Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ANTHONY, BLAKE LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/31/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION BAKER, JOHNNY LEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 05/17/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE BAKER, LANCE RICARDO

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/03/1989

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLAYLOCK, MICHAEL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/24/1984

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM

THEFT OF PROPERTY BRANUM, PHILLIP THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/12/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO (ATTEMPT)

BURGLARY OF AUTO

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST BREWER, WENDY LEE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/04/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BRIGHT, SANDRA KAY

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/09/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS COLVIN, MONTEZ JUWUAN

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/30/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT UNLAWFUL POSS. OF COOK, TONY PATTON

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/26/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR COOPER, ALLEN BERNARD

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/18/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

COUILLARD, AMANDA CECILE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/12/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DANSBY, QUASHAYLA LATRICE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/20/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT DAVIS, HENRY CLAYTELL

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/03/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT / FIRING INTO OCCUPIED HABIT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ETHERIDGE, CANDACE DIANE

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/18/1969

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY FORD, MICHAEL TYRONE

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/12/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARRETT, CORDARIUS DEMETRIUS

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 03/09/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE GETER, MARQUELL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/30/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY GODSEY, JAMES WILLARD

Age at Arrest: 80

Date of Birth: 12/06/1943

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

HARASSMENT GREENLEE, JORDAN NORRIS

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/11/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (FULTON COUNTY) HAGGARD, LATAVIA ASHA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/05/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1,000

THEFT OVER $1,000

FORGERY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY +5000

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

HARRIS, RONALD DEVAUGHN

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 10/22/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOOK, AARON M

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 06/25/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY HOOPER, JEFFERY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 12/31/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

NON SUPPORT PAYMENT

NON SUPPORT PAYMENT HOUSTON, FALANDER LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/05/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JONES, KEVION DANTE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/08/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S JONES, RICHARD THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 08/04/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR LEDBETTER, AMY HEATHER

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/02/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO. GA) LEE, JERRY MATTHEW

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/21/1981

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE LONG, TONY MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 09/18/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOWE, KACY KRISTINA

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/25/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHP

VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONSPIRACY TO TAMPER WITH E

MATTHEWS, OZZER WOODROW

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 08/02/1963

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 09/20/2001

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY PALMER, BOBBY DARRELL

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 09/14/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PARKS, DEKESHA SHEKELLE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/02/1994

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REINERT, RIDGE F

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/22/1994

Arresting Agency: Airport Police



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT ROBERSON, ELLIS ALFONSO

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 04/24/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED SMITH, JONATHAN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/21/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA SNOW, DESIREE BRISHAY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/10/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY STERLING, KENNETH MELVIN

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 02/27/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA STEWART, DEBBIE MARCELLA

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 04/08/1964

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPEEDING

STONECIPHER, AMBER LYNN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/13/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATE FALSE REPORT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION L

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION) TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/14/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT WILLBANKS, DESTINY TAYLOR

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/31/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY



