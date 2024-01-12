Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BENFORD, MARCUS DEWAYNE
35 CAMLOCK LANE TUNNEL HILL, 30755
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY
BILLINGS, SHYLO SEDIQUE
1818 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
BILLUPS, CLIFFORD JAMAR
4627 ARDMORE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BLACKWELL, TYLER MARQUISE
907 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111512
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BURKE, HAROLD GILES
457 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041500
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY OF AUTO
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
BUTLER, TABITHA KAREN
66 FAITH LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
BUTTS, TELVIN DEWAYNE
4518 HIXSON PK APT D1 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CALDWELL, VERNICE ALBERT
2449 NORTHBRIER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
RECKLESS DRIVING
COUSINEAU, BRIAN LEE
79 HOLT RD ROCKSPRING, 30739
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOTSON, RICKEY KIRK
1894 WASHINGTON HIGHWAY DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
DOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON
3814 JUANDALE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374062740
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DUKE, ALIX DANYELLE
1917 ROSEBROOK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DUPREE, GRAYSON SHERMAN
1603 SEEDER CREEK ROSSVILLE, 30738
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
EDGEMAN, JAMES PAUL
113 W WALDEN CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HALFACRE, RICKY
5013 GREENVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
IVERSEN, CHRISTIE KAY
419 HOGUE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
JACKSON, DEQUAYSHA MONIQUE
3222 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JENNINGS, ALDWIN DEWAYNE
1805 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
KING, ALDEN DEANGELO
2000 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064207
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LONGMIRE, JAQUAN GEORGE
2689 HERITAGE LANE MORROW, 30260
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OVER $2500
MASON, CHRISTOPHER PERRY
52 LILLIAN DRIVE ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MILLIGAN, TIMOTHY CHANAN
727 E 11TH STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
BURGLARY
NIXON, JACOB LEVI
4030 DELLWAY CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
NORWOOD, MELANIE MELYNN
1782 TAHOE LN DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
OSBORNE, CHUCK AARON
421 BLANCHE STREET HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PATTERSON, ZACHARY DEAN
1000 HILLCREST RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
PAYNE, TAMECIA SHANDELLE
4084 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PENSYL, JOSHUA
422 WILLIMS RS CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REIS, WHITNEY NICOLE
471 NEW ENGLAND RD WILDWOOD, 30757
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RUFFIN, DEDRICK LAMAR
2310 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062550
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SMITH, ANTIONE DEVON
3004 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071605
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EHFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
STAFFORD, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
8021 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
WEBBER, HAYLEE JEAN
4207 B NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FALSE REPORTS
WHEELER, BRIANNA ARIANA
2702 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063401
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
WHITENER, ANGELA RENEE
2000 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064207
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
