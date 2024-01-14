Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BLAINEY, RYAN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/25/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BRADEN, MATTHEW C
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/29/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
|
|BURNETTE, NICKOLAS TRAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/11/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CORTEZ, JOVANI K
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/17/2004
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DUNAWAY, BRIDGETTE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/07/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|ELLIOTT, WILLIAM PAUL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/26/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
|
|ELLZEY, JARIUS DEVONTE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/25/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|FLEMING, MORGAN ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/30/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|FOUNTAIN, DEMARIO MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/08/1986
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|HENRY, NICHOLAS CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/12/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/09/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HODGES, FREDDIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
- IMITATION FIREARM
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|HOLLAND, JEMICHAEL TRAYSHAWN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/13/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|JOHNSON, TYLER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|LANIER, RODNEY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/15/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NORRIS, LEJUANE MARKEITH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/29/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|PASLEY, GREGORY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/07/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|PAYNE, KELVIN DENAUTIC
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/08/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORP GA)
|
|ROBINS, DAVID R
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/27/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|SURINA, JOSEPH ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/02/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TANNER, CHASITY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/15/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
|
|THOMAS, JOSHUA A
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/26/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- EVADING ARREST
- SPEEDING
|
|UNDERWOOD, TREVINN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|WILSON, KENNETH CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/24/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|