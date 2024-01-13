Trion House Fire Early Wednesday Morning Leaves One Dead

photo by Trion Fire Department photo by Trion Fire Department photo by Trion Fire Department photo by Trion Fire Department photo by Trion Fire Department photo by Trion Fire Department photo by Trion Fire Department Previous Next

The Trion, Ga., Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire on Kinzey Street early Wednesday morning that left one man dead and one woman recovering.

When firefighters arrived they were advised of two people trapped inside the house. Fire officials said both residents were removed from the home within a timely manner after rescuers arrived.

The primary search team entered the structure through a window on one side of the structure. A woman was removed from a bedroom and a man was removed from another bedroom. Both were handed over to Atrium Health Floyd Emergency Medical services for further care as one was conscious and alert while the other was unresponsive. It was reported the man later succumbed to his injuries.

Firefighters also removed three dogs that were found during the search of the structure. Two of the dogs were unresponsive and one was alert and fine.

The fire suppression attack team entered and quickly got the fire under control. Firefighters extinguished all fire and hot spots. There was heavy fire and water damage throughout the structure.

After extinguishing the fire and hot spots, Trion Fire turned the scene over to Georgia State Fire Investigators.

Assisting agencies on scene were Summerville Fire, Hays Fire and Floyd Artium Health EMS.