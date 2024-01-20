New Subdivision With 54 Homes Planned On Hunter Road In Ooltewah

A new subdivision with 54 homes is being planned on Hunter Road at Ooltewah.

A rezoning request for 5735 Hunter Road on the 18.4-acre site goes before the Planning Commission next month.

Developer Joseph Ingram said, "It is currently zoned A-1 with a maximum density of 36 lots. The developer is requesting to rezone this property consistent with the area plan to R-1. The attached site plan depicts a total of 54 building lots in addition to open space

lots. The parcel has remained undeveloped for several years as sanitary sewer was unavailable (moratorium). The sanitary sewer basin has just become expandable, and this property is ideal situated for an R-1 development consistent with the surrounding development.

"The property is directly on Hunter Road with direct access to both parcels. The site is surrounded by existing R-1 zoning west and north with C-1 zoning to the south.

"The rezoning will allow the developer to lower the overall per lot cost and therefore build homes in a range consistent with current market trends.

"The plan considers the steeper slopes and the existing intermittent stream through the use of buffers and open space."