Chattanooga To Get Dangerously Low Temps; Another Round Of Wintry Mix

Chattanooga will be under a Wind Chill Advisory starting at 5 p.m. today (Tuesday) to noon Wednesday with wind chills as low as 15 below zero.

The National Weather Service said, "Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind

chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.



"Even after snow and freezing drizzle have ended, icy hazardous travel is expected today and tonight, especially on untreated roads. Black ice and snow covered roads will create dangerous travel conditions, especially for any untreated roads.



"Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.



"Re-freezing of untreated roads and surfaces will be expected tonight as temperatures plummet to near zero.



"With increasing sunshine Wednesday, minor snow melt will be possible in the afternoon. Re-freezing of untreated roads and surfaces will be possible once again Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with overnight temperatures in the lower teens to single

digits.



"Another round of snow and wintry mix is expected Thursday night and Friday. Very cold temperatures are likely again Friday night through the weekend with lows in the single digits and below zero wind chills."





