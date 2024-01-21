Hamilton County Schools To Be On 2-Hour Delay Monday

Hamilton County Schools will open on a two-hour delay on Monday. SACC sites will open at 7:30 a.m. Families are urged to use their discretion and exercise caution in affected areas. Twelve-month employees will report on time if able. If unable to report on time, please contact your supervisor.

HCS crews have worked through the weekend to prepare school sites in the northern and mountainous parts of the county. However, some schools will require the use of modified bus routes to safely transport students.

Modified Bus Routes for Monday

Please note that listed route times are normal times, not the two-hour delay. Add two hours to the pickup times listed. Lines crossed out will not be run due to road conditions. Students can be picked up at any available stop if their normal stop is affected. Parents should choose the most convenient available stop for their child.

The following schools are affected:

Allen Elementary

Central High

Daisy Elementary

Hixson High

Hixson Middle

Hunter Middle

Loftis Middle

Middle Valley Elementary

Nolan Elementary

North Hamilton County Elementary

Sale Creek Middle/High

Signal Mountain Middle/High

Snow Hill Elementary

Soddy Daisy High

Soddy Daisy Middle

Soddy Elementary

Thrasher Elementary

Please visit www.hcde.org/jan22 for complete information.

If you have questions, and for the latest route updates, please call the HCS Transportation Hotline, 498-5555. Crews will be out early Monday morning to review conditions, and any changes will be communicated as soon as possible.



