Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Thursday, January 18, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, JOHNNY LEE 
1417 ST THOMAS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

BAKER, LANCE RICARDO 
10070 CENTRAL DR UNIT A OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLAYLOCK, MICHAEL LEBRON 
9060 DAISY DALLAAAS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VANDALISM
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BRANUM, PHILLIP THOMAS 
11379 RAILROAD ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY OF AUTO (ATTEMPT)
BURGLARY OF AUTO
POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST

BREWER, WENDY LEE 
8514 MAPLEWOOD TRL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BRIGHT, SANDRA KAY 
8433 SPRING FIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

COLVIN, MONTEZ JUWUAN 
4509 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT UNLAWFUL POSS.

OF

COOK, TONY PATTON 
3675 HURRICANE RD ROCKY FACE, 30740 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

COOPER, ALLEN BERNARD 
4522 SHERRY LN HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

COUILLARD, AMANDA CECILE 
6721 BIG RIDGE RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DANSBY, QUASHAYLA LATRICE 
176 COLONY CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

DAVIS, HENRY CLAYTELL 
835 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT / FIRING INTO OCCUPIED HABIT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DAWSON, JOSHUA EUGENE 
159 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051829 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ETHERIDGE, CANDACE DIANE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: 
THEFT OF PROPERTY

FAVORS, GERMAINE VESTAL 
1911 S WATKINS HIXSON, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF MARIHUANA FO
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR

FORD, MICHAEL TYRONE 
1713 RUBIO STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GARRETT, CORDARIUS DEMETRIUS 
2010 EMMA KATE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062651 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

GODSEY, JAMES WILLARD 
366 CLASSIC DR SODDY DAISEY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 80 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
HARASSMENT

GREENLEE, JORDAN NORRIS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (FULTON COUNTY)

HAGGARD, LATAVIA ASHA 
3704 WEST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101387 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1,000
THEFT OVER $1,000
FORGERY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY +5000
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

HARRIS, RONALD DEVAUGHN 
111 LAWN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOOK, AARON M 
7417 DAVIS MILL CIR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

HOUSTON, FALANDER LAMAR 
4532 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JONES, RICHARD THOMAS 
8906 PEACH STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

LEE, JERRY MATTHEW 
1008 HOLLAND JOHNSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

LONG, TONY MAURICE 
1156 BRONCO RD LA FAYETTE, 307284315 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOWE, KACY KRISTINA 
3445 DUHRAM STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHP
VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONSPIRACY TO TAMPER WITH E

MATTHEWS, OZZER WOODROW 
340 WITHEROW ROAD MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE 
4805 ALPINE DRIVE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

PALMER, BOBBY DARRELL 
868 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374064140 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

PARKS, DEKESHA SHEKELLE 
215 WEST PEACH ST APT A ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REINERT, RIDGE F 
410 KEY ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Airport Police
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SMITH, JONATHAN EDWARD 
911 KENNY WAY Hixson, 373431311 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SNOW, DESIREE BRISHAY 
3911 ALLGOOD CT CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

STERLING, KENNETH MELVIN 
400 MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STEWART, DEBBIE MARCELLA 
3705 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SPEEDING

STONECIPHER, AMBER LYNN 
207 SPEARS AVE CHATTTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATE FALSE REPORT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION L
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION)

TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD 
8221 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE HOMLESS OOLTEWAH, 373639098 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WILLBANKS, DESTINY TAYLOR 
2108 CHESTNUT ST APT 429 CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILLIAMS, THOMAS TERRELL 
1004 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
THEFT OF PROPERTY (POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY)
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF A FELONY
MANUFACTORING/DEL/SELLING/ POSS.CONT.SUB-DRUG/NARCOTICS

Here are the mug shots:

ANTHONY, BLAKE LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/31/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BAKER, JOHNNY LEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 05/17/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
BAKER, LANCE RICARDO
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLAYLOCK, MICHAEL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/24/1984
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BRANUM, PHILLIP THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/12/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO (ATTEMPT)
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
  • POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • RESISTING ARREST
BREWER, WENDY LEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/04/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BRIGHT, SANDRA KAY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/09/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
COLVIN, MONTEZ JUWUAN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/30/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT UNLAWFUL POSS. OF
COOK, TONY PATTON
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/26/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
COOPER, ALLEN BERNARD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/18/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COUILLARD, AMANDA CECILE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/12/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DANSBY, QUASHAYLA LATRICE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/20/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
DAVIS, HENRY CLAYTELL
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/03/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT / FIRING INTO OCCUPIED HABIT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ETHERIDGE, CANDACE DIANE
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/18/1969
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
FORD, MICHAEL TYRONE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 11/12/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARRETT, CORDARIUS DEMETRIUS
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/09/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
GETER, MARQUELL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/30/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • (VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY
GODSEY, JAMES WILLARD
Age at Arrest: 80
Date of Birth: 12/06/1943
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • HARASSMENT
GREENLEE, JORDAN NORRIS
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/11/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (FULTON COUNTY)
HAGGARD, LATAVIA ASHA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/05/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1,000
  • THEFT OVER $1,000
  • FORGERY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY +5000
  • CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
HARRIS, RONALD DEVAUGHN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 10/22/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOOK, AARON M
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/25/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
HOOPER, JEFFERY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 12/31/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • NON SUPPORT PAYMENT
  • NON SUPPORT PAYMENT
HOUSTON, FALANDER LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/05/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JONES, KEVION DANTE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 02/08/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
JONES, RICHARD THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 08/04/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
LEDBETTER, AMY HEATHER
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/02/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO. GA)
LEE, JERRY MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/21/1981
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
LONG, TONY MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 09/18/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOWE, KACY KRISTINA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 10/25/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (SIMPLE POSSESSION OF METHP
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION CONSPIRACY TO TAMPER WITH E
MATTHEWS, OZZER WOODROW
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/02/1963
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 09/20/2001
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY
PALMER, BOBBY DARRELL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/14/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • (VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PARKS, DEKESHA SHEKELLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/02/1994
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REINERT, RIDGE F
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/22/1994
Arresting Agency: Airport Police

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ROBERSON, ELLIS ALFONSO
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 04/24/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED
SMITH, JONATHAN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/21/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SNOW, DESIREE BRISHAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
STERLING, KENNETH MELVIN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/27/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STEWART, DEBBIE MARCELLA
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 04/08/1964
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SPEEDING
STONECIPHER, AMBER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/13/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATE FALSE REPORT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION( POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION L
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICEN
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION)
TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILLBANKS, DESTINY TAYLOR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/31/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/17/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY





