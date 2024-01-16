Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BANKS, DERON DESEAN

3937 ALLGOOD COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



BREWER, PATRICK ALEXANDER

6200 HIXSON PIKE APT 305 CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CARDOZO GOMEZ, JESUS DAVID

DOES NOT HAVE AN ADDRESS ,

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



DILLARD, JOHNNY EARL

727 E11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



GALVAN, JOSE

292 TRAINS LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



HALE, FREEMAN ANTOINE

3917 JUNIPER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



KILGORE, LANCE ROBERT

6256 VALLEY VIEW HWY WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LEGG, EYOB SCOTT

10474 DAFFODIL CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LOPEZ-PEREZ, RUBEN

,

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



MASTERSON, ZOE

3007J MACK CIRCLE CLEVLAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MCCALLIE, BRITTANY RANAE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)MEEK, MICHELLE M1316 TIMBERCREST LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERREGISTRATION, EXPIREDMONTESINOS, GABRIEL JOSESTAYING AT WALKER DORM APT 4205D UTC CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: UTCVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION ORDER PROTECTIONVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION ORDER PROTECTIONNOSE, BRENDA LEE10528 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PATTERSON, PATRICK ALLEN15705 GAZELLE ST VICTORVILLE, 92395Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)PEDRO, GASPAR TOMAS3422 LISA DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPERRY, ANTAVIUS DEANTE1408 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO APPEARTHEFT OF PROPERTYUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPIKE, JIMMY WILLIAM2200 PETERSON RD GREENBACK, 37742Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESMITH, CHRISTOPHER ERIC215 MOORE RD FLAT ROCK, 359660000Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETALLENT, KYLA M660 O SAGE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF METH(SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) 39POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 39170417THEFT OF PROPERTY 39140103VALLADARES, WILSON1507 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFWELCH, KRISTIE D2408 AWTRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTWOLKOW, DAWID PIOTR1805 WILLIAMS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency:RECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREWRIGHT, EVERETT LEEHOMELESS 18 S GERMANTOWN RD, APT 08 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

Here are the mug shots:

BANKS, DERON DESEAN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/28/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR BREWER, PATRICK ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/22/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DILLARD, JOHNNY EARL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 07/21/1983

Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING GALVAN, JOSE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/25/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS HALE, FREEMAN ANTOINE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/26/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE KILGORE, LANCE ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/20/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEGG, EYOB SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 05/22/2002

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOPEZ-PEREZ, RUBEN

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/28/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE MASTERSON, ZOE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/28/1997

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCCALLIE, BRITTANY RANAE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/09/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024

Charge(s):

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

MEEK, MICHELLE M

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 12/09/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED MONTESINOS, GABRIEL JOSE

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 03/21/1997

Arresting Agency: UTC



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION ORDER PROTECTION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION ORDER PROTECTION NOSE, BRENDA LEE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 08/25/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PATTERSON, PATRICK ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 05/26/1957

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) PEDRO, GASPAR TOMAS

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 12/17/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PERRY, ANTAVIUS DEANTE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 06/22/1999

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT OF PROPERTY

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON PIKE, JIMMY WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/05/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SMITH, CHRISTOPHER ERIC

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/28/1986

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE TALLENT, KYLA M

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/21/2004

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH(SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) 39

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 39170417

THEFT OF PROPERTY 39140103 VALLADARES, WILSON

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/07/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF WELCH, KRISTIE D

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/19/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WOLKOW, DAWID PIOTR

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 07/28/1988

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE WRIGHT, EVERETT LEE

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 01/21/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



