Error In School Board Facility Rankings Affects Final Priority List

County school officials said Friday there was an error in the school board facilities priority list that affected the rankings.
Shannon Moody, chief strategy officer, said, "Earlier today Mr. (Larry) Grohn informed us that he had made an error in his priority submission and asked us to update his selection. We have done so, and it did adjust the final priority ranking."
The new priority ranking can be seen below.
Gateway - 5.18
Clifton Hills and Soddy Daisy Middle School - 4.82
New Elementary Red Bank/Hixson - 4.64
Brained High/Dalewood 6-12 Site - 4.55
Thrasher School and Cigna - 2.00
The list is to be forwarded to the County Commission, which is expected to pass a large bond issue for school facility projects.
Officials said Mr. Grohn made a mistake when he turned in his first set of priorities. He ranked Soddy Daisy Middle School 6 and Clifton Hills 2. He said he intended for his ranking to be Soddy Daisy Middle School to be 2 and Clifton Hills to be 6. He accidentally had them in reverse order.
