Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BREEDLOVE, BRANDON WADE

1003 LANGE E CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)



CARMICHAEL, JOHN THOMAS ROBERT DAVID

727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CARVER, NATHAN RYAN

104 BEVERLY DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CRAWL, MARLON GERARD

1659 HAMLET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING



HICKS, RANDALL BARRY

3821 LONGVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 70 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



JACKSON, KELVIN

927 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033204

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



JACOBS, JACQUEZ KEYUNTA

2214 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LESLIE, EFREM ZIMBLIST

404 TUNNEL BLVD J4 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



O BERRY, MICHAEL SHANE

HOMLESS NASHVILLE, 31639

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



OATES, TODD RYAN

20 MASON DR APT 1017 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING

1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PRICE, PHILLIP GLENN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE

1916 S HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046107

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



TICE, IAN MICHAEL

109 OLD BIRDS MILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

