getting underway in the TIF District, including apartments, townhomes and retail.

He said the additional $40 million needed to pay for the stadium will be financed by the Lookouts ($25 million) and the landowner/developer, Perimeter Properties ($15 million). Those expenses would eventually be covered from TIF collections. Officials said if it turns out that TIF payments are not enough, then the Lookouts and Perimeter would be responsible for the amount owed.

Mr. Irwin said, "It's no additional dollars from taxpayers."

And he said he was "100 percent confident" that the stadium could be built for $120 million. He said that was a conservative figure that includes contingency money.

Bond counsel Mark Manitov said the city and county, who signed up for the initial $79.5 million, would only have to pay on that bond issue should the development dry up instead of prosper as expected.

Daisy Madison, former city finance director who is on the Sports Authority, noted that all the tax money going into the TIF would not be available to help pay for other city needs.

Attorney Manitov said there would be a large amount of income from the TIF District that would go to the schools.

He said the planned Knoxville minor league stadium cost rose from $65 million to $114 million. The state chipped in over $13 million for that project, while turning down Chattanooga stadium funding. Attorney Manitov said Knoxville businessman Randy Boyd assumed a portion of the cost hike there.

Attorney Manitov said "negotiations" are underway with the city and county and a number of details have not yet been finalized.

Randy Smith, another Sports Authority member, said, "I'm having a hard time wrapping my head around this $40 million. That's a lot more than annual inflation of 6-7 percent."

Bill Payne, city engineer, said costs in the construction industry have gone up far more than in many other sectors of the economy. He said there are many projects underway, but fewer construction companies around to build them. He also cited issues with supply chain and other factors.

He said on other projects the city "often sees inflation of 25 percent or more."

Mr. Payne said the architect for the stadium has completed the plans, and work is now underway on the detailed construction drawings.

He said the Sports Authority will be asked to approve pieces of the construction, instead of all at one time. For example, site work would be among the early items. There is to be extensive earth removal at the site of the ball field.

Mr. Irwin said, "We are still within one of the greatest inflationary periods of my lifetime." However, he said some construction prices are beginning to level out.

He said initially that parking for the stadium will be on nearby surface lots with a capacity for 2,000 cars. He said eventually there should be parking decks constructed in connection with new developments in the district that should have space available for Lookouts parking in the evenings. He said that should allow the surface lots eventually to not be needed and that space be developed.

He presented drawings of new designs for the stadium and what is called the Foundries District.

The master planner said the existing Powerhouse Building would be incorporated into the stadium design, and there would be another section of the stadium with seating and suites that is new construction.