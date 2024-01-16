County Schools Off On Wednesday; County Commission Cancels Meeting

Hamilton County Schools will be closed on Wednesday due to hazardous road conditions.

School Age Child Care will be closed. All school activities are cancelled.

Twelve-month employees will use their discretion and report on a two-hour delay. If unable to safely report to work, contact your supervisor for more information.

Due to inclement weather, County Commission Chairman Jeff Eversole has postponed the Wednesday Hamilton County Board of Commissioners’ regular Commission meeting.

It will canceled to Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 9:30 a.m.

The meeting will take place at the Courthouse, Room 402, 625 Georgia Ave. Board of Commissioners may meet prior to the meeting at 8:30 a.m. and/or immediately following the regular meeting.