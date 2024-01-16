County School Board Members Place Gateway School, Clifton Hills Elementary At Top Of Priority List

County School Board members, in individual surveys, agree that the new Gateway School and a new Clifton Hills Elementary should be the top priorities in new school construction and renovation.

In third place was a new elementary school for students at Alpine Crest, Rivermont and Dupont Schools.

Next was moving Dalewood Middle School to the Brainerd High campus and then a new Soddy Daisy Middle School. A new school for Soddy Daisy Middle at its current site was preferred by board members over the option of combining the school with Soddy Daisy High School.

Lower on the priority list were an addition at Thrasher Elementary on Signal Mountain and renovating the former Cigna headquarters directly across from East Brainerd Elementary as an addition to that school.

The school board is to take action on the list on Thursday night, then will forward the preferences to the County Commission.

The county is expected to issue a large amount of bonds for the school construction.

A final location has not yet been determined for the merger of the three elementary schools. It was earlier recommended that the new school go on the Dupont campus on Hixson Pike. Red Bank officials have called for the school to be built there, saying otherwise there will not be an elementary within the Red Bank limits. Red Bank Elementary is just across the line in Chattanooga.