  • Friday, January 19, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, EDWARD LEBRON 
6515 DOGWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 69 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER

ANTHONY, BLAKE LEWIS 
8 STONE CREST DR RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BABB, CHARLES C 
4606 DILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BAKER, JEFFERY KEITH 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BOWMAN, CHRISTY LEE 
755 EAST OLD LOVELADY RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROCK, ZACHARY DAKOTA 
11260 SOUTH OAK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: TVA
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURCH, DIAMOND 
404 TUNNEL BLVD APT A10 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

BYRD, DEONTA 
1929 MAPLE HILLS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374061570 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SPEEDING

DELAGARZA, ADAM DRAKE 
800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUGGAN, JOSEPH PATRICK 
903 NEVIN LN NW CLEVELAND, 373114150 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)
(VOP) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAULKENBERRY, ELIJAH X 
4573 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GETER, MARQUELL LEBRON 
843 SYLVIAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY

HAMPTON, COURTNEY D 
14706 STORMER RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HINTON, LATESHA Y 
4027 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HODGE, JONATHAN MICHAEL 
5850 RAGNAR DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER 
402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HOOPER, JEFFERY ALLEN 
11632 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
NON SUPPORT PAYMENT
NON SUPPORT PAYMENT

JAMES, ERIC DEONTA 
730 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041313 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JONES, KEVION DANTE 
4555 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

KELLEY, SAMANTHA ASHLEY 
3592 IDLEWILD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANDIN, CHRISTOPHER ADAM 
4313 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LEDBETTER, AMY HEATHER 
1788 MILL CREEK ROAD ROCKY FACE, 30740 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO. GA)

MCGUIRE, WHITNEY DASTONA 
1035 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: TVA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

MERRICKS, WILLIE SCOTT 
10941 WARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FELONY EVADING ARREST
FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MILLER, EMILY DANIELLE 
1540 AURORA AVE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT UNDER 1,000

NEERGAARD, JUSTIN CRAIG 
1001 SOUTH KELLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (METH)
THEFT OVER $1,000 (MOTOR VEHICLE)

PARSONS, CHARLES RAY JR 
513 WHITE OAK CIR HOMELESS KODAK, 37764 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RIPPER, STEPHANIE COLEEN 
184 NEELY RD WILDWOOD, 30757 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ROBERSON, ELLIS ALFONSO 
601 MAPLE STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIRED

SCOTT, DATAYVIAN RAKELL 
4826 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162236 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD 
8221 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 373639098 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TAYLOR, LADARIUS TRAMELL 
5358 HAISTEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TEDESCO, CLAUDIA NASRINE 
920 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374052804 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VAUGHN, HOPE JASMINE 
1073 CARL VAUGHN RD PIKEVILLE, 37367 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, TERRANCE LAVON 
127 GOODSON AVE. APT 12 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

WILLIS, HARVE RASHARD 
1506 SOUTHERNWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FELONY EVADING ARREST
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE

WORBINGTON-BURKS, DANIEL DESHO"N 
1267 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VOP) DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:
