Latest Headlines

Chattanooga To Get Dangerously Low Temps; Another Round Of Wintry Mix

  • Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Chattanooga will be under a Wind Chill Advisory starting at 5 p.m. today (Tuesday) to noon Wednesday with wind chills as low as 15 below zero.

The National Weather Service said, "Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind
chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

"Even after snow and freezing drizzle have ended, icy hazardous travel is expected today and tonight, especially on untreated roads. Black ice and snow covered roads will create dangerous travel conditions, especially for any untreated roads.

"Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

"Re-freezing of untreated roads and surfaces will be expected tonight as temperatures plummet to near zero.

"With increasing sunshine Wednesday, minor snow melt will be possible in the afternoon. Re-freezing of untreated roads and surfaces will be possible once again Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with overnight temperatures in the lower teens to single
digits.

"Another round of snow and wintry mix is expected Thursday night and Friday. Very cold temperatures are likely again Friday night through the weekend with lows in the single digits and below zero wind chills."


Latest Headlines
County Schools Off On Wednesday; County Commission Cancels Meeting
  • Breaking News
  • 1/16/2024
Chattanooga To Get Dangerously Low Temps; Another Round Of Wintry Mix
  • Breaking News
  • 1/16/2024
Cleveland State Men Win At Jackson State
  • Sports
  • 1/16/2024
Jackson State Wins 73-59 Over Cleveland State
  • Sports
  • 1/16/2024
Weather Related Road Closures Announced
  • Breaking News
  • 1/16/2024
PHOTOS: Chattanooga Snow By Shelia Harding Cannon
  • Breaking News
  • 1/16/2024
Breaking News
County Schools Off On Wednesday; County Commission Cancels Meeting
  • 1/16/2024

Hamilton County Schools will be closed on Wednesday due to hazardous road conditions. School Age Child Care will be closed. All school activities are cancelled. Twelve-month employees will ... more

Weather Related Road Closures Announced
  • 1/16/2024

The City of Chattanooga reports the following locations are closed or have limited access. Hamill Road between Gann Store Road and Fairview Road is closed due to icy conditions. Officials ... more

PHOTOS: Chattanooga Snow By Shelia Harding Cannon
  • 1/16/2024

more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Suspicious Man Parked In Car Is Talking To A Girl On The Phone; Man Thinks Ex-Girlfriend Put AirTag On His Car
  • 1/16/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/16/2024
Chattanooga Zoo To Be Closed Tuesday
  • 1/15/2024
Weather Affects Garbage Collection
  • 1/15/2024
VIDEO: Sledding In Soddy Daisy With Meatloaf The Mini And Haley Perry
  • 1/15/2024
Opinion
Thank You, County Mayor Wamp, For Not Diving Head First Into The Pond
  • 1/14/2024
Why I Voted No For The New Stadium - And Response
  • 1/15/2024
Your Vote Is Meaningless
  • 1/13/2024
Will Weston Wamp Choose Progress Or Pettiness? - And Response (4)
  • 1/13/2024
Profiles of Valor: MSgt William Crawford - Life Lessons In leadership From A Humble Janitor.
Profiles of Valor: MSgt William Crawford - Life Lessons In leadership From A Humble Janitor.
  • 1/13/2024
Sports
Paul Payne: This Year Will Feature Next Chapter In Continued Transformation At McLemore
Paul Payne: This Year Will Feature Next Chapter In Continued Transformation At McLemore
  • 1/15/2024
Dan Fleser: Dalton Knecht Thrives On The Road
Dan Fleser: Dalton Knecht Thrives On The Road
  • 1/15/2024
Lady Vols Fall At Texas A&M, 71-56
Lady Vols Fall At Texas A&M, 71-56
  • 1/15/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 1/30/2024
Cleveland State Men Win At Jackson State
  • 1/16/2024
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Diary Of An Ice Storm
Life With Ferris: Diary Of An Ice Storm
  • 1/15/2024
Urban League To Host Annual MLK Day Youth Leadership Symposium
  • 1/12/2024
Jerry Summers: Religion And Eating
Jerry Summers: Religion And Eating
  • 1/15/2024
McKamey Closed Tuesday For Adoptions And Admissions
  • 1/16/2024
The Company Lab Has Inaugural Fundraising Golf Tournament May 20
  • 1/16/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Bach Choir And Orchestra Has Concert Sunday
Chattanooga Bach Choir And Orchestra Has Concert Sunday
  • 1/16/2024
CSO Masterworks Concert Presenting Dvorak Symphony No. 6 Is Thursday
  • 1/12/2024
Best Of Grizzard: Wingandaprayer Airlines
Best Of Grizzard: Wingandaprayer Airlines
  • 1/16/2024
Lee’s Wei To Present Piano Recital
Lee’s Wei To Present Piano Recital
  • 1/12/2024
Musicians, Speakers To Come Together For “O King” Jan. 25
Musicians, Speakers To Come Together For “O King” Jan. 25
  • 1/12/2024
Opinion
Thank You, County Mayor Wamp, For Not Diving Head First Into The Pond
  • 1/14/2024
Why I Voted No For The New Stadium - And Response
  • 1/15/2024
Your Vote Is Meaningless
  • 1/13/2024
Dining
Cherry Street Brewing Closing This Weekend
  • 1/15/2024
The Lookout Mountain Club Unveils Transformation Of Fairyland Clubhouse Dining Room
  • 1/12/2024
Gondolier Pizza On Lee Highway Has New Owners
  • 1/4/2024
Business/Government
Judge Justin Angel Named Chairman Of Statewide Committee
Judge Justin Angel Named Chairman Of Statewide Committee
  • 1/15/2024
Gas Prices Rise 11.3 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 1/15/2024
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 1/14/2024
Real Estate
County Commission To Vote Next Wednesday On 2 Large Soddy Daisy Residential Projects
  • 1/10/2024
Kadi Brown: Igniting Positivity In Others In 2024
Kadi Brown: Igniting Positivity In Others In 2024
  • 1/10/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 4-10
  • 1/11/2024
Student Scene
Advanced Spanish Learners Thrive In Baylor Accelerated Middle School Course
  • 1/15/2024
McCallie Welcomed Neal Powless As 2024 MLK Day Speaker
  • 1/15/2024
Chattanooga Music Club Scholarship Auditions Set For March 17
  • 1/13/2024
Living Well
Winter Weather Impacting Local Blood Supply
  • 1/15/2024
Community Foundation Of Greater Chattanooga Promotes Robin Posey To Senior Director Of Philanthropic Research
Community Foundation Of Greater Chattanooga Promotes Robin Posey To Senior Director Of Philanthropic Research
  • 1/12/2024
Forest Bathing
  • 1/11/2024
Memories
South Pittsburg Historical Society Observes Black History Month With Feb. 6 Program
South Pittsburg Historical Society Observes Black History Month With Feb. 6 Program
  • 1/15/2024
Properties Considered For National Register Of Historic Places
  • 1/11/2024
Politics Of Yellow Fever Exhibition Opens At Library Jan. 9
  • 1/9/2024
Outdoors
TWRA Commission Starts 2024 Meeting Schedule In Dyersburg
  • 1/12/2024
Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest Open Now And An Update on 2024 Trout Stocking
Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest Open Now And An Update on 2024 Trout Stocking
  • 1/10/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: One More Sit
White Oak Mountain Ranger: One More Sit
  • 1/8/2024
Travel
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Chamber Of Commerce Vice President Sybil Topil
  • 1/15/2024
General Jackson Showboat Offers Valentine's Day Cruise
  • 1/16/2024
Giant-Screen Arctic Adventure, Peppy Penguins Offer Welcome Respite During Coming Cold Snap
  • 1/12/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: God Wants To Give Us Our Heart's Desires
Bob Tamasy: God Wants To Give Us Our Heart's Desires
  • 1/15/2024
"Men's Health" Is Focus At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church's Men's Breakfast Jan. 20
"Men's Health" Is Focus At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church's Men's Breakfast Jan. 20
  • 1/11/2024
"Getting Back On Track" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 1/12/2024
Obituaries
Charles R. Martin, Jr.
Charles R. Martin, Jr.
  • 1/16/2024
Anita Marie Menifee
Anita Marie Menifee
  • 1/16/2024
Walter Ford
  • 1/16/2024
Area Obituaries
Sliger, Mamie Kyker (Athens)
  • 1/16/2024
Riggs, Jerry L. (Athens)
Riggs, Jerry L. (Athens)
  • 1/16/2024
Huff, Nancy Ann (Cleveland)
Huff, Nancy Ann (Cleveland)
  • 1/16/2024