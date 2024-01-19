Error In School Board Facility Rankings Affects Final Priority List

County school officials said Friday there was an error in the school board facilities priority list that affected the rankings.
Shannon Moody, chief strategy officer, said, "Earlier today Mr. (Larry) Grohn informed us that he had made an error in his priority submission and asked us to update his selection. We have done so, and it did adjust the final priority ranking."
The new priority ranking can be seen below.
Gateway - 5.18
Clifton Hills and Soddy Daisy Middle School - 4.82
New Elementary Red Bank/Hixson - 4.64
Brained High/Dalewood 6-12 Site - 4.55
Thrasher School and Cigna - 2.00
The list is to be forwarded to the County Commission, which is expected to pass a large bond issue for school facility projects.
Officials said Mr. Grohn made a mistake when he turned in his first set of priorities. He ranked Soddy Daisy Middle School 6 and Clifton Hills 2. He said he intended for his ranking to be Soddy Daisy Middle School to be 2 and Clifton Hills to be 6. He accidentally had them in reverse order.
To make the country and world better for all people, non-violence and strategizing need to be used more effectively, the daughters of two noted civil rights leaders of yesteryear told a Soldiers ... more
Nearly 50 years ago Hamilton Countians elected a young Chattanoogan to the position of County Clerk, and Bill Knowles is still on the job today.
Mr. Knowles is in his 13 th term and is the ... more
On 6th Avenue Court police made contact with a woman who told police that flying cameras were coming into her house through the closed windows. Police assured her that no such device exists. ... more