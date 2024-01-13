Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Someone Came In Her Apartment And Cut Her Blouse; Possible Thief Has Text Proof He Was Allowed To Take Items

A woman on W. Martin Luther King Boulevard called police and said she believed someone was coming into her apartment while she was gone and going through her belongings. She said she found a hole in her blouse that was not there before and believed someone had cut it. She said no one had access to her apartment except management, who she didn’t get along with and believed is the one who has been messing with her things. She also believed her television had been tampered with because the screen was the wrong color when she turned it on. At this time there is no evidence of forced entry.

* * *

A woman told police a man was outside of her apartment on E. Brainerd Road and wouldn’t leave. Police spoke to the man who said he would leave and did so while police were there.

* * *

A woman on Maple Tree Lane called police about her ex-husband. She said she had been divorced from him since May, but he continues to email her and call her to disrespect her. She had recently blocked his number but wanted the incident reported in case the calls and emails continue after that.

* * *

A woman on N. Germantown Road told police she had lost her phone a few weeks ago. She couldn’t remember where she may have lost the phone or when it could have happened. She needed a police report for her records.

* * *

A woman called police when she was locked inside Michael’s store at 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd. She was able to leave out the back door after police and dispatch exhausted all options of trying to get ahold of a person from the store.

* * *

Police were called to 2100 S. Holtzclaw Ave. on a report of an event serving alcoholic beverages without a liquor license. Police arrived and spoke with the event organizer who said the event was not charging a cover fee and was not selling alcoholic beverages. He said individuals were allowed to bring their own alcoholic beverages. The officer saw there was no bar service inside the location.

* * *

A man on Standifer Gap Road told police he was at home in bed when another man came in with his husband. The other man and his husband began to argue with the homeowner and said the man started the argument, but agreed to leave for the night. The other man and his husband left.

* * *

A man and woman on S. Germantown Road were in a verbal disorder about a broken TV. The woman blamed the man for breaking the TV, and the man said it was the power socket. Police told both of them they needed to drop the issue and leave each other alone for the night. The officer told the man that the woman wanted him to leave her residence in the morning.

* * *

A woman on Camden Oaks Drive told police her neighbors were being loud in the apartment next door. An officer spoke with the neighbors and told them to tone it down.

* * *

An officer was dispatched to Morris Lane for a theft in progress. When the officer arrived, the man there showed text proof he had permission to be on the property to gather materials. The officer spoke with the reporting person and provided him the names of the people that have given him the permission. The reporting person said he knew the people were the possible owners.