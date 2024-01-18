Blood Assurance Asks Delay In Elective Surgeries Until Next Wednesday Due To Low Blood Supply

Due to a significant decrease in blood donations related to the weather, and an increase in emergency use from several massive blood transfusions over the last 24 hours, Blood Assurance is recommending to more than 70 hospitals around the region to hold off on elective surgeries until at least next Wednesday.

Officials said this will allow time for Blood Assurance to rebuild its inventory.

As of Thursday afternoon, the blood center had less than a half-day supply of most blood types on its shelves, including O-negative, and O-positive, the two types most utilized for transfusions.

Blood Assurance is pleading with members of the community to donate blood or platelets as soon as they feel it is safe to travel to a donation center or mobile blood drive. Potential donors should monitor www.bloodassurance.org, and the blood bank’s social media channels for updates on closures and delays. Many donation centers normally closed on weekends, will be open this Saturday and Sunday to collect additional units.

Officials said, “It’s important to note that this is the community’s blood supply. Blood Assurance is the steward of the blood units. It’s up to the public to make sure we can provide an adequate supply to hospitals treating patients with traumatic injuries and debilitating illnesses. We need you now more than ever.”