Latest Headlines

6-Story Building With 39 Residential Units Planned On Riverfront Parkway At Site Of Vehicle Inspection Station

  • Saturday, January 20, 2024

A six-story multi-use building is planned at 1620 Riverfront Parkway - the former site of a vehicle inspection station.

The rezoning application from River Street Architecture says the building will be designed for multi-family and commercial space.

There will be 39 residential units with 137 parking spots. 

The rezoning request is for C-3.

The case goes before the Planning Commission at its meeting next month.

The site includes 1.9 acres.

The application says, "The current property is zoned M-1 which does not allow multifamily or a mixed use development as proposed.

"The applicant is requesting a zone of C-3 which allows for a mixed-use facility with Retail, restaurant, offices and residential. C-3 is consistent with zoning of areas further north on Riverfront Parkway with Apartments, restaurant, offices.

"There are constraints on the property including rail line (on the north and east property) and a sewer line splitting the property into a north and south buildable area. There is an existing curb cut the applicant is trying to use with a 2nd egress to the north.

"The building is six stories (allowed per IBC) and will be within 15 feet of existing sidewalk to create a pedestrian atmosphere and also allow for vehicular sight lines along
the curving Riverfront Parkway. We are requesting a reduction of parking to 80 percent of calculated parking requirement due to the Mixed Use staggered timing of parking required and to create some green space for the residence."

Latest Headlines
Breaking News
Breaking News
Opinion
Sports
Happenings
Entertainment
Opinion
Dining
Business/Government
Real Estate
Student Scene
Living Well
Memories
Outdoors
Travel
Church
Obituaries
