Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, EDWARD LEBRON

6515 DOGWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 69 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER



ANTHONY, BLAKE LEWIS

8 STONE CREST DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BABB, CHARLES C

4606 DILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BAKER, JEFFERY KEITH

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BOWMAN, CHRISTY LEE

755 EAST OLD LOVELADY RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROCK, ZACHARY DAKOTA

11260 SOUTH OAK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: TVA

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BURCH, DIAMOND

404 TUNNEL BLVD APT A10 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION



BYRD, DEONTA

1929 MAPLE HILLS WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374061570

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SPEEDING



DELAGARZA, ADAM DRAKE

800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DUGGAN, JOSEPH PATRICK

903 NEVIN LN NW CLEVELAND, 373114150

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)

(VOP) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



FAULKENBERRY, ELIJAH X

4573 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



GETER, MARQUELL LEBRON

843 SYLVIAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

(VOP) THEFT OF PROPERTY



HAMPTON, COURTNEY D

14706 STORMER RD SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HINTON, LATESHA Y

4027 KELLYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HODGE, JONATHAN MICHAEL

5850 RAGNAR DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION



HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER

402 W 40TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HOOPER, JEFFERY ALLEN

11632 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, EDWARD LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 09/13/1954

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROTECTION ORDER OR RESTRAINING ORDER BABB, CHARLES C

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 02/25/1967

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BAKER, JEFFERY KEITH

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/20/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BIRDSONG, CORDELLIUS LOVETT

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 11/21/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA) BOWMAN, CHRISTY LEE

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 07/18/1975

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROCK, ZACHARY DAKOTA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/25/1998

Arresting Agency: TVA



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY BURCH, DIAMOND

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 01/29/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION BYRD, DEONTA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/06/1990

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING CANTRELL, JACOB PAUL

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 05/27/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, CONTRAVIS DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 04/24/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DELAGARZA, ADAM DRAKE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/02/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DUGGAN, JOSEPH PATRICK

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/09/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Charge(s):

(VOP) POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)

(VOP) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA FAULKENBERRY, ELIJAH X

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/27/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/11/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

GREEN, BENJAMIN JOESPH

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 08/29/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION HAMPTON, COURTNEY D

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/20/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT HINTON, LATESHA Y

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/07/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY HODGE, JONATHAN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/14/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION HOLIDAY, JEROME ALEXANDER

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 05/17/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR JAMES, ERIC DEONTA

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/04/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JUAREZ, EDELMIRA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 02/02/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF IDENTITY KELLEY, SAMANTHA ASHLEY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/09/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANDIN, CHRISTOPHER ADAM

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 12/08/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MCGUIRE, WHITNEY DASTONA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/06/2000

Arresting Agency: TVA



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS MERRICKS, WILLIE SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 05/02/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Charge(s):

FELONY EVADING ARREST

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE MILLER, EMILY DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/22/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER 1,000 NEERGAARD, JUSTIN CRAIG

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 02/20/1984

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IV

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (METH)

THEFT OVER $1,000 (MOTOR VEHICLE) PARSONS, CHARLES RAY JR

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 11/02/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING RAMIREZ GUERRERO, GERMAN

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 01/02/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION RIPPER, STEPHANIE COLEEN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 07/09/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

SCOTT, DATAYVIAN RAKELL

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/25/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/14/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION TAYLOR, LADARIUS TRAMELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 07/29/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TEDESCO, CLAUDIA NASRINE

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 11/25/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

VAUGHN, HOPE JASMINE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 09/27/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WALKER, TERRANCE LAVON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 09/15/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT WILLIS, HARVE RASHARD

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/24/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Charge(s):

FELONY EVADING ARREST

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICE WORBINGTON-BURKS, DANIEL DESHO"N

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/12/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/18/2024

Charge(s):

(VOP) DOMESTIC ASSAULT

OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDNON SUPPORT PAYMENTNON SUPPORT PAYMENTJAMES, ERIC DEONTA730 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041313Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEJONES, KEVION DANTE4555 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SKELLEY, SAMANTHA ASHLEY3592 IDLEWILD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LANDIN, CHRISTOPHER ADAM4313 KEMP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTLEDBETTER, AMY HEATHER1788 MILL CREEK ROAD ROCKY FACE, 30740Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO. GA)MCGUIRE, WHITNEY DASTONA1035 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: TVAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSMERRICKS, WILLIE SCOTT10941 WARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFELONY EVADING ARRESTFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMILLER, EMILY DANIELLE1540 AURORA AVE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT UNDER 1,000NEERGAARD, JUSTIN CRAIG1001 SOUTH KELLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IVPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VIPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (METH)THEFT OVER $1,000 (MOTOR VEHICLE)PARSONS, CHARLES RAY JR513 WHITE OAK CIR HOMELESS KODAK, 37764Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRIPPER, STEPHANIE COLEEN184 NEELY RD WILDWOOD, 30757Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYROBERSON, ELLIS ALFONSO601 MAPLE STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATRAILER REGISTRATION REQUIREDSCOTT, DATAYVIAN RAKELL4826 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162236Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYTAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD8221 OLD CLEVELAND PIKE OOLTEWAH, 373639098Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONTAYLOR, LADARIUS TRAMELL5358 HAISTEN CT CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TEDESCO, CLAUDIA NASRINE920 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374052804Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VAUGHN, HOPE JASMINE1073 CARL VAUGHN RD PIKEVILLE, 37367Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALKER, TERRANCE LAVON127 GOODSON AVE. APT 12 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTWILLIS, HARVE RASHARD1506 SOUTHERNWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFELONY EVADING ARRESTSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONSPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON POLICEWORBINGTON-BURKS, DANIEL DESHO"N1267 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC Sheriff(VOP) DOMESTIC ASSAULT





