County General Government To Open At 10 AM Thursday; Courts On Regular Schedule

Hamilton County General Government will be operating on a delayed start and opening at 10 a.m. on Thursday due to inclement winter weather.

County officials said, "County employees who are unable to commute to work due to unsafe driving conditions in certain parts of the county will not be required to come into the office and will have the option to work remotely. This reduced employee staffing may cause change in the level of service provided at some county government entities. Please contact these entities directly to confirm if they are operating.

"We are working to get Hamilton County open and operating to the best of our ability as we navigate the aftermath of harsh and unsafe weather conditions. With the understanding that this may affect the level of great work that county departments do every day, we will be working with reduced staff and ask for the community’s patience with those who are able to safely make it to the office."

The Bradley County Courthouse and all county government offices will delay opening until 10 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Hamilton County General Sessions Courts, Criminal and Civil, and Clerk's Offices are open on Thursday.