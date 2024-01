Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMAYA PORTILLO, RENE OSMIN

217 POST AVE WESTBURY, 11590

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



ANDERSON, EDWARD LEBRON

10625 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 69 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ARNOLD, JIMMY L

1563 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (SCHEDULE III SUB

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BAILEY, AVEUS MARQUEL

8701 JANA LN HIXSON,

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

SPEEDING

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BAILEY, KYLIA DESHAE

2013 MAPLE HILLS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374061571

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BALL, TRAVIS LEON

3542 WEATHERVANE LOOP APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BALLARD, JAYLAIN SHAQUNE

5225 Central Ave Chattanooga, 374102023

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (METHAMPHETAMINE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (CRACK COCAINE)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (PROMETHAZINE)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (CARFENTANIL)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BRANDON, CHRISTY DIAMOND

1589 ROACH HOLLOW ROAD RINGGOLD, 30741

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION



BROCK, LANCE RICHARD

5228 OLD HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

STALKING



BROWN, JACKIE YVONNE

631 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT



BURTON, CAMERON

1110 MCBREIN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



CARR, CHRISTOPHER

7324 SHALLOWFORD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



CARTER, CASEY THOMAS

2303 GREEN FOREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062611

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



CRANE, DAVID LAVAN

2911 STAGE RUN DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00



ENGLAND, ANTHONY JAMES

2508 LONG ST Chattanooga, 374082923

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



EVANS, CAMERON LEBRON

1900 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062758

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FITCH, LAMARCUS J

5404 TOWNE HILLS LN HIXSON, 373433798

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



FORAKER, AMBER NICOLE

1020 HIGHLAND AVE JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GARCIA, JAIME

1617 EAST 18TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374071809

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GARRETT, TARIQ MUHAMMAD

2001 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

FAILURE TO RENDER AID

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



GILLESPIE, SARAH KATE

2325 OLD LEBANON DIRT RD MOUNT JULIET, 37122

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

UNDERAGE DRINKING



GUELDE, TERRY LYN

800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374032612

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HENSLEY, CHARLES DALTON

7740 HARPER RD HIXSON, 373432112

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH



HOUSTON, MICAH ROBERT

7001 BUTTERCUP LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



KRECH, TYLER STONE

9345 WINDROSE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINOR



LINDER, WILL DEMARIO

1717 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCLEMORE, NAKAYLA S

1615 EAST47TH STREET ROSSVILLE, 37403

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MENEFEE, JERAEL ALEXANDER

157 HUNT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



MOYLAN, LAWERENCE JOHN

3957 ATLANTA DR Chattanooga, 374153805

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



PEREZ MENDEZ, FRANKI BRAINER

4244 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL



RAMIREZ, GERARDO HERNANDEZ

130 COLLEGE ST UNIT 8 DAYTON, 373216315

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



RICH, HAROLD ALAN

9037 PINE RIDGE RD OOLTEWAH, 373638011

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



RODRIGUEZ, FELIPE

1513 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL



SIMS, SHELLEY NICOLE

4346 KAYLA CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



STOUT, NANCY K

609 SOUTH PLACE DRIVE SINGLE MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



SUTTON, JAYLON QUENTARIUS

15 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031527

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (METHAMPHETAMINE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (PROMETHAZINE)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (CRACK COCAINE)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (CARFENTANIL)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



VILLANUEVA, DIANA

11524 DOLLY POND RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING



WHITE, LORENZO GHIDEL

1525 LILLIAN LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111504

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (METHAMPHETAMINE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FENTANYL)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (MARIJUANA)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (PROMETHAZINE)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (CRACK COCAINE)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (CARFENTANIL)



WHITE, MAIJA M

1714 STENDFIEL CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



WILEY, TIWANN RYDELL

1003 E 32nd St Chattanooga, 37407

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



Here are the mug shots:

