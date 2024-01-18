Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ANTHONY, BLAKE LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/31/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
|BAKER, JOHNNY LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/17/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|BAKER, LANCE RICARDO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|BLAYLOCK, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/24/1984
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|BRANUM, PHILLIP THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/12/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY OF AUTO (ATTEMPT)
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
- POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RESISTING ARREST
|BREWER, WENDY LEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/04/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|BRIGHT, SANDRA KAY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/09/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|COLVIN, MONTEZ JUWUAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/30/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT UNLAWFUL POSS. OF
|COOK, TONY PATTON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/26/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|COOPER, ALLEN BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/18/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|COUILLARD, AMANDA CECILE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/12/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|DANSBY, QUASHAYLA LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/20/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
|DAVIS, HENRY CLAYTELL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/03/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT / FIRING INTO OCCUPIED HABIT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|ETHERIDGE, CANDACE DIANE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/18/1969
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
|FORD, MICHAEL TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/12/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|GARRETT, CORDARIUS DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/09/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|GETER, MARQUELL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/30/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
|GODSEY, JAMES WILLARD
Age at Arrest: 80
Date of Birth: 12/06/1943
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- HARASSMENT
|GREENLEE, JORDAN NORRIS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/11/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
|HAGGARD, LATAVIA ASHA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1,000
- THEFT OVER $1,000
- FORGERY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY +5000
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
|HARRIS, RONALD DEVAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 10/22/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|HOOK, AARON M
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/25/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
- DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
|HOOPER, JEFFERY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/31/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- NON SUPPORT PAYMENT
- NON SUPPORT PAYMENT
|HOUSTON, FALANDER LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/05/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
|JONES, KEVION DANTE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/08/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|JONES, RICHARD THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 08/04/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
|LEDBETTER, AMY HEATHER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/02/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO. GA)
|LEE, JERRY MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|LONG, TONY MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/18/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|LOWE, KACY KRISTINA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/25/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHP
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONSPIRACY TO TAMPER WITH E
|MATTHEWS, OZZER WOODROW
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/02/1963
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|MCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/20/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
|PALMER, BOBBY DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/14/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
- (VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|PARKS, DEKESHA SHEKELLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|REINERT, RIDGE F
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Airport Police
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|ROBERSON, ELLIS ALFONSO
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/24/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
|SMITH, JONATHAN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|SNOW, DESIREE BRISHAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
|STERLING, KENNETH MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/27/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|STEWART, DEBBIE MARCELLA
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 04/08/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SPEEDING
|STONECIPHER, AMBER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/13/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATE FALSE REPORT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
- VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION L
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION)
|TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|WILLBANKS, DESTINY TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/31/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
