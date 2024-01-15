Weather Affects Garbage Collection

Due to inclement weather, the ChattanoogaDepartment of Public Works suspended the collection of garbage and recycle on Monday.

The collection of garbage scheduled for Tuesday will operate on a two-hour delay; potentially later, due to weather conditions.

To ensure garbage is collected, recycling services will be temporarily suspended on Tuesday and will resume on Wednesday. There is no make-up date scheduled for Tuesday’s suspension.

The collection of brush and bulk trash will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday.

The collection of loose leaves will resume on Thursday.

The Refuse Collection Centers and Recycle Centers, as well as the Wood Recycle Center, Household Hazardous Waste Facility and Birchwood Landfill will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday.

Officials said, "In the meantime, continue to leave your garbage containers on the street until serviced.

We will reevaluate collection services on Wednesday."

Any additional questions can be directed to 311 or call (423) 643-6311.