Election Panel Approves March 5 Slate Including County School Board, Judge Contests

The Hamilton County Election Commission voted on Wednesday morning to approve the ballot for the March 5 Presidential Preference Primary and the County Primary elections.

Local candidates unopposed include Ken Smith for County Commission District 3, Criminal Court Judge Amanda Dunn for Division II and Assessor Marty Haynes.

For Circuit Court judge Division III to replace Marie Williams, attorney Kisha Cheeks qualified as a Democrat and Judge Alex McVeagh and attorney Michele Coffman as Republicans.

Qualified for ballot:





Circuit Court Judge Division III:

Republican Michele Coffman

Republican Alex McVeagh

Democrat Kisha L. Cheeks





Criminal Court Judge Division II:

Republican Amanda Dunn

No Democratic candidate





Assessor of Property:

Republican Marty Haynes

No Democratic candidate





County Commission District 3:

Republican Ken Smith

No Democratic candidate

The Democratic candidates listed for Hamilton County School Board are:

District 1- Tammy Barnes

District 2- No candidate qualified

District 4- Jackie Anderson-Thomas, Missy Crutchfield

District 7- No candidate qualified

District 10- Angie Stone Jackson

District 11- Jill Black

The Republican candidates listed for Hamilton County School Board are:

District 1- Steve Slater

District 2- Ben Daugherty

District 4- No candidate qualified

District 7- Ed Garcia, Jodi Schaffer

District 10- Felice Hadden

District 11- Sherrie Guinn Ford

No candidates for Lookout Mountain Elementary School board are listed on the primary ballot. Mr. Allen said the three candidates have registered as independents and will be listed on the general election ballot in August: Julie G Fisher, Karen C. Welborn, James T. Williams.

Poling Locations Approved

The election commission voted to approve polling locations for early voting Wednesday, Feb. 14, through Tuesday, Feb. 27:

Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brainerd Chris L. Ramsey Sr. Community Center

Hixson Community Center

Collegedale Commons (Chestnut Hall)

Snow Hill Fire Training Center

Soddy Daisy Community Center

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hamilton County Election Commission