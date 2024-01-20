Latest Headlines

  • Saturday, January 20, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ACREE, JASON MAYO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/17/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
BASS, JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/12/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • UNSIGNED REGISTRATION
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
BROWN, GREGORY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/15/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BROWNFIELD, RACHAEL NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/20/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
GOODLOW, STACY DARREL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/05/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HARRIS, QUAVE TALON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/02/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HARWOOD, SHANNON KAY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/13/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)
JOHNSON, KODI DELON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/01/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
JONES, COLBERT JAMES
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/09/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MURRY, CADE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/20/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PATTERSON, KIYARA CHANTELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/25/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
PHILLIPS, TRACY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/23/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHORTER, PATRICIA T
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/12/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SILVA ALMAGUER, JUAN PABLO
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 08/27/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TAYLOR, AUSTIN TATE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/10/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
TERRY, DEMETRIUS DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00
TREJO-VELASCO, ELISEO
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/14/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WENTWORTH, CRYSTALANN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/10/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WHITENER, ANGELA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/27/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
WHITT, SHANNON DARLINA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WOOTEN, KELLY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/19/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



