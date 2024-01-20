Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ACREE, JASON MAYO

2615 WINTER GARDEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



BASS, JOSHUA

3914 ZINNIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

UNSIGNED REGISTRATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BROWN, GREGORY ALAN

472 CRANMORE COVE RD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BROWNFIELD, RACHAEL NICOLE

133 BRADY MILLER LNE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



CANTRELL, JACOB PAUL

7615 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, CONTRAVIS DEWAYNE

6423 Basswood Ln Chattanooga, 374162537

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



GOODLOW, STACY DARREL

914 AVEBURY DR APT B ATLANTA, 30344

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA

901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GREEN, BENJAMIN JOESPH

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 000000000

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HARRIS, QUAVE TALON

2833 DAYTON BLVD UNIT 10 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

FAILURE TO APPEAR



JOHNSON, KODI DELON

6317 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY



JONES, COLBERT JAMES

2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



JUAREZ, EDELMIRA

HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 00000

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF IDENTITY



MCDONALD, DANIEL JACOB

1144 HILL TOP ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



MURRY, CADE

HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



PATTERSON, KIYARA CHANTELL

6235 ABERCORN AVE DUNWOODY, 30346

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FORGERY



PHILLIPS, TRACY LYNN

7325 GREENWOOD ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



RAMIREZ GUERRERO, GERMAN

162 SUNRISE LN RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



SHORTER, PATRICIA T

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



SILVA ALMAGUER, JUAN PABLO

1816 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045463

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TAYLOR, AUSTIN TATE

365MINNIE LANE BENTON, 37307

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



TERRY, DEMETRIUS DEJUAN

1104 GROVE ST Chattanooga, 374023728

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00



TREJO-VELASCO, ELISEO

10750 DOLLY POND RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



VELASQUEZ-SANTIZO, PEDRO FERNANDEZ

1919 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



WENTWORTH, CRYSTALANN MARIE

8147 CANDIES CREEK RIDGE RIDGE CHARLESTON, 37310

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



WHITENER, ANGELA RENEE

2000 LAURA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064207

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



WHITT, SHANNON DARLINA

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



WOOTEN, KELLY LYNN

250 ACADEMY AVE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

ACREE, JASON MAYO

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/17/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE BASS, JOSHUA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/12/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

UNSIGNED REGISTRATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE BROWN, GREGORY ALAN

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 03/15/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BROWNFIELD, RACHAEL NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/20/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) GOODLOW, STACY DARREL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/05/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HARRIS, QUAVE TALON

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 11/02/1995

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

FAILURE TO APPEAR HARWOOD, SHANNON KAY

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 03/13/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA) JOHNSON, KODI DELON

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 01/01/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY JONES, COLBERT JAMES

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 08/09/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA MURRY, CADE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/20/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PATTERSON, KIYARA CHANTELL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/25/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024

Charge(s):

FORGERY PHILLIPS, TRACY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 05/23/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHORTER, PATRICIA T

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 08/12/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING SILVA ALMAGUER, JUAN PABLO

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 08/27/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, AUSTIN TATE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/10/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR TERRY, DEMETRIUS DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 05/14/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00 TREJO-VELASCO, ELISEO

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 06/14/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WENTWORTH, CRYSTALANN MARIE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/10/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WHITENER, ANGELA RENEE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/27/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION WHITT, SHANNON DARLINA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 07/23/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WOOTEN, KELLY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 11/19/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



