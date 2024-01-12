Snow Is In The Chattanooga Forecast After Another Bout Of Heavy Rain, High Winds

Snow is in the forecast for Chattanooga for MLK Day on Monday.

That comes after another bout of heavy rain and high winds today (Friday).

Temperatures are due to drop to a low of 11 on Tuesday night when the weather will be "blustery."

AAA is bracing for extremely cold temperatures and the possibility of high winds and inclement weather in parts of the state this weekend through early next week.

“We’re urging motorists to follow the advice of local authorities and stay home if weather conditions begin to deteriorate,” said Megan Cooper, spokesperson for AAA – The Auto Club Group. "If you must get on the road, be sure to have at least a half tank of gas, significantly reduce your speed and stay off closed roads.”

Here is the latest local forecast:

M.L.King Day A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Monday Night A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Blustery.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Blustery.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 32.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.