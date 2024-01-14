Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BLAINEY, RYAN SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/25/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRADEN, MATTHEW C

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/29/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR BURNETTE, NICKOLAS TRAY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 01/11/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CORTEZ, JOVANI K

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 12/17/2004

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT DUNAWAY, BRIDGETTE RENEE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/07/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS ELLIOTT, WILLIAM PAUL

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 10/26/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024

Charge(s):

INDECENT EXPOSURE

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC ELLZEY, JARIUS DEVONTE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/25/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS FLEMING, MORGAN ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 04/30/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT FOUNTAIN, DEMARIO MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 06/08/1986

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE HENRY, NICHOLAS CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/12/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

HICKS, MYKHAEL JAMESON

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/09/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HODGES, FREDDIE LEE

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 08/15/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024

Charge(s):

IMITATION FIREARM

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HOLLAND, JEMICHAEL TRAYSHAWN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 02/13/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT JOHNSON, TYLER EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 05/26/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR LANIER, RODNEY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 12/15/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NORRIS, LEJUANE MARKEITH

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/29/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS PASLEY, GREGORY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 09/07/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR PAYNE, KELVIN DENAUTIC

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/08/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (FORT OGLETHORP GA) ROBINS, DAVID R

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 04/27/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

THEFT OF PROPERTY SURINA, JOSEPH ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/02/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

TANNER, CHASITY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/15/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024

Charge(s):

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION THOMAS, JOSHUA A

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/26/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVADING ARREST

SPEEDING UNDERWOOD, TREVINN EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/18/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR WILSON, KENNETH CRAIG

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 02/24/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/13/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)





