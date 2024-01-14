Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, January 14, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BLAINEY, RYAN SCOTT 
7931 ORCHARDVALLEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRADEN, MATTHEW C 
5819 RILEY RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR

BURNETTE, NICKOLAS TRAY 
8622 GANN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUSSEY, BRIDGETT LASHE 
1018 JARVIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CARILLO BAUTISTA, SANTIAGO 
6663 BEA LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

CHASTAIN, MATTHEW ALLEN 
76 NORTH NICKAJACK ROAD FLINTSTONE, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CORTEZ, JOVANI K 
497 ROCK QUARRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
ASSAULT

DUNAWAY, BRIDGETTE RENEE 
11229 HIXSON PIKE LOT 4 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

ELLIOTT, WILLIAM PAUL 
727 E 11TH CHATTANOOGA, 379177401 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

ELLZEY, JARIUS DEVONTE 
1906 SHARP STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

FLEMING, MORGAN ELIZABETH 
569 OLD GALLATIN RD PORTLAND, 37148 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FOUNTAIN, DEMARIO MAURICE 
220 CULVER STREET RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: 
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GRAPE, LORETTA SUE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HENRY, NICHOLAS CHRISTOPHER 
423 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374055004 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON 
6419 BROOKMILL CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HODGES, FREDDIE LEE 
3624 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061642 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
IMITATION FIREARM
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HOLLAND, JEMICHAEL TRAYSHAWN 
2108 CHESTNUT STREET APT 429 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

JOHNSON, TYLER EUGENE 
3608 EASTGLEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 374062200 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

LANIER, RODNEY EUGENE 
3918 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374061418 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NORRIS, LEJUANE MARKEITH 
2709 CITICO AVE, APT J2 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

PASLEY, GREGORY LAMAR 
225 W LEWIS STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

PAYNE, KELVIN DENAUTIC 
17 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORP GA)

ROBINS, DAVID R 
925 STRAWHILL RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SURINA, JOSEPH ANTHONY 
711 EASTGATE LOOP HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37414 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

TANNER, CHASITY NICOLE 
4927 DYNO LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

THOMAS, JOSHUA A 
6025 MORNING GLORY DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING

UNDERWOOD, TREVINN EUGENE 
2209 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

WILSON, KENNETH CRAIG 
2620 BOYCE STREET LOT 27 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BLAINEY, RYAN SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/25/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRADEN, MATTHEW C
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 04/29/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR
BURNETTE, NICKOLAS TRAY
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/11/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CORTEZ, JOVANI K
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 12/17/2004
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
DUNAWAY, BRIDGETTE RENEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/07/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
ELLIOTT, WILLIAM PAUL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/26/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • INDECENT EXPOSURE
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
ELLZEY, JARIUS DEVONTE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 02/25/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
FLEMING, MORGAN ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 04/30/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FOUNTAIN, DEMARIO MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/08/1986
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HENRY, NICHOLAS CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/12/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/09/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HODGES, FREDDIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 08/15/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • IMITATION FIREARM
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HOLLAND, JEMICHAEL TRAYSHAWN
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 02/13/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
JOHNSON, TYLER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/26/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
LANIER, RODNEY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 12/15/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NORRIS, LEJUANE MARKEITH
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/29/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
PASLEY, GREGORY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 09/07/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
PAYNE, KELVIN DENAUTIC
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/08/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORP GA)
ROBINS, DAVID R
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 04/27/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
SURINA, JOSEPH ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/02/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TANNER, CHASITY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/15/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
THOMAS, JOSHUA A
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/26/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • EVADING ARREST
  • SPEEDING
UNDERWOOD, TREVINN EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/18/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
WILSON, KENNETH CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/24/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 1/14/2024
Langley Brothers Lead UNC-Greensboro Past Mocs
  • Sports
  • 1/13/2024
Big Second Half Leads Union Over Lady Flames
  • Sports
  • 1/13/2024
PHOTOS: Howard Basketball Hosts Tyner
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/13/2024
Chattanooga Under Winter Storm Watch For Monday, Tuesday; 9 Degree Weather Set Tuesday Night
  • Breaking News
  • 1/13/2024
UTC Wheatcroft Third At Vulcan Invitational At UAB
  • Sports
  • 1/13/2024
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Pizza Delivery Woman Escapes Men On Water Street; Lawnmower Found In Middle Of Broad Street
  • 1/14/2024

An officer met with a woman at Papa Johns on Water Street. She said she was delivering a pizza in the area of Water Street but could not locate the correct address. While in the area she attempted ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/14/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BLAINEY, RYAN SCOTT 7931 ORCHARDVALLEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for ... more

Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Someone Came In Her Apartment And Cut Her Blouse; Possible Thief Has Text Proof He Was Allowed To Take Items
  • 1/13/2024

A woman on W. Martin Luther King Boulevard called police and said she believed someone was coming into her apartment while she was gone and going through her belongings. She said she found a ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/13/2024
Kisha Cheeks Qualifies For Democratic Primary For Circuit Court Judge Division III
Kisha Cheeks Qualifies For Democratic Primary For Circuit Court Judge Division III
  • 1/12/2024
Judge Alex McVeagh Qualifies To Run In Republican Primary For Circuit Court Judge
Judge Alex McVeagh Qualifies To Run In Republican Primary For Circuit Court Judge
  • 1/12/2024
Police Blotter: Woman Driving Wrong Way On I-75 Is Lost; Homeless Woman Tries To Camp Inside Business
  • 1/12/2024
Dewayne Steele Replaces Todd Gann As Lookout Mountain, Ga., Police Chief
Dewayne Steele Replaces Todd Gann As Lookout Mountain, Ga., Police Chief
  • 1/12/2024
Opinion
Profiles of Valor: MSgt William Crawford - Life Lessons In leadership From A Humble Janitor.
Profiles of Valor: MSgt William Crawford - Life Lessons In leadership From A Humble Janitor.
  • 1/13/2024
Will Weston Wamp Choose Progress Or Pettiness? - And Response (2)
  • 1/13/2024
Your Vote Is Meaningless
  • 1/13/2024
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For Jan. 12
  • 1/12/2024
Jerry Summers: Dog Owners Revolt
Jerry Summers: Dog Owners Revolt
  • 1/12/2024
Sports
Paul Payne: Appreciating The Nick Saban That The Public Never Knew
Paul Payne: Appreciating The Nick Saban That The Public Never Knew
  • 1/13/2024
Hot-Shooting UTC Women Cruise Past Samford
  • 1/13/2024
Langley Brothers Lead UNC-Greensboro Past Mocs
  • 1/13/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 1/30/2024
Big Second Half Leads Union Over Lady Flames
  • 1/13/2024
Happenings
Urban League To Host Annual MLK Day Youth Leadership Symposium
  • 1/12/2024
Unity Group Of Chattanooga And Hutchins Academy LLC Join Forces Again For Second Annual Book Drive
Unity Group Of Chattanooga And Hutchins Academy LLC Join Forces Again For Second Annual Book Drive
  • 1/12/2024
Bill Owens – 50 Years Of Helping Families
  • 1/12/2024
Volunteers Needed Jan. 20 To Retire Wreaths
  • 1/12/2024
Beyond Walls: Stories Of Abolition And Community Program Is Postponed By Unity Group
  • 1/12/2024
Entertainment
Musicians, Speakers To Come Together For “O King” Jan. 25
Musicians, Speakers To Come Together For “O King” Jan. 25
  • 1/12/2024
Renowned Organist Nathan Laube To Perform On SAU Campus Jan. 28
Renowned Organist Nathan Laube To Perform On SAU Campus Jan. 28
  • 1/12/2024
Best of Grizzard - Football Finale
Best of Grizzard - Football Finale
  • 1/12/2024
CSO Masterworks Concert Presenting Dvorak Symphony No. 6 Is Thursday
  • 1/12/2024
Lee’s Wei To Present Piano Recital
Lee’s Wei To Present Piano Recital
  • 1/12/2024
Opinion
Profiles of Valor: MSgt William Crawford - Life Lessons In leadership From A Humble Janitor.
Profiles of Valor: MSgt William Crawford - Life Lessons In leadership From A Humble Janitor.
  • 1/13/2024
Will Weston Wamp Choose Progress Or Pettiness? - And Response (2)
  • 1/13/2024
Your Vote Is Meaningless
  • 1/13/2024
Dining
The Lookout Mountain Club Unveils Transformation Of Fairyland Clubhouse Dining Room
  • 1/12/2024
Gondolier Pizza On Lee Highway Has New Owners
  • 1/4/2024
Totto Sushi And Grill Brings Back All You Can Eat Sushi And Hot Bar For Lunchtime
Totto Sushi And Grill Brings Back All You Can Eat Sushi And Hot Bar For Lunchtime
  • 1/2/2024
Business/Government
Walker County Board Of Commissioners Elects New Vice Chair
Walker County Board Of Commissioners Elects New Vice Chair
  • 1/12/2024
Food City Ribbon Cutting/Re-Grand Opening In Cleveland Is Jan. 17
  • 1/12/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/12/2024
Real Estate
County Commission To Vote Next Wednesday On 2 Large Soddy Daisy Residential Projects
  • 1/10/2024
Kadi Brown: Igniting Positivity In Others In 2024
Kadi Brown: Igniting Positivity In Others In 2024
  • 1/10/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 4-10
  • 1/11/2024
Student Scene
East Hamilton High's Emily English Is Winner of Annual Congressional App Challenge
  • 1/12/2024
Dr. Bernice King And Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz To Headline UTC MLK Day
Dr. Bernice King And Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz To Headline UTC MLK Day
  • 1/11/2024
Lee To Honor, Celebrate MLK Jr. With Week Of Activities
  • 1/10/2024
Living Well
Community Foundation Of Greater Chattanooga Promotes Robin Posey To Senior Director Of Philanthropic Research
Community Foundation Of Greater Chattanooga Promotes Robin Posey To Senior Director Of Philanthropic Research
  • 1/12/2024
Blood Assurance Says Blood Donations Needed Immediately
  • 1/10/2024
Legacy Senior Living Announces Stacey Swinney As Regional Director Of Operations
Legacy Senior Living Announces Stacey Swinney As Regional Director Of Operations
  • 1/9/2024
Memories
Properties Considered For National Register Of Historic Places
  • 1/11/2024
Politics Of Yellow Fever Exhibition Opens At Library Jan. 9
  • 1/9/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Gus Chamberlain - Colorful Radio Broadcaster
  • 1/2/2024
Outdoors
TWRA Commission Starts 2024 Meeting Schedule In Dyersburg
  • 1/12/2024
Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest Open Now And An Update on 2024 Trout Stocking
Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest Open Now And An Update on 2024 Trout Stocking
  • 1/10/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: One More Sit
White Oak Mountain Ranger: One More Sit
  • 1/8/2024
Travel
Giant-Screen Arctic Adventure, Peppy Penguins Offer Welcome Respite During Coming Cold Snap
  • 1/12/2024
Tennessee Tourism Unveils 2024 Vacation Guide
Tennessee Tourism Unveils 2024 Vacation Guide
  • 1/10/2024
Jazzed Up February At Huntsville Botanical Garden Pairs Symphony Of Flavors And Soulful Melodies
  • 1/9/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Maybe We Need An Outbreak Of FOMO - And JOMO
Bob Tamasy: Maybe We Need An Outbreak Of FOMO - And JOMO
  • 1/11/2024
"Men's Health" Is Focus At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church's Men's Breakfast Jan. 20
"Men's Health" Is Focus At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church's Men's Breakfast Jan. 20
  • 1/11/2024
"Getting Back On Track" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 1/12/2024
Obituaries
James E. Webb
James E. Webb
  • 1/13/2024
Frederick Lee "Little Man" Alford
Frederick Lee "Little Man" Alford
  • 1/13/2024
Louis Steven Wright
Louis Steven Wright
  • 1/13/2024
Area Obituaries
Grimes, Charlotte (Jasper)
Grimes, Charlotte (Jasper)
  • 1/13/2024
Carter, Dr. James L. (South Pittsburg)
Carter, Dr. James L. (South Pittsburg)
  • 1/13/2024
Cross, Don Allen (Cleveland)
Cross, Don Allen (Cleveland)
  • 1/13/2024