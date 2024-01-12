Latest Headlines

  Friday, January 12, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BENFORD, MARCUS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 05/25/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
BILLINGS, SHYLO SEDIQUE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/14/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
BILLUPS, CLIFFORD JAMAR
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 07/07/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BURKE, HAROLD GILES
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/05/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
BUTLER, TABITHA KAREN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
BUTTS, TELVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/19/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CALDWELL, VERNICE ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 11/22/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
COUSINEAU, BRIAN LEE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 12/23/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOTSON, RICKEY KIRK
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/04/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 01/14/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUPREE, GRAYSON SHERMAN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/22/1967
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
EDGEMAN, JAMES PAUL
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/04/1976
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HALFACRE, RICKY
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/15/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
IVERSEN, CHRISTIE KAY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 09/23/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JACKSON, DEQUAYSHA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 12/15/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JENNINGS, ALDWIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/18/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
LONGMIRE, JAQUAN GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/20/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OVER $2500
MILLIGAN, TIMOTHY CHANAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/02/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • BURGLARY
NIXON, JACOB LEVI
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/30/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
OSBORNE, CHUCK AARON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 08/16/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PATTERSON, ZACHARY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
PAYNE, TAMECIA SHANDELLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PENSYL, JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REIS, WHITNEY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/31/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SMITH, ANTIONE DEVON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/01/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EHFT OF PROPERTY)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
STAFFORD, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/20/1970
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SPEEDING
TIMBLIN, DANIEL PAUL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 04/30/1975
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
WEBBER, HAYLEE JEAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/07/1996
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
WHEELER, BRIANNA ARIANA
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/19/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2024
Charge(s):
  • CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE



