Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BANKS, DERON DESEAN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 10/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|BREWER, PATRICK ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/22/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DILLARD, JOHNNY EARL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 07/21/1983
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GALVAN, JOSE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/25/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|HALE, FREEMAN ANTOINE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/26/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|KILGORE, LANCE ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/20/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LEGG, EYOB SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 05/22/2002
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LOPEZ-PEREZ, RUBEN
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/28/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|MASTERSON, ZOE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MCCALLIE, BRITTANY RANAE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/09/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|
|MEEK, MICHELLE M
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 12/09/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|MONTESINOS, GABRIEL JOSE
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 03/21/1997
Arresting Agency: UTC
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION ORDER PROTECTION
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VIOLATION ORDER PROTECTION
|
|NOSE, BRENDA LEE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/25/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PATTERSON, PATRICK ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 05/26/1957
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|PEDRO, GASPAR TOMAS
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 12/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PERRY, ANTAVIUS DEANTE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 06/22/1999
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|
|PIKE, JIMMY WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 01/05/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SMITH, CHRISTOPHER ERIC
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/28/1986
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|TALLENT, KYLA M
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/21/2004
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH(SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) 39
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 39170417
- THEFT OF PROPERTY 39140103
|
|VALLADARES, WILSON
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/07/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|WELCH, KRISTIE D
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/19/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
|
|WOLKOW, DAWID PIOTR
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/28/1988
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|WRIGHT, EVERETT LEE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 01/21/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/15/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|