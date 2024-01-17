Latest Headlines

March 5 Ballot In Hamilton County Includes Familiar Trump, Biden Choices

  • Wednesday, January 17, 2024
  • Hannah Campbell

Donald Trump’s name appears on the March 5 ballot in Hamilton County because, Commission Administrator Scott Allen said, there have been no challenges in Tennessee against him citing the insurrection clause listed in the 14th Amendment.

Joe Biden is the sole presidential candidate listed on the Democratic Primary ballot.

Mr. Allen said that Democratic presidential primary candidate Dean Phillips’s nominating petition was “a few signatures short” of the required 2,500 that would have put him on the state ballot. A statement from the Secretary of State specified that each county’s election commission reviews Mr. Phillips’s petition to determine if it meets the threshold.

But some of the Republican primary candidates listed on the ballot have since dropped out of the race. The ballot lists:

Ryan Binkley

Doug Burgum

Chris Christie

Ron DeSantis

Nikki Haley

Asa Hutchinson

Vivek Ramaswamy

David Stuckenberg

Donald J. Trump

