Weather Affects Garbage Collection

  Monday, January 15, 2024

 Due to inclement weather, the ChattanoogaDepartment of Public Works suspended the collection of garbage and recycle on Monday.

The collection of garbage scheduled for Tuesday will operate on a two-hour delay; potentially later, due to weather conditions.

To ensure garbage is collected, recycling services will be temporarily suspended on Tuesday and will resume on Wednesday.  There is no make-up date scheduled for Tuesday’s suspension.

The collection of brush and bulk trash will operate on a two-hour delay on Tuesday.

The collection of loose leaves will resume on Thursday.

The Refuse Collection Centers and Recycle Centers, as well as the Wood Recycle Center, Household Hazardous Waste Facility and Birchwood Landfill will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday.

Officials said, "In the meantime, continue to leave your garbage containers on the street until serviced.

We will reevaluate collection services on Wednesday."

Any additional questions can be directed to 311 or call (423) 643-6311.

TSSAA Postpones State Bowling Tournament
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/15/2024
Covenant Hoops Games At Piedmont Postponed Due to Weather
  • Sports
  • 1/15/2024
Paul Payne: This Year Will Feature Next Chapter In Continued Transformation At McLemore
Paul Payne: This Year Will Feature Next Chapter In Continued Transformation At McLemore
  • Sports
  • 1/15/2024
VIDEO: Sledding In Soddy Daisy With Meatloaf The Mini And Haley Perry
  • Breaking News
  • 1/15/2024
PHOTOS: Snow In The Chattanooga Area
  • Breaking News
  • 1/15/2024
