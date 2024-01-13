Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABHULIMEN, DAVID U

7301 E BRAINERD RD APT E16 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE



ARNOLD, BRANDON DEVON

3905 CREEKVIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 374212109

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BEASLEY, CHRISTOPHER D

2120 CHESTNUT ST APT 213 CHATTANOOGA, 37208

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



BELK, DAKOTA MARIE

211 COLLEGE STREET JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION



BELL, JOSHUA LUTHER

1915 GARFIELD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042223

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00



BRIDGES, ALAYNA G

815 UNIVERSITY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

ASSAULT



BROOKER, CROSHOUN LADEADRICK

1705 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045243

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, CYRION

30 MAUDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE



BROWN, KEOSHA

520 MAXEY DR APT 101 VIRGINIA BEACH, 23454

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BROWN, PATRICK MICHAEL

5145 CIT STATION DRIVE APT 207 OOLTEWAH, 373632903

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



COPELAND MONTOUT, ANTOINE J

506 SEQUOIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CRADDOCK, COREY ANTHONY

913 S HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374043516

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



DAVENPORT, GRACIE NICOLE

506 9TH ST BRIDGEPORT, 35740

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DAVIS, MONICKA SHONTA

1318 HIGHCREST DR Hixson, 373434323

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



ELSEA, JONATHAN PRESTON

4504 SPRING LAKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSS OF A FIREARM WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



FEAGANS, JUSTIN SCOTT

143 HENDRICKS BLVD 6 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GLOEKLER, MICHAEL P

6860 MANASSESS GAP LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF OVER $5,000.00



HENDERSON, MICHAEL COLE

331 HIGH WATE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA)



HOBDLEY, GREGORY MAURICE

5215 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



JOHNSON, JAMES JASON

1145 CHIPPEWAH DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

ABHULIMEN, DAVID U

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 09/24/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024

Charge(s):

ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE ARNOLD, BRANDON DEVON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/24/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BEASLEY, CHRISTOPHER D

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/18/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024

Charge(s):

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RECKLESS DRIVING

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION BELK, DAKOTA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/08/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION BELL, JOSHUA LUTHER

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/22/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00 BRIDGES, ALAYNA G

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/10/2005

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BROOKER, CROSHOUN LADEADRICK

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 07/12/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROWN, CYRION

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/17/2002

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE BROWN, KEOSHA

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/23/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BROWN, PATRICK MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/26/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

COPELAND MONTOUT, ANTOINE J

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/02/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CRADDOCK, COREY ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 12/28/1979

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT DAVENPORT, GRACIE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/21/2002

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

SPEEDING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DAVIS, MONICKA SHONTA

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/05/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) ELSEA, JONATHAN PRESTON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 06/23/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024

Charge(s):

POSS OF A FIREARM WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT FEAGANS, JUSTIN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/20/1992

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENDERSON, MICHAEL COLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/02/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA COUNTY GA) HOBDLEY, GREGORY MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 01/25/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT JOHNSON, JAMES JASON

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/01/1980

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST LONG, TRACY LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/24/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT OF PROPERTY

MATHEWS, LAUREN RENEE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 04/18/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT MILES, JOHN D

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 05/26/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MOYLAN, KAETLYN BRIANNA

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/25/1997

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY MUNCHEL, DAVID ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 11/09/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE WALKER COUNTY PHILLIPS, MAILIK

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 09/08/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED RAUTIALA, SARAH MARIE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 06/30/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBINSON, COREY DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/29/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) STARR, GREGORY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/27/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF CREDIT CARD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY STRICKLAND, YVON P

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/24/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SUTTON, JAYLON QUENTARIUS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/01/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

TAYLOR, WILLIAM SEAN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/12/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TEMPLETON, ROBERT S

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 11/23/1977

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

HEROIN

PRESCRIPTION DRUG FRAUD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA TURNER, DYLAN TIMOTHY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/08/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

VIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARREST VARNER, JERRY DEAN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/17/1964

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/12/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SU

OR MANUFACTURING)FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TESTLONG, TRACY LAMONT1006 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTMATHEWS, LAUREN RENEE6413 HUNTER RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTMILES, JOHN D158 LONE MOUNTAIN DR GRAYSVILLE, 37321Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMOYLAN, KAETLYN BRIANNA3816 JARREN COURT HIXSON, 37415Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED BURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYMUNCHEL, DAVID ALLEN8330 ELLIOTT PLACE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE WALKER COUNTYOROZCO BARRIOS, JUAN MOISES7404 TYNER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEPATTERSON, DARWIN DELONGEYO309 LINER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PHILLIPS, MAILIK3929 MANOR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDRAUTIALA, SARAH MARIE1116 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032736Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROBINSON, COREY DANIEL4318 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)SHIRLEY, RYAN KEITH205 ALPINE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)STARR, GREGORY EDWARDEAST 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED BURGLARYUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF CREDIT CARDVIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTYSTRICKLAND, YVON P7308 FAIRINGTON CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSUTTON, JAYLON QUENTARIUS15 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARTAYLOR, WILLIAM SEAN424 KINGS RIDGE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TEMPLETON, ROBERT S1712 CRENSHAW RD KNOXVILLE, 379206806Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)HEROINPRESCRIPTION DRUG FRAUDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATURNER, DYLAN TIMOTHY13622 TONJA LANE SODDYDAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)EVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSVIOLATION OF PROBATION EVADING ARRESTVARNER, JERRY DEANHomeless CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUWATTS, LEONARD FLOYD1126 HAROLD DR NASHVILLE, 372171716Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY





