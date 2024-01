The Chattanooga Zoo will be closed on Tuesday due to inclement weather conditions.

Officials said, "This closure is to ensure the safety of all Zoo visitors, animals and staff amidst below-freezing temperatures and snowfall.

"Although the Zoo will not be open to the public, members of the Chattanooga Zoo’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) will remain on-site, day and night, to continuously ensure the highest standards of safety and care for all Zoo animals."