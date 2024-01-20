6-Story Building With 39 Residential Units Planned On Riverfront Parkway At Site Of Vehicle Inspection Station

A six-story multi-use building is planned at 1620 Riverfront Parkway - the former site of a vehicle inspection station.

The rezoning application from River Street Architecture says the building will be designed for multi-family and commercial space.

There will be 39 residential units with 137 parking spots.

The rezoning request is for C-3.

The case goes before the Planning Commission at its meeting next month.

The site includes 1.9 acres.

The application says, "The current property is zoned M-1 which does not allow multifamily or a mixed use development as proposed.



"The applicant is requesting a zone of C-3 which allows for a mixed-use facility with Retail, restaurant, offices and residential. C-3 is consistent with zoning of areas further north on Riverfront Parkway with Apartments, restaurant, offices.

"There are constraints on the property including rail line (on the north and east property) and a sewer line splitting the property into a north and south buildable area. There is an existing curb cut the applicant is trying to use with a 2nd egress to the north.

"The building is six stories (allowed per IBC) and will be within 15 feet of existing sidewalk to create a pedestrian atmosphere and also allow for vehicular sight lines along

the curving Riverfront Parkway. We are requesting a reduction of parking to 80 percent of calculated parking requirement due to the Mixed Use staggered timing of parking required and to create some green space for the residence."