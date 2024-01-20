Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Homeless Vacated From Soccer Stadium; Alarm Notifies Police Of Intruder Entering A Building Under Construction

  • Saturday, January 20, 2024


Officers spoke to a security person who works for a local soccer team. He said that homeless had set up tents on the team's property and they wanted them vacated. Police made contact with one person and told him to let the others know that they needed to leave the premises or face criminal prosecution. He said he would spread the message.

* * *

An officer spoke with a woman who reported that her boyfriend refused to give her personal belongings. The officer talked to the boyfriend who informed him that he had returned her items. He said he was leaving the residence for the night and gathering his items before leaving on foot. Both said that the situation was just verbal and not physical.

* * *

A man on Brainerd Road said that he had a homeless person on his property, and he wanted him to leave and be trespassed. Police told the man that he needed to vacate the area. He was told that if he returned he would be arrested.

* * *

Officers observed an abandoned Pontiac which had a flat tire, cob webs on the tires, leaves all around it, a layer of dirt all over the entire vehicle, and an expired registration. The officer placed an orange sticker to inform the owner that it will be towed within two days if not moved before then.

* * *

Police met and spoke with a complainant who said that she had been in an Uber the night before, and there was a purse that was left inside. She said that she took the purse, and wished to turn it in to police until it could be discovered who it belonged to. Police checked inside the purse and there was nothing inside that would identify who the purse belonged to. The purse was collected to be turned into property for safe keeping.

* * *

An anonymous party called to report a suspicious vehicle at a condemned residential home. The reporting party described a gray Subaru. Upon arrival, the officer located a Prius. The residence was secured and no people found. The vehicle was registered to the address.

* * *

On Tunnel Boulevard an officer responded to a disorder prevention where a woman was moving out and requested assistance retrieving a pool cue. She provided evidence the cue was hers and the officer facilitated the exchange.

* * *

A Hamilton County Sheriff's detective observed a motorcycle wreck and called for assistance. Upon arriving the officer spoke with the man in the wreck who said he was not injured and did not need a crash report. The officer and the detective assisted the man in moving his bike off the roadway and called his father, at his request, to notify him of the accident and to come pick up the bike as it no longer ran.

* * *

A man said that he wanted his cousins out of his house due to them potentially trying to steal from him and, when the officer arrived, both cousins were packing their things up and leaving. He did not want a report, but due to them coming back the next day to pick up the rest of their belongings, the officer told him he would document it for him.

* * *

An alarm was reported on Gunbarrel Road. Police received a call for service from an alarm company in reference to the address. The alarm company viewed a person approximately 30-40 years old wearing a black puffy jacket jump the fence and enter building 3 which is currently under construction. Police searched the area and the building but were unable to locate the individual at this time.

