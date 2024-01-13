Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Someone Came In Her Apartment And Cut Her Blouse; Possible Thief Has Text Proof He Was Allowed To Take Items

  • Saturday, January 13, 2024

A woman on W. Martin Luther King Boulevard called police and said she believed someone was coming into her apartment while she was gone and going through her belongings. She said she found a hole in her blouse that was not there before and believed someone had cut it. She said no one had access to her apartment except management, who she didn’t get along with and believed is the one who has been messing with her things. She also believed her television had been tampered with because the screen was the wrong color when she turned it on. At this time there is no evidence of forced entry.

* * *

A woman told police a man was outside of her apartment on E. Brainerd Road and wouldn’t leave. Police spoke to the man who said he would leave and did so while police were there.

* * *

A woman on Maple Tree Lane called police about her ex-husband. She said she had been divorced from him since May, but he continues to email her and call her to disrespect her. She had recently blocked his number but wanted the incident reported in case the calls and emails continue after that.

* * *

A woman on N. Germantown Road told police she had lost her phone a few weeks ago. She couldn’t remember where she may have lost the phone or when it could have happened. She needed a police report for her records.

* * *

A woman called police when she was locked inside Michael’s store at 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd. She was able to leave out the back door after police and dispatch exhausted all options of trying to get ahold of a person from the store.

* * *

Police were called to 2100 S. Holtzclaw Ave. on a report of an event serving alcoholic beverages without a liquor license. Police arrived and spoke with the event organizer who said the event was not charging a cover fee and was not selling alcoholic beverages. He said individuals were allowed to bring their own alcoholic beverages. The officer saw there was no bar service inside the location.

* * *

A man on Standifer Gap Road told police he was at home in bed when another man came in with his husband. The other man and his husband began to argue with the homeowner and said the man started the argument, but agreed to leave for the night. The other man and his husband left.

* * *

A man and woman on S. Germantown Road were in a verbal disorder about a broken TV. The woman blamed the man for breaking the TV, and the man said it was the power socket. Police told both of them they needed to drop the issue and leave each other alone for the night. The officer told the man that the woman wanted him to leave her residence in the morning.

* * *

A woman on Camden Oaks Drive told police her neighbors were being loud in the apartment next door. An officer spoke with the neighbors and told them to tone it down.

* * *

An officer was dispatched to Morris Lane for a theft in progress. When the officer arrived, the man there showed text proof he had permission to be on the property to gather materials. The officer spoke with the reporting person and provided him the names of the people that have given him the permission. The reporting person said he knew the people were the possible owners.

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/13/2024
BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Friday, January 12th
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/12/2024
Baylor Holds Off McCallie In Prep Thriller
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/12/2024
UTC Women Host Samford In Second SoCon Tilt
  • Sports
  • 1/12/2024
Mocs Hoops Host UNCG Saturday Night
  • Sports
  • 1/12/2024
TSSAA Recognizes Four Teams From GPS With Scholastic Achievement Awards
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/12/2024
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Someone Came In Her Apartment And Cut Her Blouse; Possible Thief Has Text Proof He Was Allowed To Take Items
  • 1/13/2024

A woman on W. Martin Luther King Boulevard called police and said she believed someone was coming into her apartment while she was gone and going through her belongings. She said she found a ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/13/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABHULIMEN, DAVID U 7301 E BRAINERD RD APT E16 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff ALTERING, ... more

Judge Alex McVeagh Qualifies To Run In Republican Primary For Circuit Court Judge
Judge Alex McVeagh Qualifies To Run In Republican Primary For Circuit Court Judge
  • 1/12/2024

Hamilton County General Sessions Court Judge Alex McVeagh has officially qualified to run in the Republican primary election for Division III Circuit Court race in Hamilton County. Joining Judge ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Driving Wrong Way On I-75 Is Lost; Homeless Woman Tries To Camp Inside Business
  • 1/12/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/12/2024
Kelly Says Don't Let Stadium Opportunity Pass; Wamp Cautious Due To Funding Change
  • 1/11/2024
Hamilton County Schools, Cleveland/Bradley Schools Closed Friday Due To Severe Weather
  • 1/11/2024
Stadium Group Says Project Still Viable Despite Sharp Cost Increase
  • 1/11/2024
Opinion
Bike Traffic Has Become Too Dangerous For Riverwalk Walkers - And Response (4)
  • 1/12/2024
Jerry Summers: Dog Owners Revolt
Jerry Summers: Dog Owners Revolt
  • 1/12/2024
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For Jan. 12
  • 1/12/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 1/12/2024
Let's All Participate In The Elections This Year
  • 1/12/2024
Sports
Mocs Hoops Host UNCG Saturday Night
  • 1/12/2024
UTC Women Host Samford In Second SoCon Tilt
  • 1/12/2024
Randy Smith: Paris Making Great Strides At South Carolina
Randy Smith: Paris Making Great Strides At South Carolina
  • 1/12/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 1/30/2024
Lady Vols Fend Off Florida, 88-81
Lady Vols Fend Off Florida, 88-81
  • 1/11/2024
Happenings
Urban League To Host Annual MLK Day Youth Leadership Symposium
  • 1/12/2024
Unity Group Of Chattanooga And Hutchins Academy LLC Join Forces Again For Second Annual Book Drive
Unity Group Of Chattanooga And Hutchins Academy LLC Join Forces Again For Second Annual Book Drive
  • 1/12/2024
Bill Owens – 50 Years Of Helping Families
  • 1/12/2024
Volunteers Needed Jan. 20 To Retire Wreaths
  • 1/12/2024
Beyond Walls: Stories Of Abolition And Community Program Is Postponed By Unity Group
  • 1/12/2024
Entertainment
Musicians, Speakers To Come Together For “O King” Jan. 25
Musicians, Speakers To Come Together For “O King” Jan. 25
  • 1/12/2024
Renowned Organist Nathan Laube To Perform On SAU Campus Jan. 28
Renowned Organist Nathan Laube To Perform On SAU Campus Jan. 28
  • 1/12/2024
Best of Grizzard - Football Finale
Best of Grizzard - Football Finale
  • 1/12/2024
CSO Masterworks Concert Presenting Dvorak Symphony No. 6 Is Thursday
  • 1/12/2024
Lee’s Wei To Present Piano Recital
Lee’s Wei To Present Piano Recital
  • 1/12/2024
Opinion
Bike Traffic Has Become Too Dangerous For Riverwalk Walkers - And Response (4)
  • 1/12/2024
Jerry Summers: Dog Owners Revolt
Jerry Summers: Dog Owners Revolt
  • 1/12/2024
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For Jan. 12
  • 1/12/2024
Dining
The Lookout Mountain Club Unveils Transformation Of Fairyland Clubhouse Dining Room
  • 1/12/2024
Gondolier Pizza On Lee Highway Has New Owners
  • 1/4/2024
Totto Sushi And Grill Brings Back All You Can Eat Sushi And Hot Bar For Lunchtime
Totto Sushi And Grill Brings Back All You Can Eat Sushi And Hot Bar For Lunchtime
  • 1/2/2024
Business/Government
Walker County Board Of Commissioners Elects New Vice Chair
Walker County Board Of Commissioners Elects New Vice Chair
  • 1/12/2024
Food City Ribbon Cutting/Re-Grand Opening In Cleveland Is Jan. 17
  • 1/12/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/12/2024
Real Estate
County Commission To Vote Next Wednesday On 2 Large Soddy Daisy Residential Projects
  • 1/10/2024
Kadi Brown: Igniting Positivity In Others In 2024
Kadi Brown: Igniting Positivity In Others In 2024
  • 1/10/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 4-10
  • 1/11/2024
Student Scene
East Hamilton High's Emily English Is Winner of Annual Congressional App Challenge
  • 1/12/2024
Dr. Bernice King And Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz To Headline UTC MLK Day
Dr. Bernice King And Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz To Headline UTC MLK Day
  • 1/11/2024
Lee To Honor, Celebrate MLK Jr. With Week Of Activities
  • 1/10/2024
Living Well
Community Foundation Of Greater Chattanooga Promotes Robin Posey To Senior Director Of Philanthropic Research
Community Foundation Of Greater Chattanooga Promotes Robin Posey To Senior Director Of Philanthropic Research
  • 1/12/2024
Blood Assurance Says Blood Donations Needed Immediately
  • 1/10/2024
Legacy Senior Living Announces Stacey Swinney As Regional Director Of Operations
Legacy Senior Living Announces Stacey Swinney As Regional Director Of Operations
  • 1/9/2024
Memories
Properties Considered For National Register Of Historic Places
  • 1/11/2024
Politics Of Yellow Fever Exhibition Opens At Library Jan. 9
  • 1/9/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Gus Chamberlain - Colorful Radio Broadcaster
  • 1/2/2024
Outdoors
TWRA Commission Starts 2024 Meeting Schedule In Dyersburg
  • 1/12/2024
Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest Open Now And An Update on 2024 Trout Stocking
Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest Open Now And An Update on 2024 Trout Stocking
  • 1/10/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: One More Sit
White Oak Mountain Ranger: One More Sit
  • 1/8/2024
Travel
Giant-Screen Arctic Adventure, Peppy Penguins Offer Welcome Respite During Coming Cold Snap
  • 1/12/2024
Tennessee Tourism Unveils 2024 Vacation Guide
Tennessee Tourism Unveils 2024 Vacation Guide
  • 1/10/2024
Jazzed Up February At Huntsville Botanical Garden Pairs Symphony Of Flavors And Soulful Melodies
  • 1/9/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Maybe We Need An Outbreak Of FOMO - And JOMO
Bob Tamasy: Maybe We Need An Outbreak Of FOMO - And JOMO
  • 1/11/2024
"Men's Health" Is Focus At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church's Men's Breakfast Jan. 20
"Men's Health" Is Focus At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church's Men's Breakfast Jan. 20
  • 1/11/2024
"Getting Back On Track" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 1/12/2024
Obituaries
Michael P. Borden
Michael P. Borden
  • 1/12/2024
Jerry Warren Beavers
Jerry Warren Beavers
  • 1/12/2024
Dr. Norman Leslie Elliott
Dr. Norman Leslie Elliott
  • 1/12/2024
Area Obituaries
Nutter, Lois Sword (Cleveland)
Nutter, Lois Sword (Cleveland)
  • 1/12/2024
Wright, Denise Mae Bialy (Cleveland)
  • 1/12/2024
Shaw, Edward L. (Birchwood)
Shaw, Edward L. (Birchwood)
  • 1/12/2024