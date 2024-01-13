Latest Headlines

  Saturday, January 13, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABHULIMEN, DAVID U
7301 E BRAINERD RD APT E16 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE

ARNOLD, BRANDON DEVON
3905 CREEKVIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212109
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BEASLEY, CHRISTOPHER D
2120 CHESTNUT ST APT 213 CHATTANOOGA, 37208
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RECKLESS DRIVING
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

BELK, DAKOTA MARIE
211 COLLEGE STREET JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION

BELL, JOSHUA LUTHER
1915 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042223
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
BURGLARY OF AUTO
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00

BRIDGES, ALAYNA G
815 UNIVERSITY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
ASSAULT

BROOKER, CROSHOUN LADEADRICK
1705 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045243
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, CYRION
30 MAUDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

BROWN, KEOSHA
520 MAXEY DR APT 101 VIRGINIA BEACH, 23454
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BROWN, PATRICK MICHAEL
5145 CIT STATION DRIVE APT 207 OOLTEWAH, 373632903
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

COPELAND MONTOUT, ANTOINE J
506 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRADDOCK, COREY ANTHONY
913 S HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374043516
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

DAVENPORT, GRACIE NICOLE
506 9TH ST BRIDGEPORT, 35740
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
SPEEDING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DAVIS, MONICKA SHONTA
1318 HIGHCREST DR Hixson, 373434323
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

ELSEA, JONATHAN PRESTON
4504 SPRING LAKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS OF A FIREARM WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FEAGANS, JUSTIN SCOTT
143 HENDRICKS BLVD 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GLOEKLER, MICHAEL P
6860 MANASSESS GAP LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $5,000.00

HENDERSON, MICHAEL COLE
331 HIGH WATE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)

HOBDLEY, GREGORY MAURICE
5215 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

JOHNSON, JAMES JASON
1145 CHIPPEWAH DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST

LONG, TRACY LAMONT
1006 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

MATHEWS, LAUREN RENEE
6413 HUNTER RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

MILES, JOHN D
158 LONE MOUNTAIN DR GRAYSVILLE, 37321
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MOYLAN, KAETLYN BRIANNA
3816 JARREN COURT HIXSON, 37415
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MUNCHEL, DAVID ALLEN
8330 ELLIOTT PLACE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY

OROZCO BARRIOS, JUAN MOISES
7404 TYNER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

PATTERSON, DARWIN DELONGEYO
309 LINER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PHILLIPS, MAILIK
3929 MANOR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

RAUTIALA, SARAH MARIE
1116 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032736
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBINSON, COREY DANIEL
4318 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

SHIRLEY, RYAN KEITH
205 ALPINE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

STARR, GREGORY EDWARD
EAST 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF CREDIT CARD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

STRICKLAND, YVON P
7308 FAIRINGTON CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SUTTON, JAYLON QUENTARIUS
15 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

TAYLOR, WILLIAM SEAN
424 KINGS RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TEMPLETON, ROBERT S
1712 CRENSHAW RD KNOXVILLE, 379206806
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
HEROIN
PRESCRIPTION DRUG FRAUD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TURNER, DYLAN TIMOTHY
13622 TONJA LANE SODDYDAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST

VARNER, JERRY DEAN
Homeless CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

WATTS, LEONARD FLOYD
1126 HAROLD DR NASHVILLE, 372171716
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

