Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ABHULIMEN, DAVID U
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/24/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024
Charge(s):
- ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
|
|ARNOLD, BRANDON DEVON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/24/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BEASLEY, CHRISTOPHER D
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/18/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024
Charge(s):
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|
|BELK, DAKOTA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/08/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
|
|BELL, JOSHUA LUTHER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 09/22/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00
|
|BRIDGES, ALAYNA G
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/10/2005
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BROOKER, CROSHOUN LADEADRICK
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/12/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROWN, CYRION
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/17/2002
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|BROWN, KEOSHA
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, PATRICK MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/26/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|COPELAND MONTOUT, ANTOINE J
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/02/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CRADDOCK, COREY ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 12/28/1979
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|DAVENPORT, GRACIE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/21/2002
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
- SPEEDING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DAVIS, MONICKA SHONTA
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/05/1976
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|ELSEA, JONATHAN PRESTON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/23/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS OF A FIREARM WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|FEAGANS, JUSTIN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/20/1992
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HENDERSON, MICHAEL COLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/02/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)
|
|HOBDLEY, GREGORY MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/25/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, JAMES JASON
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/01/1980
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST
|
|LONG, TRACY LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/24/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|MATHEWS, LAUREN RENEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 04/18/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MILES, JOHN D
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 05/26/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MOYLAN, KAETLYN BRIANNA
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/25/1997
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|MUNCHEL, DAVID ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/09/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PHILLIPS, MAILIK
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 09/08/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|
|RAUTIALA, SARAH MARIE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 06/30/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|ROBINSON, COREY DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/29/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|STARR, GREGORY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/27/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF CREDIT CARD
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|STRICKLAND, YVON P
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/24/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SUTTON, JAYLON QUENTARIUS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/01/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TAYLOR, WILLIAM SEAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/12/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TEMPLETON, ROBERT S
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 11/23/1977
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- HEROIN
- PRESCRIPTION DRUG FRAUD
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TURNER, DYLAN TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 04/08/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- EVADING ARREST
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST
|
|VARNER, JERRY DEAN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/17/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU
|