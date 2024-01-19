Latest Headlines

Error In School Board Facility Rankings Affects Final Priority List

  Friday, January 19, 2024
County school officials said Friday there was an error in the school board facilities priority list that affected the rankings.

Shannon Moody, chief strategy officer, said, "Earlier today Mr. (Larry) Grohn informed us that he had made an error in his priority submission and asked us to update his selection. We have done so, and it did adjust the final priority ranking."

The new priority ranking can be seen below.

Gateway - 5.18
Clifton Hills and Soddy Daisy Middle School - 4.82
New Elementary Red Bank/Hixson - 4.64
Brained High/Dalewood 6-12 Site - 4.55
Thrasher School and Cigna - 2.00

The list is to be forwarded to the County Commission, which is expected to pass a large bond issue for school facility projects.
 
Officials said Mr. Grohn made a mistake when he turned in his first set of priorities. He ranked Soddy Daisy Middle School 6 and Clifton Hills 2. He said he intended for his ranking to be Soddy Daisy Middle School to be 2 and Clifton Hills to be 6. He accidentally had them in reverse order. 

 

Rhea County Man Charged In Shooting Death Of His 7-Year-Old Brother
County Mayor Wamp Holding Town Hall Meeting On Increased Cost Of Stadium
M.L. King And Malcolm X Daughters Encourage Chattanoogans At Memorial Auditorium
Chattanooga Red Wolves Sign Dalton Native Omar Hernandez
Mocs Tennis Hosts MTSU Saturday
M.L. King And Malcolm X Daughters Encourage Chattanoogans At Memorial Auditorium
To make the country and world better for all people, non-violence and strategizing need to be used more effectively, the daughters of two noted civil rights leaders of yesteryear told a Soldiers ... more

Bill Knowles Still Eager To Help Constituents 50 Years After Becoming County Clerk
  • 1/19/2024

Nearly 50 years ago Hamilton Countians elected a young Chattanoogan to the position of County Clerk, and Bill Knowles is still on the job today. Mr. Knowles is in his 13 th term and is the ... more

Police Blotter: Woman Tells Police Flying Cameras Coming Through Her Windows; Arguing Strangers Block In A Lady's Vehicle
  • 1/19/2024

On 6th Avenue Court police made contact with a woman who told police that flying cameras were coming into her house through the closed windows. Police assured her that no such device exists. ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
Retired Georgia State Patrol Troop Commander Don Stultz Jr. To Run For Walker County Sheriff
With Only 5 Members Present, Beer Board Fails To Find Exile Off Main A Disorderly Place
School Board Takes Money, But Upset About Way Funds For Howard, Brainerd Fields Arrived
School Board Approves $3,000 Travel Allotments For Board Members In 7-3 Vote
New Thoughts On Tiny Houses And ADUs
Jerry Summers: Is Joe Engel Laughing?
Profiles Of Valor: Major James Howard
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
Universal Vouchers Could Be Costly
Chattanooga Red Wolves Sign Dalton Native Omar Hernandez
Lady Vols Get Back On Winning Track At Mississippi State
2024 Mocs Football Schedule Released
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
Mocs Tennis Hosts MTSU Saturday
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Has MLK Day Of Service Saturday
Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Elects 2024 Officers
Jerry Summers: Georgia's Other Humorist
Weekly Road Construction Report
Local Photographer Elected Vice President Of Professional Photographers Of East Tennessee
Anchor Kay Blevins Switching From Morning To Night On WDEF-TV
August Wilson’s “Seven Guitars” Presented At Chattanooga Theatre Centre This February
Best of Grizzard - Flamingo Pink Paradise
WoodSongs Dalton Concert Series Features High Fidelity Jan. 27
Singer/Songwriter Riley Clemmons To Join Southern Adventist University’s IGNITE Live As Musical Guest
Texas Roadhouse To Open In February At Hamilton Place
Cherry Street Brewing Closing This Weekend
The Lookout Mountain Club Unveils Transformation Of Fairyland Clubhouse Dining Room
Tennessee December Revenues Were $82.5 Million Less Than Budget Estimate
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
Dalton Public Works Manager Fine Tunes Storm Response
Mark Hite Team To Continue Under Jason Carr
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 11-17
Kadi Brown: 2023 December Market Statistics
GNTC Announces Finalists For 2024 GOAL Award
Junior League Announces 29 Winners Of Mini-Grants To Hamilton County Teachers
Advanced Spanish Learners Thrive In Baylor Accelerated Middle School Course
Color Chattanooga Pink! Week Is Jan. 20-27
National Memorial For The Unborn To Hold Day of Remembrance Feb. 2
New Forward Grief Support Group Starts Feb. 17
Soddy Daisy History Fair Postponed Due To Weather
South Pittsburg Historical Society Observes Black History Month With Feb. 6 Program
Properties Considered For National Register Of Historic Places
Outdoor Chattanooga Releases New Strategic Plan
TWRA Commission Starts 2024 Meeting Schedule In Dyersburg
Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest Open Now And An Update on 2024 Trout Stocking
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Chamber Of Commerce Vice President Sybil Topil
General Jackson Showboat Offers Valentine's Day Cruise
Giant-Screen Arctic Adventure, Peppy Penguins Offer Welcome Respite During Coming Cold Snap
Bob Tamasy: Self-Help Isn't A Biblical Benchmark
"God's Presence Brings Help And Hope" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
"Men's Health" Is Focus At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church's Men's Breakfast Jan. 20
Gwendolyn Hill
Jack Elsworth Simmons, Sr.
Mary Elyn “Owney” Zerwer
Rector, Tommy (Spring City)
Gray, Mary Lois (Trenton)
Freeland, Katherine "Kay" (Cleveland)
