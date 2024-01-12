Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BENFORD, MARCUS DEWAYNE

35 CAMLOCK LANE TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



BILLINGS, SHYLO SEDIQUE

1818 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND



BILLUPS, CLIFFORD JAMAR

4627 ARDMORE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BLACKWELL, TYLER MARQUISE

907 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111512

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BURKE, HAROLD GILES

457 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041500

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

BURGLARY OF AUTO

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



BUTLER, TABITHA KAREN

66 FAITH LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)



BUTTS, TELVIN DEWAYNE

4518 HIXSON PK APT D1 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CALDWELL, VERNICE ALBERT

2449 NORTHBRIER CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING



COUSINEAU, BRIAN LEE

79 HOLT RD ROCKSPRING, 30739

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



DOTSON, RICKEY KIRK

1894 WASHINGTON HIGHWAY DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



DOUGLAS, ANTHONY TREAVON

3814 JUANDALE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374062740

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DUKE, ALIX DANYELLE

1917 ROSEBROOK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



DUPREE, GRAYSON SHERMAN

1603 SEEDER CREEK ROSSVILLE, 30738

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)



EDGEMAN, JAMES PAUL

113 W WALDEN CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



HALFACRE, RICKY

5013 GREENVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



IVERSEN, CHRISTIE KAY

419 HOGUE STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JACKSON, DEQUAYSHA MONIQUE

3222 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



JENNINGS, ALDWIN DEWAYNE

1805 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



KING, ALDEN DEANGELO

2000 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064207

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LONGMIRE, JAQUAN GEORGE

2689 HERITAGE LANE MORROW, 30260

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OVER $2500



MASON, CHRISTOPHER PERRY

52 LILLIAN DRIVE ROSSVILLE,

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



MILLIGAN, TIMOTHY CHANAN

727 E 11TH STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT

BURGLARY



NIXON, JACOB LEVI

4030 DELLWAY CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37421

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)



NORWOOD, MELANIE MELYNN

1782 TAHOE LN DALTON, 30720

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT



OSBORNE, CHUCK AARON

421 BLANCHE STREET HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PATTERSON, ZACHARY DEAN

1000 HILLCREST RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



PAYNE, TAMECIA SHANDELLE

4084 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



PENSYL, JOSHUA

422 WILLIMS RS CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



REIS, WHITNEY NICOLE

471 NEW ENGLAND RD WILDWOOD, 30757

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



RUFFIN, DEDRICK LAMAR

2310 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062550

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



SMITH, ANTIONE DEVON

3004 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071605

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EHFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)



STAFFORD, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

8021 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING



WEBBER, HAYLEE JEAN

4207 B NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FALSE REPORTS



WHEELER, BRIANNA ARIANA

2702 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063401

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE



WHITENER, ANGELA RENEE

2000 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064207

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 04/30/1975

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 01/11/2024

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT WEBBER, HAYLEE JEAN

