Latest Headlines

Hamilton County Schools To Be On 2-Hour Delay Monday

  • Sunday, January 21, 2024

Hamilton County Schools will open on a two-hour delay on Monday. SACC sites will open at 7:30 a.m. Families are urged to use their discretion and exercise caution in affected areas. Twelve-month employees will report on time if able. If unable to report on time, please contact your supervisor.

HCS crews have worked through the weekend to prepare school sites in the northern and mountainous parts of the county. However, some schools will require the use of modified bus routes to safely transport students. 

Modified Bus Routes for Monday

Please note that listed route times are normal times, not the two-hour delay. Add two hours to the pickup times listed. Lines crossed out will not be run due to road conditions. Students can be picked up at any available stop if their normal stop is affected. Parents should choose the most convenient available stop for their child. 

The following schools are affected:

Allen Elementary
Central High
Daisy Elementary
Hixson High
Hixson Middle
Hunter Middle
Loftis Middle
Middle Valley Elementary
Nolan Elementary
North Hamilton County Elementary
Sale Creek Middle/High
Signal Mountain Middle/High
Snow Hill Elementary
Soddy Daisy High
Soddy Daisy Middle
Soddy Elementary
Thrasher Elementary

Please visit www.hcde.org/jan22 for complete information. 

If you have questions, and for the latest route updates, please call the HCS Transportation Hotline, 498-5555. Crews will be out early Monday morning to review conditions, and any changes will be communicated as soon as possible.

Latest Headlines
UTC Women's Tennis Wins 6-1 Over Tennessee State
  • Sports
  • 1/21/2024
UTC Wrestlers Win 31-13 At VMI
  • Sports
  • 1/21/2024
UTC Men Win 81-74 At SoCon Foe ETSU
  • Sports
  • 1/21/2024
Hamilton County Schools To Be On 2-Hour Delay Monday
  • Breaking News
  • 1/21/2024
PHOTOS: McCallie Hosts Swim Meet With Baylor, GPS
  • Prep Sports
  • 1/21/2024
PHOTOS: Wreath Retirement Day At The National Cemetery
  • Breaking News
  • 1/21/2024
Breaking News
PHOTOS: Wreath Retirement Day At The National Cemetery
  • 1/21/2024

Volunteers helped with Wreath Retirement Day at the National Cemetery more

Police Blotter: Woman Trespassed Again After She Tries To Bathe In Sink At Store; Apartment Residents Upset When Cars Are Towed
  • 1/21/2024

The manager for Joann Fabrics at 2020 Gunbarrel Road told police a woman was inside the business, despite being trespassed. The manager said another employee saw the woman exposing herself in ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/21/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BANKS, NICKELL DARWON 4408 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD FUGITIVE (ARREST ... more

Breaking News
Woman Suffers Burns As Candle In Bathroom Causes Fire At Mountain Creek Apartment
Woman Suffers Burns As Candle In Bathroom Causes Fire At Mountain Creek Apartment
  • 1/20/2024
Chimney Fire Damages Champion Road Triplex
Chimney Fire Damages Champion Road Triplex
  • 1/20/2024
Rezoning Of McDonald Farm Is Topic Of Town Hall Tuesday
Rezoning Of McDonald Farm Is Topic Of Town Hall Tuesday
  • 1/20/2024
New Subdivision With 54 Homes Planned On Hunter Road In Ooltewah
  • 1/20/2024
Police Blotter: Homeless Vacated From Soccer Stadium; Alarm Notifies Police Of Intruder Entering A Building Under Construction
  • 1/20/2024
Opinion
For The 1st Time In My Life, I Am Ashamed Of The Postal Service
  • 1/20/2024
They Kept Coming And Coming
  • 1/20/2024
The Stadium Has A Good Chance Of Paying For Itselft
  • 1/21/2024
Jerry Summers" $153,000 For Coyote Rangers
Jerry Summers" $153,000 For Coyote Rangers
  • 1/20/2024
South Broad Development Is A Great Deal For Chattanooga And Hamilton County
  • 1/20/2024
Sports
UTC Men Win 81-74 At SoCon Foe ETSU
  • 1/21/2024
UTC Wrestlers Win 31-13 At VMI
  • 1/21/2024
Gainey Comes Off Bench With 15 Points As Vols Knock Alabama From SEC Unbeaten Ranks
  • 1/20/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 1/30/2024
UTC Women's Tennis Wins 6-1 Over Tennessee State
  • 1/21/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About School Sites, Political Voices, And Pet Miracles
  • 1/20/2024
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Has MLK Day Of Service Saturday
  • 1/19/2024
Chattanooga Area Veterans Council Elects 2024 Officers
  • 1/18/2024
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 1/19/2024
Local Photographer Elected Vice President Of Professional Photographers Of East Tennessee
Local Photographer Elected Vice President Of Professional Photographers Of East Tennessee
  • 1/18/2024
Entertainment
Anchor Kay Blevins Switching From Morning To Night On WDEF-TV
Anchor Kay Blevins Switching From Morning To Night On WDEF-TV
  • 1/19/2024
August Wilson’s “Seven Guitars” Presented At Chattanooga Theatre Centre This February
August Wilson’s “Seven Guitars” Presented At Chattanooga Theatre Centre This February
  • 1/19/2024
Best of Grizzard - Flamingo Pink Paradise
Best of Grizzard - Flamingo Pink Paradise
  • 1/19/2024
WoodSongs Dalton Concert Series Features High Fidelity Jan. 27
WoodSongs Dalton Concert Series Features High Fidelity Jan. 27
  • 1/19/2024
Singer/Songwriter Riley Clemmons To Join Southern Adventist University’s IGNITE Live As Musical Guest
Singer/Songwriter Riley Clemmons To Join Southern Adventist University’s IGNITE Live As Musical Guest
  • 1/18/2024
Opinion
For The 1st Time In My Life, I Am Ashamed Of The Postal Service
  • 1/20/2024
They Kept Coming And Coming
  • 1/20/2024
The Stadium Has A Good Chance Of Paying For Itselft
  • 1/21/2024
Dining
Texas Roadhouse To Open In February At Hamilton Place
  • 1/18/2024
Cherry Street Brewing Closing This Weekend
  • 1/15/2024
The Lookout Mountain Club Unveils Transformation Of Fairyland Clubhouse Dining Room
  • 1/12/2024
Business/Government
Tennessee December Revenues Were $82.5 Million Less Than Budget Estimate
  • 1/19/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/19/2024
Dalton Public Works Manager Fine Tunes Storm Response
Dalton Public Works Manager Fine Tunes Storm Response
  • 1/19/2024
Real Estate
232 Apartment Units Planned At Lee Highway, Highway 153
  • 1/20/2024
60-Unit Cottage Courts Planned In Alton Park By Collier Development
  • 1/20/2024
Mark Hite Team To Continue Under Jason Carr
  • 1/18/2024
Student Scene
GNTC Announces Finalists For 2024 GOAL Award
  • 1/19/2024
Junior League Announces 29 Winners Of Mini-Grants To Hamilton County Teachers
  • 1/18/2024
Advanced Spanish Learners Thrive In Baylor Accelerated Middle School Course
  • 1/15/2024
Living Well
Color Chattanooga Pink! Week Is Jan. 20-27
Color Chattanooga Pink! Week Is Jan. 20-27
  • 1/19/2024
National Memorial For The Unborn To Hold Day of Remembrance Feb. 2
National Memorial For The Unborn To Hold Day of Remembrance Feb. 2
  • 1/19/2024
New Forward Grief Support Group Starts Feb. 17
  • 1/19/2024
Memories
Soddy Daisy History Fair Postponed Due To Weather
Soddy Daisy History Fair Postponed Due To Weather
  • 1/18/2024
South Pittsburg Historical Society Observes Black History Month With Feb. 6 Program
South Pittsburg Historical Society Observes Black History Month With Feb. 6 Program
  • 1/15/2024
Properties Considered For National Register Of Historic Places
  • 1/11/2024
Outdoors
Outdoor Chattanooga Releases New Strategic Plan
  • 1/18/2024
TWRA Commission Starts 2024 Meeting Schedule In Dyersburg
  • 1/12/2024
Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest Open Now And An Update on 2024 Trout Stocking
Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest Open Now And An Update on 2024 Trout Stocking
  • 1/10/2024
Travel
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews Chamber Of Commerce Vice President Sybil Topil
  • 1/15/2024
General Jackson Showboat Offers Valentine's Day Cruise
  • 1/16/2024
Giant-Screen Arctic Adventure, Peppy Penguins Offer Welcome Respite During Coming Cold Snap
  • 1/12/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Self-Help Isn't A Biblical Benchmark
Bob Tamasy: Self-Help Isn't A Biblical Benchmark
  • 1/18/2024
"God's Presence Brings Help And Hope" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 1/17/2024
"Men's Health" Is Focus At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church's Men's Breakfast Jan. 20
"Men's Health" Is Focus At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church's Men's Breakfast Jan. 20
  • 1/11/2024
Obituaries
Carolyn Sue Burns-Owens
Carolyn Sue Burns-Owens
  • 1/21/2024
Paul Ray Heflin
Paul Ray Heflin
  • 1/21/2024
Virginia Stewart McNair
Virginia Stewart McNair
  • 1/21/2024
Area Obituaries
Montgomery, Kathy Sue "KK" (Cleveland)
  • 1/20/2024
Caywood, Donald (Cleveland)
Caywood, Donald (Cleveland)
  • 1/20/2024
Ramey, Betty Lou "Honey" (Summerville)
  • 1/20/2024