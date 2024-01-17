Latest Headlines

  • Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BREEDLOVE, BRANDON WADE
1003 LANGE E CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

CARMICHAEL, JOHN THOMAS ROBERT DAVID
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CARVER, NATHAN RYAN
104 BEVERLY DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRAWL, MARLON GERARD
1659 HAMLET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

HICKS, RANDALL BARRY
3821 LONGVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

JACKSON, KELVIN
927 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033204
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

JACOBS, JACQUEZ KEYUNTA
2214 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LESLIE, EFREM ZIMBLIST
404 TUNNEL BLVD J4 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

O BERRY, MICHAEL SHANE
HOMLESS NASHVILLE, 31639
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

OATES, TODD RYAN
20 MASON DR APT 1017 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING
1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRICE, PHILLIP GLENN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE
1916 S HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046107
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TICE, IAN MICHAEL
109 OLD BIRDS MILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

