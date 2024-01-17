UTC Resuming Normal Operating Schedule Thursday

UTC will be open on Thursday with a normal operating schedule.Students who are unable to return to campus safely due to their local conditions should inform the faculty members teaching their classes as soon as possible and seek reasonable accommodations. Students will be expected to complete all work within the limits set by the faculty member.Faculty members who are unable to return to campus safely due to their local conditions should work with their Department Head/School Director as described by the UTC Faculty Handbook.Staff members who are unable to return to campus safely due to their local conditions should contact their supervisor.