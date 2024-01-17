Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BREEDLOVE, BRANDON WADE
1003 LANGE E CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
CARMICHAEL, JOHN THOMAS ROBERT DAVID
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CARVER, NATHAN RYAN
104 BEVERLY DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRAWL, MARLON GERARD
1659 HAMLET DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
HICKS, RANDALL BARRY
3821 LONGVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
JACKSON, KELVIN
927 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033204
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
JACOBS, JACQUEZ KEYUNTA
2214 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LESLIE, EFREM ZIMBLIST
404 TUNNEL BLVD J4 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
O BERRY, MICHAEL SHANE
HOMLESS NASHVILLE, 31639
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
OATES, TODD RYAN
20 MASON DR APT 1017 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING
1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRICE, PHILLIP GLENN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE
1916 S HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374046107
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TICE, IAN MICHAEL
109 OLD BIRDS MILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
Here are the mug shots:
|BREEDLOVE, BRANDON WADE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/20/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
|
|CARMICHAEL, JOHN THOMAS ROBERT DAVID
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 07/30/1969
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CARVER, NATHAN RYAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/31/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CRAWL, MARLON GERARD
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/31/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TEXTING WHILE DRIVING
|
|DAWSON, JOSHUA EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|FAVORS, GERMAINE VESTAL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/12/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA FO
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
|
|HICKS, RANDALL BARRY
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 07/31/1953
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|JACKSON, KELVIN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/19/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|JONES, RICHARD THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 08/04/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2024
Charge(s):
|
|LESLIE, EFREM ZIMBLIST
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 07/18/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|O BERRY, MICHAEL SHANE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/14/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|OATES, TODD RYAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/12/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PRICE, PHILLIP GLENN
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 01/01/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|TAYLOR, KRISTY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 08/07/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WILLIAMS, THOMAS TERRELL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/18/1995
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/16/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY)
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSS OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF A FELONY
- MANUFACTORING/DEL/SELLING/ POSS.CONT.SUB-DRUG/NARC
|