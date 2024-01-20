Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
CANTRELL, JACOB PAUL
7615 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, CONTRAVIS DEWAYNE
6423 Basswood Ln Chattanooga, 374162537
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GOODLOW, STACY DARREL
914 AVEBURY DR APT B ATLANTA, 30344
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GREATHEART, CHRISHANNA
901 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GREEN, BENJAMIN JOESPH
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 000000000
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
JUAREZ, EDELMIRA
HOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 00000
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF IDENTITY
MCDONALD, DANIEL JACOB
1144 HILL TOP ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
RAMIREZ GUERRERO, GERMAN
162 SUNRISE LN RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
VELASQUEZ-SANTIZO, PEDRO FERNANDEZ
1919 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
Here are the mug shots:
|ACREE, JASON MAYO
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/17/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|BASS, JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/12/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- UNSIGNED REGISTRATION
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|BROWN, GREGORY ALAN
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/15/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BROWNFIELD, RACHAEL NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/20/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|GOODLOW, STACY DARREL
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/05/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HARRIS, QUAVE TALON
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/02/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|HARWOOD, SHANNON KAY
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 03/13/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|JOHNSON, KODI DELON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 01/01/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
|
|JONES, COLBERT JAMES
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 08/09/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|MURRY, CADE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/20/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|PATTERSON, KIYARA CHANTELL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/25/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|PHILLIPS, TRACY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/23/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SHORTER, PATRICIA T
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/12/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|SILVA ALMAGUER, JUAN PABLO
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 08/27/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TAYLOR, AUSTIN TATE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 06/10/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
|
|TERRY, DEMETRIUS DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/14/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000.00
|
|TREJO-VELASCO, ELISEO
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 06/14/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
- SPEEDING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WENTWORTH, CRYSTALANN MARIE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/10/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WHITENER, ANGELA RENEE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/27/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
|
|WHITT, SHANNON DARLINA
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/23/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WOOTEN, KELLY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/19/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 01/19/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|