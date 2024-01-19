Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDERSON, EDWARD LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 09/13/1954
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER
|
|BABB, CHARLES C
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 02/25/1967
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BAKER, JEFFERY KEITH
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/20/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BIRDSONG, CORDELLIUS LOVETT
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 11/21/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|BOWMAN, CHRISTY LEE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 07/18/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BROCK, ZACHARY DAKOTA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/25/1998
Arresting Agency: TVA
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|BURCH, DIAMOND
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/29/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
|
|BYRD, DEONTA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/06/1990
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|CANTRELL, JACOB PAUL
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 05/27/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAVIS, CONTRAVIS DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 04/24/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|DELAGARZA, ADAM DRAKE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/02/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DUGGAN, JOSEPH PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 07/09/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Charge(s):
- (VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)
- (VOP) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|FAULKENBERRY, ELIJAH X
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/27/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/11/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|GREEN, BENJAMIN JOESPH
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 08/29/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HAMPTON, COURTNEY D
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/20/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|HINTON, LATESHA Y
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 09/07/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|HODGE, JONATHAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/14/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
|
|HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/17/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JAMES, ERIC DEONTA
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/04/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|JUAREZ, EDELMIRA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/02/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|KELLEY, SAMANTHA ASHLEY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/09/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LANDIN, CHRISTOPHER ADAM
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/08/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|MCGUIRE, WHITNEY DASTONA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/06/2000
Arresting Agency: TVA
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|MERRICKS, WILLIE SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 05/02/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Charge(s):
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
- FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|MILLER, EMILY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/22/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|NEERGAARD, JUSTIN CRAIG
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 02/20/1984
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (METH)
- THEFT OVER $1,000 (MOTOR VEHICLE)
|
|PARSONS, CHARLES RAY JR
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 11/02/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|RAMIREZ GUERRERO, GERMAN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/02/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|RIPPER, STEPHANIE COLEEN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 07/09/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SCOTT, DATAYVIAN RAKELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/25/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|TAYLOR, LADARIUS TRAMELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 07/29/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TEDESCO, CLAUDIA NASRINE
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 11/25/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|VAUGHN, HOPE JASMINE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 09/27/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WALKER, TERRANCE LAVON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 09/15/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|WILLIS, HARVE RASHARD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/24/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Charge(s):
- FELONY EVADING ARREST
- STOP SIGN VIOLATION
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
- VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE
|
|WORBINGTON-BURKS, DANIEL DESHO"N
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/12/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024
Charge(s):
|