State Offices Closed Throughout Tennessee On Wednesday Due To Icy Conditions

  • Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Due to continued hazardous weather and travel conditions across Tennessee, including snow and ice, Governor Bill Lee has closed state offices on Wednesday.

State services offered online will remain available and state employees will continue to utilize work from home capabilities where possible.

Officials said, "The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)  continues to strongly urge motorists to limit travel. TDOT and local road crews are working around the clock to ensure roads are passable; please don’t crowd the plows and never pass them. We want all motorists and our crews to remain safe."

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is monitoring extremely cold temperatures that are not expected to reach above freezing until at least Thursday.

Due to increased demand on the power system, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has asked customers to reduce electric power use as much as possible without sacrificing safety between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. CST on Wednesday.

Tennesseans are urged to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel on Wednesday.

Conditions Worsening On Icy Ochs Highway; Multiple Wrecks On I-24 Through Chattanooga As Temps Plunge
Cleveland, Baylor Still Lead Tennessee Wrestling Poll
Knecht Still On Fire; His 39 Points Lead Vols Past Gators
County School Board Members Place Gateway School, Clifton Hills Elementary At Top Of Priority List
Medical Center Closures And Delays For Wednesday
Medical Center Closures And Delays For Wednesday
  • 1/16/2024

Erlanger Medical Center announced these closures and delays for Wednesday: Closed - Erlanger Cardiology – Dayton, Cleveland, Sequatchie (all patients being rescheduled at other locations) ... more

County Schools Off On Wednesday; County Commission Cancels Meeting; Other Closings Announced
  • 1/16/2024

Hamilton County Schools will be closed on Wednesday due to hazardous road conditions. School Age Child Care will be closed. All school activities are cancelled. Twelve-month employees will ... more

Chattanooga To Get Dangerously Low Temps; Another Round Of Wintry Mix
  • 1/16/2024
Weather Related Road Closures Announced
  • 1/16/2024
PHOTOS: Chattanooga Snow By Shelia Harding Cannon
  • 1/16/2024
Police Blotter: Suspicious Man Parked In Car Is Talking To A Girl On The Phone; Man Thinks Ex-Girlfriend Put AirTag On His Car
  • 1/16/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/16/2024
Thank You, County Mayor Wamp, For Not Diving Head First Into The Pond
  • 1/14/2024
Casting Stones
  • 1/16/2024
The New Stadium Makes Sense, Do The Math
  • 1/16/2024
Why I Voted No For The New Stadium - And Response
  • 1/15/2024
Your Vote Is Meaningless
  • 1/13/2024
Knecht Still On Fire; His 39 Points Lead Vols Past Gators
Paul Payne: This Year Will Feature Next Chapter In Continued Transformation At McLemore
Dan Fleser: Dalton Knecht Thrives On The Road
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 1/30/2024
Cleveland State Men Win At Jackson State
  • 1/16/2024
James Odgen Speaks At Moccasin Bend DAR Meeting
  • 1/16/2024
The Company Lab Has Inaugural Fundraising Golf Tournament May 20
  • 1/16/2024
Jerry Summers: Religion And Eating
McKamey Closed Tuesday For Adoptions And Admissions
  • 1/16/2024
Life With Ferris: Diary Of An Ice Storm
Chattanooga Bach Choir And Orchestra Has Concert Sunday
CSO Masterworks Concert Presenting Dvorak Symphony No. 6 Is Thursday
  • 1/12/2024
Best Of Grizzard: Wingandaprayer Airlines
Lee’s Wei To Present Piano Recital
Musicians, Speakers To Come Together For “O King” Jan. 25
Thank You, County Mayor Wamp, For Not Diving Head First Into The Pond
  • 1/14/2024
Casting Stones
  • 1/16/2024
The New Stadium Makes Sense, Do The Math
  • 1/16/2024
Cherry Street Brewing Closing This Weekend
  • 1/15/2024
The Lookout Mountain Club Unveils Transformation Of Fairyland Clubhouse Dining Room
  • 1/12/2024
Gondolier Pizza On Lee Highway Has New Owners
  • 1/4/2024
Urban League Hosts Youth-Focused Virtual MLK Day Symposium, Adds Additional Workshop
  • 1/16/2024
Georgia Department Of Labor Receives “Model Agency Award” For HR Excellence
Vehicle Hits Utility Pole - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 1/16/2024
County Commission To Vote Next Wednesday On 2 Large Soddy Daisy Residential Projects
  • 1/10/2024
Kadi Brown: Igniting Positivity In Others In 2024
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 4-10
  • 1/11/2024
Advanced Spanish Learners Thrive In Baylor Accelerated Middle School Course
  • 1/15/2024
Rep. Greg Martin Announces Series Of Informational Video Calls With Students
  • 1/16/2024
McCallie Completes 7th Year Of Tornado Term
  • 1/15/2024
Welcome Home Of Chattanooga Invites Community To Engage In Advance Care Planning
  • 1/16/2024
Winter Weather Impacting Local Blood Supply
  • 1/15/2024
Community Foundation Of Greater Chattanooga Promotes Robin Posey To Senior Director Of Philanthropic Research
South Pittsburg Historical Society Observes Black History Month With Feb. 6 Program
Properties Considered For National Register Of Historic Places
  • 1/11/2024
Politics Of Yellow Fever Exhibition Opens At Library Jan. 9
  • 1/9/2024
TWRA Commission Starts 2024 Meeting Schedule In Dyersburg
  • 1/12/2024
Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest Open Now And An Update on 2024 Trout Stocking
White Oak Mountain Ranger: One More Sit
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Chamber Of Commerce Vice President Sybil Topil
  • 1/15/2024
General Jackson Showboat Offers Valentine's Day Cruise
  • 1/16/2024
Giant-Screen Arctic Adventure, Peppy Penguins Offer Welcome Respite During Coming Cold Snap
  • 1/12/2024
Bob Tamasy: God Wants To Give Us Our Heart's Desires
"Men's Health" Is Focus At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church's Men's Breakfast Jan. 20
"Getting Back On Track" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 1/12/2024
Percy Lee Ricks, Sr.
Jerry D. Hatcher
Emma Jean Broadnax
Area Obituaries
Sliger, Mamie Kyker (Athens)
  • 1/16/2024
Riggs, Jerry L. (Athens)
Huff, Nancy Ann (Cleveland)
