  Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BANKS, DERON DESEAN
3937 ALLGOOD COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

BREWER, PATRICK ALEXANDER
6200 HIXSON PIKE APT 305 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CARDOZO GOMEZ, JESUS DAVID
DOES NOT HAVE AN ADDRESS ,
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DILLARD, JOHNNY EARL
727 E11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

GALVAN, JOSE
292 TRAINS LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

HALE, FREEMAN ANTOINE
3917 JUNIPER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

KILGORE, LANCE ROBERT
6256 VALLEY VIEW HWY WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEGG, EYOB SCOTT
10474 DAFFODIL CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOPEZ-PEREZ, RUBEN
,
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

MASTERSON, ZOE
3007J MACK CIRCLE CLEVLAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCALLIE, BRITTANY RANAE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

MEEK, MICHELLE M
1316 TIMBERCREST LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

MONTESINOS, GABRIEL JOSE
STAYING AT WALKER DORM APT 4205D UTC CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION ORDER PROTECTION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION ORDER PROTECTION

NOSE, BRENDA LEE
10528 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PATTERSON, PATRICK ALLEN
15705 GAZELLE ST VICTORVILLE, 92395
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PEDRO, GASPAR TOMAS
3422 LISA DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PERRY, ANTAVIUS DEANTE
1408 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

PIKE, JIMMY WILLIAM
2200 PETERSON RD GREENBACK, 37742
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SMITH, CHRISTOPHER ERIC
215 MOORE RD FLAT ROCK, 359660000
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TALLENT, KYLA M
660 O SAGE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH(SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) 39
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 39170417
THEFT OF PROPERTY 39140103

VALLADARES, WILSON
1507 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WELCH, KRISTIE D
2408 AWTRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WOLKOW, DAWID PIOTR
1805 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency:
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

WRIGHT, EVERETT LEE
HOMELESS 18 S GERMANTOWN RD, APT 08 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

Here are the mug shots:

BANKS, DERON DESEAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
BREWER, PATRICK ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/22/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DILLARD, JOHNNY EARL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GALVAN, JOSE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/25/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
HALE, FREEMAN ANTOINE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
KILGORE, LANCE ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/20/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LEGG, EYOB SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/22/2002
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOPEZ-PEREZ, RUBEN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/28/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
MASTERSON, ZOE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCCALLIE, BRITTANY RANAE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
MEEK, MICHELLE M
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/09/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
MONTESINOS, GABRIEL JOSE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/21/1997
Arresting Agency: UTC

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION ORDER PROTECTION
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION ORDER PROTECTION
NOSE, BRENDA LEE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/25/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PATTERSON, PATRICK ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 05/26/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PEDRO, GASPAR TOMAS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PERRY, ANTAVIUS DEANTE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/22/1999
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
PIKE, JIMMY WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/05/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SMITH, CHRISTOPHER ERIC
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/28/1986
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TALLENT, KYLA M
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/21/2004
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH(SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) 39
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 39170417
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY 39140103
VALLADARES, WILSON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/07/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WELCH, KRISTIE D
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/19/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WOLKOW, DAWID PIOTR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/28/1988
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
WRIGHT, EVERETT LEE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/21/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



